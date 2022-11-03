Have your say on the best of 2022: Autosport Awards nominees revealed

The Awards, which date back to 1982, celebrate the top drivers and competition machines each year. The nominees in the eight categories open to public vote in 2022 have now been revealed (below).

Autosport.com subscribers and magazine readers are able to vote for the nominee they think performed best in each category. The categories open to voting are International Racing Driver of the Year presented by Pirelli, British Competition Driver of the Year, Rookie of the Year, International Racing Car of the Year presented by Blink Experience, Rally Car of the Year, International Rally Driver of the Year, National Driver of the Year and Esports Driver of the Year presented by Motorsport Games.

International Racing Driver presented by Pirelli nominees

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, on the podium Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc

Leclerc looked the real deal when fighting for an F1 title for the first time. He notably crashed while leading in France, but his year was hurt to a greater extent by Ferrari errors. Nine poles and his Australia dominance showed his speed, while passing Verstappen three times to win in Austria reflected his brilliance in wheel-to-wheel battle.

Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet, podium Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Will Power

The Australian combined caution and consistency to the speed he’s always had to scoop his second IndyCar title. The Penske star only scored one victory but added eight other podiums across the 17 races to outscore team-mate Josef Newgarden and Chip Ganassi’s six-time champ Scott Dixon.

Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes-Benz EQ, 2nd position, heads to the podium Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Stoffel Vandoorne

Such was Vandoorne's consistency across the 2022 season that he only needed one win to secure the Formula E title. He scored points in every race except Mexico; his Monaco victory the fulcrum to a controlled run to the championship. Risk and reward were perfectly balanced by the Belgian.

World Champion Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen

The star of the F1 season maximised the Red Bull RB18 and has often been unstoppable no matter where he starts. Minor offs and Hungary spin aside, Verstappen has been brilliant and looks like a better driver with that first world title behind him – the Dutchman’s second came swiftly before he took the F1 wins record for a single season.

International Racing Car presented by Blink Experience nominees

Sheldon van der Linde, Schubert Motorsport BMW M4 GT3 Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

BMW M4 GT3

The new BMW M4 GT3 overcame stiff multi-marque competition to deliver the brand's first DTM title since 2016 with Sheldon van der Linde. Routinely topping speed traps, the M4 proved a formidable tool in race trim and was quick in qualifying, too. It also won in ADAC GT Masters, British GT and the IMSA SportsCar Championship's GTD class.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75 Photo by: Ferrari

Ferrari F1-75

Ferrari’s finest F1 car for several years came out of the blocks quickly in 2022 and looked like a potential championship winner. But team errors and unreliability hampered the ground-effects machine before Red Bull upped its game and drew away at the head of the field. Four wins is still Ferrari’s best since 2018.

Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes-Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 02 Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Mercedes-EQ Silver Arrow 02

Taking the mantra of ‘quitting while ahead’ to heart, Mercedes once more proved the manufacturer to beat in Formula E before exiting. The Silver Arrow 02 won half of the races in 2022, rewarding the works Mercedes squad with another constructors' triumph over 'customer' team Venturi.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18 Photo by: Erik Junius

Red Bull RB18

There were reliability problems at first and it was initially overweight but the RB18 has come to be the car at the start of F1’s second ground-effects era. With better tyre degradation and smarter calls from the pitwall than rival Ferrari, Red Bull swept to a title double, with 14 wins so far for Verstappen and two for Sergio Perez.

International Rally Driver nominees

Sébastien Loeb, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Sebastien Loeb

Loeb made history on multiple fronts this year, demonstrating his experience and adaptability across rally disciplines. Runner-up at the Dakar Rally, the Frenchman switched from sand to gravel and ice and won the first round of the WRC’s Rally1 era at Monte Carlo. Loeb also finished second in the Rally-Raid series and is fighting for the Extreme E title.

Thierry Neuville, Hyundai World Rally Team Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Thierry Neuville

Another year of near-misses, perhaps predominately due to Hyundai’s reliability issues, as a couple of early season podiums in Sweden and Croatia didn’t build momentum against the Rovanpera and Toyota charge. A win in Greece puts him in contention against team-mate Tanak for the runner-up spot in the WRC standings.

Kalle Rovanperä, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Kalle Rovanpera

The new WRC king? Dominated his way to a maiden WRC title, which looked assured halfway through the year when he notched up his fifth win in the first seven rounds. Small blips in Belgium and Greece delayed his coronation, which came with victory in New Zealand, making him the youngest world champion.

Ott Tänak, Hyundai World Rally Team Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Ott Tanak

Rovanpera’s nearest challenger thanks to wins in Sardinia, Finland and Belgium, but minimal points from the opening two rounds meant Tanak’s title fight never looked on. Frustrations with Hyundai have shown but he still remains on course to finish best of the rest and record his most successful season since his title-winning 2019 campaign.

Rally Car nominees

Sebastien Loeb, Isabelle Galmiche, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Ford Puma Rally1 Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Ford Puma Rally1

Perhaps the surprise package as the fastest out of the blocks with Loeb’s Monte Carlo victory, but that’s as good as it got. There have been just three further podiums – one of which was Craig Breen’s third place at the Monte – and M-Sport has slipped away in performance as the season has progressed.

Ott Tanak, Martin Jarveoja, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Photo by: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport

Hyundai i20 N Rally1

The manufacturer furthest behind on Rally1 preparations, hit by the loss of team principal Andrea Adamo, the i20 was the last of the WRC cars to claim a victory this year. Impressive development saw it comfortably overhaul the M-Sport Ford to mark a solid year but lacked consistency due to reliability gremlins.

#201 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Toyota GR DKR Hilux

Against tougher competition at the Dakar Rally from Mini, a developed BRX and a new Audi attack, the Toyota remained the class of the field with Nasser Al-Attiyah guiding it to victory and Yazeed Al-Rajhi taking third. Qatari driver Al-Attiyah also captured the World Rally-Raid title.

Kalle Rovanpera, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Photo by: Toyota Racing

Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

The class of the WRC field at the start of the Rally1 era, taking Toyota to a clean sweep of world titles, with Rovanpera romping to six wins and Ogier adding another triumph with the final round still to come. A 1-2-3-4 in Kenya demonstrated its superiority against the rest.

British Competition Driver nominees

Pole sitter #60 Meyer Shank Racing W/Curb-Agajanian Acura DPi: Tom Blomqvist Photo by: Bob Meyer

Tom Blomqvist

Blomqvist makes this list thanks to a brilliant first season in the Meyer Shank Racing Acura, which netted victories in the Daytona 24 Hours and Petit Le Mans classics, plus the IMSA title alongside fellow Brit Oliver Jarvis. Blomqvist was also a winner in the all-electric ETCR tin-top series.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton

It’s arguably Hamilton’s toughest F1 season since 2009 and fifth is as low as he has ever finished in the standings but he has still shown his class. The seven-time champ has been a key factor in sorting the troublesome Mercedes W13 and, when the car has been right, Hamilton has usually led the charge.

Lando Norris, McLaren, 3rd position, on the podium Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris

McLaren didn’t make the progress it hoped for under F1’s new regulations, but Norris has remained one of the team’s strengths. Norris has once again blown away race-winning team-mate Daniel Ricciardo and his best-of-the-rest performances outside the big three teams has kept McLaren in the fight with Alpine.

George Russell, Mercedes AMG Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

George Russell

In his first season at Mercedes, Russell has measured up well against a team-mate as tough and brilliant as Hamilton. He’s perhaps had more luck than Lewis, but fine consistency has got him ahead in the points and he took a superb first F1 pole in Hungary.

Rookie nominees

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Ryo Hirakawa Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Ryo Hirakawa

Grasped the chance presented to him by Toyota that had previously gone begging with both hands. Hirakawa didn’t quite make the grade when he was groomed by the Japanese manufacturer for an LMP1 seat back in 2017-18, but he showed in 2022 that he’s now got what it takes to compete at the highest level in sportscar racing.

Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda, Autograph Session Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Christian Lundgaard

Although the Rahal Letterman Lanigan squad struggled with its three-car assault on IndyCar, Lundgaard got up to speed quickly in the US. The Dane claimed his first podium with second place on the Indianapolis road course, and beat Indy Lights graduate David Malukas to the Rookie of the Year title.

Logan Sargeant, Williams Academy Driver Photo by: Williams

Logan Sargeant

Finances – or lack of them – meant a tricky 2021, but the American has got his career properly back on track with an excellent rookie F2 season at Carlin. Two wins (both in feature races) have also got him to the brink of an F1 break with Williams. Who needs to raid the IndyCar ranks?

Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo Photo by: DPPI

Zhou Guanyu

Zhou arrived in F1 to unfair criticism for supposedly being a pay driver only. But a point on his debut in Bahrain silenced many doubters before he was back in the top 10 at Montreal and Monza. He’s avoided the rookie hallmarks of clumsy crashes to deservedly keep his Alfa Romeo seat for 2023.

National Driver nominees

Alex Dunne, Hitech GP Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Alex Dunne

There was only ever going to be one champion in British Formula 4 this year. The Irishman was dominant from the opening round and racked up 11 victories with Hitech across the season, the next best achieving just four. Snetterton was a particular highpoint, winning by a gargantuan 10 seconds in race three, while Dunne was also second in Italian F4 with US Racing.

Jake Hill, ROKiT MB Motorsport BMW 330e M Sport Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Jake Hill

Under new management from Mark Blundell, this BTCC cult hero finally got the break he deserved with a move to West Surrey Racing. Absolutely made the most of getting his hands on the BMW. Claimed third in points with three wins, and was rarely far from where the action was.

Tom Ingram, Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com Hyundai i30N Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Tom Ingram

In his second season with the Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai, he finally blew away his nearly-man tag and captured a fully deserved maiden BTCC title. Also won the most races – six. Clever, intelligent competitor who is a magnificent racer to boot, and is popular with the crowds.

Ashley Sutton, NAPA Racing UK Ford Focus ST Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Ash Sutton

Had spent most of his BTCC career in rear-wheel-drive machinery and, on his move to the Motorbase Performance Ford line-up, came agonisingly close to adding a fourth title and becoming the first to win it with RWD and FWD cars. Bagged three victories and proved an epic racer again.

Esports Driver presented by Motorsport Games nominees

James Baldwin Photo by: Uncredited

James Baldwin

Baldwin is perhaps best known for winning the second World's Fastest Gamer competition in 2019, before winning races in British GT in 2020. However, his exploits this season are what net him a nomination, claiming titles in Alpine Esports, Intercontinental GT Challenge Esports and GT World Challenge Europe Esports. Also won Motorsport Games Esports gold for Team UK.

Enzo Bonito Photo by: Uncredited

Enzo Bonito

Following a career in F1 Esports and winning the eRace of Champions in 2018, Bonito is nominated this year primarily for his breadth of ability across multiple different platforms. His performances in the VCO ERL competition and at the Rennsport summit this year show an aptitude for winning.

Frederik Rasmussen Photo by: Uncredited

Frederik Rasmussen

The laconic Dane is the reigning Autosport Awards victor and is nominated once again following yet another F1 Esports season in title contention, plus back-to-back Formula E Esports crowns. He has now won more F1 Esports races than any other driver and has helped Red Bull become the most successful team to date.

Kevin Siggy Photo by: Uncredited

Kevin Siggy

Winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual GTE class, the Formula Pro Series and the DTM Esports Championship within the same season, Siggy’s ability to win titles across differing platforms and vehicle types is unwavering. His sim performances this year also won him a real-world GT4 season in 2023.

To have your say on the 2022 winners, go to awardsvoting.autosport.com and Traxion.gg.