Autosport Podcast: Le Mans 2023 - previewing the world's greatest endurance race

It's the 91st running of the race, although billed as the centenary race, as it's 100 years since the first event in 1923.

Ferrari recently ended the Le Mans test day fastest, as Toyota faced up to challenges following the recent chance to balance of performance rules. The Hypercar class is increasingly competitive with Porsche also quick ahead of qualifying.

On today's podcast Gary runs through his take on the teams, drivers and cars you should be looking out for this weekend.