Autosport Podcast: Le Mans 2023 - previewing the world's greatest endurance race

Martyn Lee and special guest Gary Watkins, Autosport's sportscar guru who knows his way around Circuit de la Sarthe better than he knows his own living room, take you on a ride through the upcoming Le Mans 24 Hours.

#6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963 of Kevin Estre, André Lotterer, Laurens Vanthoor

It's the 91st running of the race, although billed as the centenary race, as it's 100 years since the first event in 1923.

Ferrari recently ended the Le Mans test day fastest, as Toyota faced up to challenges following the recent chance to balance of performance rules. The Hypercar class is increasingly competitive with Porsche also quick ahead of qualifying.

On today's podcast Gary runs through his take on the teams, drivers and cars you should be looking out for this weekend.

 
