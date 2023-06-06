Subscribe
Previous / Autosport Podcast: Le Mans 2023 - previewing the world's greatest endurance race
Le Mans News

LMP2 bosses hit out at mild Le Mans penalty for rivals using illegal sensor in test

Leading LMP2 team bosses have hit out at what they claim is a mild penalty handed to rivals for running illegal laser ride-height sensors during the Le Mans Test Day.

Gary Watkins
By:
#41 Team WRT Oreca 07 - Gibson of Rui Andrade, Louis DelÃ©traz, Robert Kubica

United Autosports team principal Richard Dean and WRT founder Vincent Vosse criticised the 20-minute stop-and-hold penalty to be taken by six P2 teams in opening free practice for his weekend’s Le Mans 24 Hours round of the World Endurance Championship round.

Together with a third team boss, who asked not to be named, they argued that the penalty dished out to the Vector Sport, AF Corse, TF Sport/Racing Team Turkey, TDS Racing/Tower Motorsports, Duqueine Racing and Nielsen Racing teams should have been much sterner.

The six teams were all sanctioned for running the sensors on their ORECA-Gibson 07s during the Test Day, which “gives a sporting advantage to the competitor” according to the stewards’ bulletins confirming the penalties.

Dean and Vosse argue that the gain in running the front and rear sensors, which map the ride height of the car over the course of a lap, outweighed the loss of track time imposed by the stewards.

“The information they gained is massively valuable and is going to be of massive benefit through the rest of the week — it’s huge,” Dean told Autosport.

“Giving them a 20-minute hold in free practice is a weak penalty.

Vosse echoed Dean’s comments, adding: “It’s a big gain in terms of the data you collect.”

“Maybe if we had known the the penalty was only going to be a 20-minute stop-and-hold we would have run lasers.”

The three of the six teams approached by Autosport described the presence of the two ride-height lasers on their ORECAs in terms of an oversight or a mis-reading of the regulations, at the same time playing down the gains involved.

Vector team principal Gary Holland said: “It was an error on our side because we had been testing with the car at Aragon to get in some high-speed running and for some reason the sensors weren’t taken off the car.

#80 AF Corse Oreca 07 - Gibson of FranÃ§ois Perrodo, Ben Barnicoat, Norman Nato

#80 AF Corse Oreca 07 - Gibson of FranÃ§ois Perrodo, Ben Barnicoat, Norman Nato

Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

“It was our mistake, so we fully accept the penalty.

“But it’s not a huge gain at all: we see it as a validation tool because everyone is running load cells on the push rods and damper potentiometers, plus of course everyone has a lot of historic data.

“The 20 minutes we are going to lose in FP1 is a severe penalty, and that’s not counting the track time we lost when we were told to take the sensors off under supervision during the Test Day.”

Read Also:

TDS boss Xavier Combet, whose team has linked up with Canadian entrant Tower for Le Mans, explained that the cause of the error resulted from the lasers being legal in the IMSA SportsCar Championship in which he is running two P2s this year.

TF boss Tom Ferrier called his team’s use of the sensors as a “misinterpretation of the rules”.

“We don’t think it is much of a gain and we’d certainly prefer to have those 20 minutes of track time in practice,” he added.

Teams can run the sensors, which are not part of the homologation of the car, in private testing.

Dean underlined the value of the data they can provide when he revealed that United undertook testing on an airfield with the sensors to simulate the high-speed running at Le Mans.

shares
comments

Related video

Autosport Podcast: Le Mans 2023 - previewing the world's greatest endurance race
Gary Watkins More
Gary Watkins
Porsche confident significant steps made with 963 ahead of Le Mans 24 Hours

Porsche confident significant steps made with 963 ahead of Le Mans 24 Hours

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Porsche confident significant steps made with 963 ahead of Le Mans 24 Hours Porsche confident significant steps made with 963 ahead of Le Mans 24 Hours

Bruni, Tincknell join Proton's IMSA attack with Porsche LMDh

Bruni, Tincknell join Proton's IMSA attack with Porsche LMDh

IMSA

Bruni, Tincknell join Proton's IMSA attack with Porsche LMDh Bruni, Tincknell join Proton's IMSA attack with Porsche LMDh

How NASCAR is aiming to thrill on its Le Mans return

How NASCAR is aiming to thrill on its Le Mans return

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

How NASCAR is aiming to thrill on its Le Mans return How NASCAR is aiming to thrill on its Le Mans return

Latest news

How Porsche bounced back from Formula E "slump" to win in Jakarta

How Porsche bounced back from Formula E "slump" to win in Jakarta

FE Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II

How Porsche bounced back from Formula E "slump" to win in Jakarta How Porsche bounced back from Formula E "slump" to win in Jakarta

Why Detroit GP nostalgia isn’t what it used to be

Why Detroit GP nostalgia isn’t what it used to be

INDY IndyCar
Detroit

Why Detroit GP nostalgia isn’t what it used to be Why Detroit GP nostalgia isn’t what it used to be

Isle of Man TT 2023: Hickman bounces back for dominant Superstock win

Isle of Man TT 2023: Hickman bounces back for dominant Superstock win

Road Road racing
Isle of Man TT

Isle of Man TT 2023: Hickman bounces back for dominant Superstock win Isle of Man TT 2023: Hickman bounces back for dominant Superstock win

Aston Martin surprised by Mercedes 'rocket ship' in Spain - Stroll

Aston Martin surprised by Mercedes 'rocket ship' in Spain - Stroll

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP

Aston Martin surprised by Mercedes 'rocket ship' in Spain - Stroll Aston Martin surprised by Mercedes 'rocket ship' in Spain - Stroll

The rollercoaster road to Le Mans undertaken by 2023's female starters

The rollercoaster road to Le Mans undertaken by 2023's female starters

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
James Newbold

The rollercoaster road to Le Mans undertaken by 2023's female starters The rollercoaster road to Le Mans undertaken by 2023's female starters

How NASCAR is aiming to thrill on its Le Mans return

How NASCAR is aiming to thrill on its Le Mans return

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

How NASCAR is aiming to thrill on its Le Mans return How NASCAR is aiming to thrill on its Le Mans return

How a British privateer hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon

How a British privateer hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

How a British privateer hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon How a British privateer hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Plus
Plus
WEC
Gary Watkins

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans? Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
Garage 56 Sebring testing
Gary Watkins

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Plus
Plus
General
Gary Watkins

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The lesser-remembered sportscar exploits of BMW's two-trick pony

The lesser-remembered sportscar exploits of BMW's two-trick pony

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
Gary Watkins

The lesser-remembered sportscar exploits of BMW's two-trick pony The lesser-remembered sportscar exploits of BMW's two-trick pony

Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past

Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past

Plus
Plus
Historics
Gary Watkins

Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe