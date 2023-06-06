Porsche confident significant steps made with 963 ahead of Le Mans 24 Hours
Porsche is confident that it has made a significant step forward with its 963 LMDh ahead of this weekend’s Le Mans 24 Hours round of the World Endurance Championship.
Urs Kuratle, project leader on the 963, described last Sunday’s Le Mans test day as “definitely satisfying” after a Porsche was in the top three in the times in both sessions on Sunday.
The first track running of Le Mans week on the full 8.47-mile Circuit de la Sarthe followed a significant test programme since the previous WEC round at Spa at the end of April.
It took in runs at Monza, Paul Ricard and Watkins Glen in the USA, which followed the Porsche Penske Motorsport team’s most recent IMSA SportsCar Championship race at Laguna Seca last month.
“We made a lot of progress through those tests and the one race we did in America,” Kuratle told Autosport.
“We learned a lot and in between the tests were also on the seven-post rig.”
The Porsche LMDh has struggled with a stability issue under braking, which is exacerbated in low-grip situations.
Kuratle explained that Porsche has “improved a lot in this area” since Spa.
“The drivers will tell you that, but I cannot say we are completely on top of it. It is still our biggest issue, but we are improving.
#75 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963 of Felipe Nasr, Mathieu Jaminet, Nicholas Tandy, Matt Cambell
Photo by: Paul Foster
“I hope we have turned the corner, but we won’t be able to tell you until the end of the week.
Laurens Vanthoor, who ended up second fastest at the Test Day to Ferrari driver Antonio Giovinazzi, expressed satisfaction with the car around Le Mans.
“In general if felt good, but we still have work to do,” he said. "We still have things to work on and improve.
“It’s positive to see your name up high on the timing screen and is definitely good for the morale of everyone in the team.”
Vanthoor took second position in the times with a 3m29.648s, which compared with Giovinazzi’s 3m29.504s in the quickest of the Ferrari 499P LMHs.
But Vanthoor recorded a faster time, 3m29.274s, which would have been the best of the day had it not been deleted for a track-limits violation at Tertre Rouge.
Yifei Ye was third quickest in the morning for the Jota customer Porsche team with a 3m31.447s, which compared with the 3m30.686s with which Antonio Fuoco topped the session.
Related video
LMP2 bosses hit out at mild Le Mans penalty for rivals using illegal sensor in test
How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle
McLaughlin claims Grosjean clash “destroyed” Detroit GP chances
McLaughlin claims Grosjean clash “destroyed” Detroit GP chances McLaughlin claims Grosjean clash “destroyed” Detroit GP chances
Detroit street track “really came alive” during IndyCar race
Detroit street track “really came alive” during IndyCar race Detroit street track “really came alive” during IndyCar race
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year
Latest news
Le Mans 24 Hours: Porsche heads second practice from Ferrari
Le Mans 24 Hours: Porsche heads second practice from Ferrari Le Mans 24 Hours: Porsche heads second practice from Ferrari
Peugeot 'disappointed' by Le Mans speed after missing Hyperpole
Peugeot 'disappointed' by Le Mans speed after missing Hyperpole Peugeot 'disappointed' by Le Mans speed after missing Hyperpole
WRC drivers meeting a “constructive” forum for future improvements
WRC drivers meeting a “constructive” forum for future improvements WRC drivers meeting a “constructive” forum for future improvements
Kobayashi: NASCAR debut will realise childhood "dream"
Kobayashi: NASCAR debut will realise childhood "dream" Kobayashi: NASCAR debut will realise childhood "dream"
Le Mans 2023: The team by team guide
Le Mans 2023: The team by team guide Le Mans 2023: The team by team guide
How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle
How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle How Porsche's top class comeback lends prestige to the 2023 Le Mans battle
The rollercoaster road to Le Mans undertaken by 2023's female starters
The rollercoaster road to Le Mans undertaken by 2023's female starters The rollercoaster road to Le Mans undertaken by 2023's female starters
How NASCAR is aiming to thrill on its Le Mans return
How NASCAR is aiming to thrill on its Le Mans return How NASCAR is aiming to thrill on its Le Mans return
How a British privateer hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon
How a British privateer hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon How a British privateer hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon
Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?
Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans? Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?
Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures
Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.