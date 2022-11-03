Magazine: F1 Mexican GP review and Ferrari LMH launch

Tickets Subscribe
Max Verstappen’s record-breaking 14th win in the 2022 Formula 1 world championship grabs the cover of this week’s Autosport magazine, out today (3 November).

Kevin Turner
By:
Retiring from two of the first three grands prix of the season and facing a strong early challenge from Ferrari is not how record-making campaigns normally begin. But the fact Verstappen has now set a new benchmark shows how brilliant the Dutchman and Red Bull have been in 2022.

Alex Kalinauckas explains how Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes became Red Bull’s strongest challengers in Mexico and why Verstappen was still able to come out on top in our in-depth coverage. We also look in to why Ferrari’s performance, which it claims was a one-off, was so woeful.

If Mexico was painful for Ferrari fans, at least events at Imola last weekend gave some reasons to smile. The eagerly anticipated Ferrari Hypercar finally broke cover and made quite an impression. Gary Watkins was there and brings you all the latest on the 499P project that will take Ferrari back to the top class at Le Mans in our special report.

There was Italian success in the second edition of the Motorsport Games, which was based around Paul Ricard. Steve Whitfield was on hand to see Italy pip France to top the medals table in the very last event at the ‘motorsport Olympics’, plus Esports star James Baldwin take Team UK’s first gold medal.

Tom Ingram also scored a long-awaited first title in the British Touring Car Championship this season. Marcus Simmons examines how the Excelr8 Hyundai driver did it and picks out the top 10 drivers in our review.

Stephen Lickorish does the same for all the BTCC support categories, covering Ginettas, Minis, British F4 and the Porsche Carrera Cup, while the historic Birkett Relay leads the reports in the National section.

Finally, it’s time for you to have your say on the best performers of 2022. We’ve opened voting for the Autosport Awards across eight categories, which can be found in the magazine and here.

For the best motorsport coverage, from F1 to Britain’s club-racing scene, why not get Autosport magazine delivered to your door each week? Subscribe today and never miss your weekly fix of motorsport: www.autosportmedia.com/offer/article

Have your say on the best of 2022: Autosport Awards nominees revealed
Autosport Awards

Have your say on the best of 2022: Autosport Awards nominees revealed

Magazine: F1 United States GP review, WRC Spain report, and more
General

Magazine: F1 United States GP review, WRC Spain report, and more

How F1's greatest sound has returned to the track Plus
Formula 1

How F1's greatest sound has returned to the track

Latest news

Suzuki's final MotoGP race "special" but end of season "depressing", says Mir
MotoGP MotoGP

Suzuki's final MotoGP race "special" but end of season "depressing", says Mir

Joan Mir says Suzuki’s final MotoGP race at the Valencia Grand Prix is "a special one" but the way his time with the team has ended is "depressing".

Quartararo’s MotoGP title situation 'good for not caring about championship'
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo’s MotoGP title situation 'good for not caring about championship'

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo says his remote chances of winning the 2022 MotoGP world champion this weekend make it a good situation “to not care at all”.

Bagnaia "not relaxed" ahead of MotoGP title decider despite 23-point lead
MotoGP MotoGP

Bagnaia "not relaxed" ahead of MotoGP title decider despite 23-point lead

MotoGP championship leader Francesco Bagnaia says he is not relaxed heading into this weekend's season finale despite holding a 23-point lead on title rival Fabio Quartararo.

Mercedes not expecting to be as competitive in Brazil compared to Mexico
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes not expecting to be as competitive in Brazil compared to Mexico

Mercedes strategy director James Vowles expects his team to have a tougher time and Ferrari to bounce back at the Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix compared to Mexico.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past Plus

Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past

Rising sportscar star Adam Smalley had to pinch himself when offered the chance to drive the car that won the world’s most famous enduro in 1987

Historics
Sep 6, 2022
Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return Plus

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

The iconic Lola name is being relaunched after it was taken over by new ownership. Part of that reboot is a planned return to racing, though the exact details of this are still to be finalised - though its new owner does have a desire to bring the brand back to the Le Mans 24 Hours. But romanticism doesn't appear to be the driving force behind this renewed project...

General
Jul 14, 2022
Rating the best drivers of the century so far Plus

Rating the best drivers of the century so far

Autosport's Top 50 feature has been a staple of the magazine for the past two decades since its first appearance in 2002. Here are the drivers that have featured most prevalently during that time

General
Jan 7, 2022
The best motorsport moments of 2021 Plus

The best motorsport moments of 2021

Motorsport produced one of its greatest years of all-time in 2021 despite a backdrop of ongoing COVID-19 challenges and an ever-changing racing landscape. Through the non-stop action Autosport has collected the finest moments from the past 12 months to highlight the incredible drama and joy motorsport generates

General
Dec 31, 2021
The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers Plus

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

Making it in motorsport can be tough, and sometimes drivers move elsewhere before their best chance arrives. Here are some of those who made it back

General
Dec 26, 2021
The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes Plus

The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes

It’s rarely mentioned when it comes to assessing the best national contests, but the Brazilian Stock Car series that reaches its climax this weekend has an ever-growing appeal. Its expanding roster of ex-Formula 1 names has helped to draw in new fans, but it's the closeness of competition that keeps them watching

General
Dec 10, 2021
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under Plus

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Joey Mawson made waves in the middle of the last decade, beating future Haas Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher - among other highly-rated talents - to the 2016 German F4 title. A run in F1's feeder GP3 category only caused his career to stall, but now back in Australia Mawson's S5000 title success has set that to rights

General
May 8, 2021
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing Plus

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

OPINION: The greed-driven push for a European Super League that threatened to tear football apart is collapsing at the seams. Motor racing's equivalent, the football-themed Superleague Formula series of 2008-11, was everything that the proposed ESL never could be

General
Apr 21, 2021
