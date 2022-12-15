Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / How to be an ace engineer: Versatile sportscar team manager Chris Mower Next / Rosenqvist, Neuville, Drugovich join Race of Champions Sweden roster
General News

Magazine: F1 2022 review, top 10 F1 drivers, and more

A bumper 116-page special looks back at a dramatic year in Formula 1 in this week’s issue of Autosport magazine, out today (15 December).

Kevin Turner
By:
Magazine: F1 2022 review, top 10 F1 drivers, and more

There was a lot of change in F1 in 2022. The new ground-effects regulations came in, Ferrari became a race-winning force again and Mercedes dropped the ball. There was also much coming and going of drivers, plenty of controversy off track and some great performances on it.

One thing that didn’t alter, though, was the world champion. Max Verstappen followed up his controversial first crown in 2021 with a brilliant display that took him to a record-breaking 15 grand prix victories in a single season and a dominant second title.

We explain how all this unfolded and more in our F1 review special. As well as speaking to the key figures and covering the big moments, Alex Kalinauckas and Matt Kew select the 10 best F1 drivers of 2022 and the outstanding race performances, Jake Boxall-Legge covers the technical battlegrounds of the new rules, and we bring you all the key stats.

Luke Smith also assesses a tumultuous year in F1 politics off-track, while Megan White highlights the stars from the F2 and F3 support grids.

We’ve managed to cram in some non-F1 stories, too. Charles Bradley was at the recent LMDh test at Daytona to see what the new era of sportscars looks (and sounds) like trackside, Tom Howard explains why M-Sport signing Ott Tanak is so important for the World Rally Championship, and James Newbold charts the rise of the van der Linde brothers.

Jason Plato gets behind the wheel of a specially adapted Team Brit McLaren in our National section, which also features reviews of the British Drag, Rally and Rallycross championships as well as the usual news from UK motorsport.

We hope this gets you in the mood for our even bigger Christmas double issue next week! Look out for that on 22 December.

We are also currently running a special subscription offer. Our UK-only deal means you can get a 20% discount for a six-month magazine subscription if you pay via direct debit. That’s 26 issues for £71.49 and the offer ends on 8 January 2023.

For the best motorsport coverage, from F1 to Britain’s club-racing scene, why not take this chance to get Autosport magazine delivered to your door each week? Subscribe today and never miss your weekly fix of motorsport: www.autosportmedia.com/offer/article

shares
comments
How to be an ace engineer: Versatile sportscar team manager Chris Mower
Previous article

How to be an ace engineer: Versatile sportscar team manager Chris Mower
Next article

Rosenqvist, Neuville, Drugovich join Race of Champions Sweden roster

Rosenqvist, Neuville, Drugovich join Race of Champions Sweden roster
Kevin Turner More
Kevin Turner
How BRM's one-off F1 double defied its rollercoaster history Plus
Formula 1

How BRM's one-off F1 double defied its rollercoaster history

Magazine: Can Mercedes make the step F1 needs?
General

Magazine: Can Mercedes make the step F1 needs?

Luke Browning wins Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year
Autosport Awards

Luke Browning wins Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year

Latest news

Palou opens up on Ganassi IndyCar controversy and F1 ambitions
IndyCar IndyCar

Palou opens up on Ganassi IndyCar controversy and F1 ambitions

Alex Palou has talked candidly about his “tough season” in IndyCar embroiled in a contractual dispute with Chip Ganassi Racing while trying to ensure his Formula 1 hopes come to fruition.

Mercedes GT ace Marciello to make prototype debut at Daytona with High Class
IMSA IMSA

Mercedes GT ace Marciello to make prototype debut at Daytona with High Class

Factory AMG-Mercedes GT driver Raffaele Marciello will make his prototype debut in the Daytona 24 Hours next month, joining LMP2 squad High Class Motorsports for the IMSA SportsCar Championship curtain-raiser.

F1 2022 season tech review: How minnows attacked new rules
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 2022 season tech review: How minnows attacked new rules

Formula 1's new 2022 regulations prompted a challenge for all teams on the grid, especially with the added complication of the cost cap.

Nato strikes to lead extra Thursday Valencia Formula E test session
Formula E Formula E

Nato strikes to lead extra Thursday Valencia Formula E test session

Norman Nato ended Thursday's extra Valencia Formula E test session with the fastest time, defending from a series of late assaults after Nissan team-mate Sacha Fenestraz produced a red flag.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past Plus

Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past

Rising sportscar star Adam Smalley had to pinch himself when offered the chance to drive the car that won the world’s most famous enduro in 1987

Historics
Sep 6, 2022
Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return Plus

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

The iconic Lola name is being relaunched after it was taken over by new ownership. Part of that reboot is a planned return to racing, though the exact details of this are still to be finalised - though its new owner does have a desire to bring the brand back to the Le Mans 24 Hours. But romanticism doesn't appear to be the driving force behind this renewed project...

General
Jul 14, 2022
Rating the best drivers of the century so far Plus

Rating the best drivers of the century so far

Autosport's Top 50 feature has been a staple of the magazine for the past two decades since its first appearance in 2002. Here are the drivers that have featured most prevalently during that time

General
Jan 7, 2022
The best motorsport moments of 2021 Plus

The best motorsport moments of 2021

Motorsport produced one of its greatest years of all-time in 2021 despite a backdrop of ongoing COVID-19 challenges and an ever-changing racing landscape. Through the non-stop action Autosport has collected the finest moments from the past 12 months to highlight the incredible drama and joy motorsport generates

General
Dec 31, 2021
The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers Plus

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

Making it in motorsport can be tough, and sometimes drivers move elsewhere before their best chance arrives. Here are some of those who made it back

General
Dec 26, 2021
The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes Plus

The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes

It’s rarely mentioned when it comes to assessing the best national contests, but the Brazilian Stock Car series that reaches its climax this weekend has an ever-growing appeal. Its expanding roster of ex-Formula 1 names has helped to draw in new fans, but it's the closeness of competition that keeps them watching

General
Dec 10, 2021
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under Plus

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Joey Mawson made waves in the middle of the last decade, beating future Haas Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher - among other highly-rated talents - to the 2016 German F4 title. A run in F1's feeder GP3 category only caused his career to stall, but now back in Australia Mawson's S5000 title success has set that to rights

General
May 8, 2021
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing Plus

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

OPINION: The greed-driven push for a European Super League that threatened to tear football apart is collapsing at the seams. Motor racing's equivalent, the football-themed Superleague Formula series of 2008-11, was everything that the proposed ESL never could be

General
Apr 21, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.