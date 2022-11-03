Magazine: F1 Mexican GP review and Ferrari LMH launch

Retiring from two of the first three grands prix of the season and facing a strong early challenge from Ferrari is not how record-making campaigns normally begin. But the fact Verstappen has now set a new benchmark shows how brilliant the Dutchman and Red Bull have been in 2022.

Alex Kalinauckas explains how Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes became Red Bull’s strongest challengers in Mexico and why Verstappen was still able to come out on top in our in-depth coverage. We also look in to why Ferrari’s performance, which it claims was a one-off, was so woeful.

If Mexico was painful for Ferrari fans, at least events at Imola last weekend gave some reasons to smile. The eagerly anticipated Ferrari Hypercar finally broke cover and made quite an impression. Gary Watkins was there and brings you all the latest on the 499P project that will take Ferrari back to the top class at Le Mans in our special report.

There was Italian success in the second edition of the Motorsport Games, which was based around Paul Ricard. Steve Whitfield was on hand to see Italy pip France to top the medals table in the very last event at the ‘motorsport Olympics’, plus Esports star James Baldwin take Team UK’s first gold medal.

Tom Ingram also scored a long-awaited first title in the British Touring Car Championship this season. Marcus Simmons examines how the Excelr8 Hyundai driver did it and picks out the top 10 drivers in our review.

Stephen Lickorish does the same for all the BTCC support categories, covering Ginettas, Minis, British F4 and the Porsche Carrera Cup, while the historic Birkett Relay leads the reports in the National section.

Finally, it’s time for you to have your say on the best performers of 2022. We’ve opened voting for the Autosport Awards across eight categories, which can be found in the magazine and here.

