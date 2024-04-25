Magazine: F1 Chinese GP, WEC Imola and WRC Croatia review

Last weekend’s motorsport featured all of the above – and that’s before we get on to Formula 1’s return to China. And all of them feature in this week’s edition of Autosport magazine, out today (25 April).

Tom Howard was in Eastern Europe to describe how a three-way contest for Croatia Rally honours was settled in the space of just a few minutes, World Rally legend Sebastien Ogier emerging victorious for Toyota after a thrilling battle between team-mate Elfyn Evans and Hyundai star Thierry Neuville.

Ferrari qualified 1-2-3 for the World Endurance Championship encounter at Imola, but made the wrong calls amid changeable conditions. Gary Watkins was there to see Toyota play all its cards correctly and win, while James Newbold reports on how the same showers impacted the hard-fought LMGT3 battle.

Scott Dixon has proved his class many times over the past two decades, but even his main IndyCar rivals were impressed with how he maintained such strong pace at Long Beach while saving fuel. Joey Barnes was in California to join the adulation of the Kiwi.

There should be more entertainment this weekend, with the British Touring Car Championship kicking off Donington Park. Marcus Simmons talks to Colin Turkington about his renewed efforts to defeat fellow four-time champion Ash Sutton, and picks out the other stories to look out for this season, while Stephen Lickorish is your guide to the supporting cast.

Oh yes, and the 2024 Chinese Grand Prix. Well, the winner was far more predictable than any of the above, but kudos to Lando Norris and McLaren for splitting the Red Bulls… Jake Boxall-Legge was there to find the elements of intrigue behind the Max Verstappen domination.

Among our full coverage of the National scene, Marcus Pye pays tribute to the late Alan Minshaw, the tin-top ace who founded the Demon Tweeks empire and contributed so much to motorsport.

For the best motorsport coverage, from F1 to Britain’s club-racing scene, why not get Autosport magazine delivered to your door each week? Subscribe today and never miss your weekly fix of motorsport.