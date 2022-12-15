Magazine: F1 2022 review, top 10 F1 drivers, and more

There was a lot of change in F1 in 2022. The new ground-effects regulations came in, Ferrari became a race-winning force again and Mercedes dropped the ball. There was also much coming and going of drivers, plenty of controversy off track and some great performances on it.

One thing that didn’t alter, though, was the world champion. Max Verstappen followed up his controversial first crown in 2021 with a brilliant display that took him to a record-breaking 15 grand prix victories in a single season and a dominant second title.

We explain how all this unfolded and more in our F1 review special. As well as speaking to the key figures and covering the big moments, Alex Kalinauckas and Matt Kew select the 10 best F1 drivers of 2022 and the outstanding race performances, Jake Boxall-Legge covers the technical battlegrounds of the new rules, and we bring you all the key stats.

Luke Smith also assesses a tumultuous year in F1 politics off-track, while Megan White highlights the stars from the F2 and F3 support grids.

We’ve managed to cram in some non-F1 stories, too. Charles Bradley was at the recent LMDh test at Daytona to see what the new era of sportscars looks (and sounds) like trackside, Tom Howard explains why M-Sport signing Ott Tanak is so important for the World Rally Championship, and James Newbold charts the rise of the van der Linde brothers.

Jason Plato gets behind the wheel of a specially adapted Team Brit McLaren in our National section, which also features reviews of the British Drag, Rally and Rallycross championships as well as the usual news from UK motorsport.

We hope this gets you in the mood for our even bigger Christmas double issue next week! Look out for that on 22 December.

