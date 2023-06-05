Subscribe
Previous / Le Mans test day: Ferrari ends running fastest
Le Mans News

Toyota in "tough situation" ahead of Le Mans

Toyota is in a “tough situation in terms of performance” as it heads into Le Mans 24 Hours week, according to team principal Kamui Kobayashi. 

Gary Watkins
By:
#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid of Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez

The driver of the #7 Toyota GR010 HYBRID made the comment after the Japanese manufacturer could do no better than third across the two sessions of Sunday’s official test for the double-points round of the World Endurance Championship next weekend.  

Kobayashi talked without reference to the Balance of Performance changes made in the WEC’S Hypercar class last week, which raised the minimum weight of the GR010 HYBRID Le Mans Hypercar by 37kg.

Nor did he elaborate on his comment, except to say ”that we need to keep working”.

Team-mate Mike Conway added that there is “still lap time to find” after Toyota ended up fifth and third in the pair of three-hour sessions of the Test Day on the full 8.47-mile Circuit de la Sarthe.

The #7 entry Kobayashi and Conway share with Jose Maria Lopez was 1.1s and then 0.3s shy of Ferrari, which topped both sessions with its 499P LMH. 

Toyota ended up behind Ferrari, Peugeot and Porsche in the opening test period and behind Ferrari and Porsche in the second.

The #8 Toyota took eighth and ninth positions in the morning and afternoon respectively. 

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid of Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid of Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez

Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

The test was described as “not our best day” by Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe technical boss Pascal Vasselon. 

Asked to expand on that, he replied: “Just look at the lap times, and I’m sure you will have an idea.”

 He also didn’t mention the BoP, only saying the lack of pace was “not a surprise”. 

Finding the missing pace was, he said, “our job and we will just get on with it”. 

“We have a full truck of engineers to keep looking for lap time,” he added.

Vasselon revealed that Conway’s crash at Tertre Rouge right at the end of the morning session had a negligible effect on Toyota’s testing programme over the day.

The car sustained body damage only and was ready to run at the beginning of the afternoon period. 

He expressed more concern about the lack of pace of the #8 car in which Brendon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawa did the majority of the running because Sebastien Buemi’s was in Jakarta for Formula E.

Read Also:

“We had more issues with #8, which was even slower than #7 and [the lack of pace] is not fully understood,” said Vasselon. 

Kazuki Nakajima, who is acting as Toyota’s WEC reserve this season more than a year after retiring from the cockpit, completed six in-and-out laps in the car in the morning.

shares
comments

Le Mans test day: Ferrari ends running fastest
Gary Watkins More
Gary Watkins
F3 Macau return confirmed for 70th anniversary running

F3 Macau return confirmed for 70th anniversary running

FIA F3

F3 Macau return confirmed for 70th anniversary running F3 Macau return confirmed for 70th anniversary running

Le Mans test day: Ferrari ends running fastest

Le Mans test day: Ferrari ends running fastest

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Le Mans test day: Ferrari ends running fastest Le Mans test day: Ferrari ends running fastest

How NASCAR is aiming to thrill on its Le Mans return

How NASCAR is aiming to thrill on its Le Mans return

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

How NASCAR is aiming to thrill on its Le Mans return How NASCAR is aiming to thrill on its Le Mans return

Toyota Racing More
Toyota Racing
Toyota: Le Mans BoP change could open door to WEC "sandbagging"

Toyota: Le Mans BoP change could open door to WEC "sandbagging"

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Toyota: Le Mans BoP change could open door to WEC "sandbagging" Toyota: Le Mans BoP change could open door to WEC "sandbagging"

Rovanpera: Toyota need to be "clever" with WRC preparations

Rovanpera: Toyota need to be "clever" with WRC preparations

WRC

Rovanpera: Toyota need to be "clever" with WRC preparations Rovanpera: Toyota need to be "clever" with WRC preparations

The ground-up refresh behind Toyota's new Le Mans challenger

The ground-up refresh behind Toyota's new Le Mans challenger

Plus
Plus
WEC

The ground-up refresh behind Toyota's new Le Mans challenger The ground-up refresh behind Toyota's new Le Mans challenger

Latest news

McLaughlin claims Grosjean clash “destroyed” Detroit GP chances

McLaughlin claims Grosjean clash “destroyed” Detroit GP chances

INDY IndyCar
Detroit

McLaughlin claims Grosjean clash “destroyed” Detroit GP chances McLaughlin claims Grosjean clash “destroyed” Detroit GP chances

Kirkwood explains IndyCar Detroit GP recovery after losing wing in shunt

Kirkwood explains IndyCar Detroit GP recovery after losing wing in shunt

INDY IndyCar
Detroit

Kirkwood explains IndyCar Detroit GP recovery after losing wing in shunt Kirkwood explains IndyCar Detroit GP recovery after losing wing in shunt

LeBron James named as Le Mans 24 Hours official starter

LeBron James named as Le Mans 24 Hours official starter

LM Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

LeBron James named as Le Mans 24 Hours official starter LeBron James named as Le Mans 24 Hours official starter

Detroit street track “really came alive” during IndyCar race

Detroit street track “really came alive” during IndyCar race

INDY IndyCar
Detroit

Detroit street track “really came alive” during IndyCar race Detroit street track “really came alive” during IndyCar race

How NASCAR is aiming to thrill on its Le Mans return

How NASCAR is aiming to thrill on its Le Mans return

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

How NASCAR is aiming to thrill on its Le Mans return How NASCAR is aiming to thrill on its Le Mans return

How a British privateer hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon

How a British privateer hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

How a British privateer hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon How a British privateer hopes its customer Porsche can become a Le Mans icon

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Plus
Plus
WEC
Gary Watkins

Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans? Can Peugeot turn its style into substance at Le Mans?

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
Garage 56 Sebring testing
Gary Watkins

Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Plus
Plus
General
Gary Watkins

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The lesser-remembered sportscar exploits of BMW's two-trick pony

The lesser-remembered sportscar exploits of BMW's two-trick pony

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
Gary Watkins

The lesser-remembered sportscar exploits of BMW's two-trick pony The lesser-remembered sportscar exploits of BMW's two-trick pony

Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past

Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past

Plus
Plus
Historics
Gary Watkins

Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Plus
Plus
WEC
Michael Cotton

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe