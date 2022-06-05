Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Rast: "Unrealistic" to expect LMP2 car to win Le Mans outright Next / Le Mans test day: Lopez ends afternoon on top with #7 Toyota
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans test day Testing report

Le Mans test day: Lopez tops morning session in #7 Toyota

Toyota topped the times at the end of the first session of the Le Mans 24 Hours test day.

Gary Watkins
By:
Le Mans test day: Lopez tops morning session in #7 Toyota

Jose Maria Lopez ended up fastest on a 3m31.626s aboard the #7 Toyota GR010 HYBRID as the times tumbled during the final minutes of the four-hour practice period.

The Argentinian’s time, set with just over 15 minutes left, gave him a margin of almost exactly one tenth over Romain Dumas in the best of the two Glickenhaus-Pipo 007 LMHs.

Dumas had jumped to the head of the timesheets with 20 minutes remaining courtesy of his 3m31.735s, which knocked Brendon Hartley in the #8 Toyota off the top spot.

Hartley’s 3m31.977s left him third in the final classification of the opening session.

Franck Mailleux jumped up to fourth with a late 3m32.622s in the second Glickenhaus to move ahead of the Signatech-run Alpine-Gibson A480 in which Matthieu Vaxiviere posted a 3m32.793s.

The times are comparable with last year’s test day in August, when Hartley led the opening session on 3m31.263s. Olivier Pla went on to set the best time of the day in the afternoon session, getting down to a 3m29.115s aboard his Glickenhaus.

Read Also:

The Balance of Performance for the Glickenhaus is unchanged from Le Mans last year in terms of the power its V8 twin-turbo engine can deliver and the minimum weight of the car, but the Toyota is running with less power and at slightly higher weight.

The #38 Jota ORECA-Gibson 07 sat at the top of the LMP2 times for the majority of the morning, Will Stevens eventually getting down to a 3m33.964s.

#38 Jota Oreca 07 - Gibson LMP2 of Roberto Gonzalez, Antonio Felix Da Costa, Will Stevens

#38 Jota Oreca 07 - Gibson LMP2 of Roberto Gonzalez, Antonio Felix Da Costa, Will Stevens

Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

That gave him a margin of 0.147s over the best of the two United Autosports entries driven by Phil Hanson.

Hanson’s 3m34.111 was just two hundredths up on the 3m34.132 set by Mathias Beche in the TDS Racing ORECA, the fastest car in the pro/am sub-class.

Inter Europol took fourth with a 3m34.252s from Alex Brundle ahead of the Penske ORECA in Felipe Nasr's hands.

Read Also:

Chevrolet ended up 1-2 in GTE Pro, a 3m54,690s from Tommy Milner giving him a margin of less than a tenth over Nicky Catsburg in the sister car.

Catsburg's 3m54.766s put him seven tenths up on the #91 Manthey-run Porsche 911 RSR, which ended up on a 3m55.474s from Gianmaria Bruni.

The top Ferrari 488 GTE Evo was the privateer Riley Motorsports entry courtesy of a 3m55.474s from Felipe Fraga, which compared with the 3m55.563s that put Daniel Serra fifth in the best of the AF Corse factory cars.

Read Also:

The GTE Am class was headed by the Iron Dames Ferrari 488 GTE Evo driven by Michelle Gatting.

The test day resumes after a break of one hour with another four hours of running, while the Le Mans 24 Hours meeting begins on Wednesday with free practice and first qualifying.

shares
comments
Rast: "Unrealistic" to expect LMP2 car to win Le Mans outright
Previous article

Rast: "Unrealistic" to expect LMP2 car to win Le Mans outright
Next article

Le Mans test day: Lopez ends afternoon on top with #7 Toyota

Le Mans test day: Lopez ends afternoon on top with #7 Toyota
Gary Watkins More
Gary Watkins
Le Mans podium finisher and broadcaster Alain de Cadenet dies aged 76
Le Mans

Le Mans podium finisher and broadcaster Alain de Cadenet dies aged 76

Jota confident of challenging factory Porsche with customer LMDh car
WEC

Jota confident of challenging factory Porsche with customer LMDh car

Le Mans 2022: The team by team guide 24 Hours of Le Mans Plus
Le Mans

Le Mans 2022: The team by team guide

Latest news

Le Mans podium finisher and broadcaster Alain de Cadenet dies aged 76
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans podium finisher and broadcaster Alain de Cadenet dies aged 76

How an Autosport Award winner is forging a path to Le Mans
European Le Mans European Le Mans

How an Autosport Award winner is forging a path to Le Mans

Le Mans Full Access: Episode 2
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Le Mans Full Access: Episode 2

Le Mans Full Access: Episode 1
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Le Mans Full Access: Episode 1

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes Plus

How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
Le Mans 2022: The team by team guide Plus

Le Mans 2022: The team by team guide

The 90th edition of the Le Mans 24 Hours is here. Here's Autosport's run down of the full field and who to look out for in each class

Le Mans
Jun 11, 2022
The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might Plus

The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might

Glickenhaus is the latest in a line of small-time constructors to take on the big names. Here are some of the finest in the history of the Le Mans 24 Hours

Le Mans
Jun 9, 2022
When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans Plus

When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans

The GTE class faces a time of transition, with Ferrari and Porsche both committing resources to Hypercar programmes for next year's World Endurance Championship and GT3 cars confirmed to take over from 2024. But at its pomp in the recent past, the GTE Pro class pitched manufacturers and top drivers into the tightest of duels

Le Mans
Jun 9, 2022
How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future Plus

How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
Why a fifth Toyota win at Le Mans is far from a certainty in 2022 Plus

Why a fifth Toyota win at Le Mans is far from a certainty in 2022

Toyota is the clear favourite for its fifth Le Mans 24 Hours success in a row, but not as much as it was in 2021. Although its opposition is unchanged, the credentials of Glickenhaus and Alpine have now been proven, while Balance of Performance tweaks have also served to level the playing field. Here's what we can expect at the Circuit de la Sarthe for the 90th edition of the endurance classic

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Plus

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Autosport hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Plus

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.