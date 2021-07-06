Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / ROC Sweden sets February date for snow-based event, announces Ekstrom
General News

FIA reveals 'remarkable' 160 billion euro motorsport impact

By:

The FIA has revealed the findings of a key study that shows the motorsport industry produces 159.2 billion euros of business in to the world economy, with an extra injection of 66.9 billion euros overall.

FIA reveals 'remarkable' 160 billion euro motorsport impact

Motor racing’s governing body commissioned EY-Parthenon to measure the economic and social impact of the motorsport industry in a bid to find out how important it was.

Its findings were published at the FIA Conference in Monaco on Tuesday, with the huge figures also including reference to the 1.5 million jobs that are involved in the motor sport industry.

The key findings from the survey were:

  • €159.2B Total annual gross output
  • €66.9B Total value added
  • 1.5M Total paid jobs - The number of paid jobs (full time, part time and casual) directly supported by the motor sport industry
  • 302,000 Formal (unpaid) officials, marshals and volunteers
  • 2.7M Motorsport participants (competitors’, ‘officials, marshals and volunteers’)
  • 60,700 Events
  • 7,200 Facilities, tracks and venues
  • 21,600 Local motorsport tracks

EY-Parthenon relied on market research from 20,000 surveys completed by participants, which included local clubs, venues, commercial rights holders, promoters, team managers, and other FIA parties.

FIA president Jean Todt said the findings of the survey were ‘remarkable’ in highlighting just how big the influence of the motorsport industry was worldwide.

“This report reveals that motorsport industry represents 160 billion euros total annual gross output and 1.5 million total paid jobs,” he said.

“This is remarkable and it demonstrates that our sport efficiently contributes to the rebound of the economy in COVID-19 times. I thank EY-Parthenon, our Member Clubs, FIA championships promoters and all those who have participated in this global interest study.”

The figures are especially interesting considering how motorsport was forced to come to a halt during the coronavirus lockdown, but was able to get itself back on its feet in the middle of last year.

Read Also:

shares
comments

Related video

ROC Sweden sets February date for snow-based event, announces Ekstrom

Previous article

ROC Sweden sets February date for snow-based event, announces Ekstrom
Load comments

Trending

1
National

Driver loses life in Citroen C1 crash at Snetterton

1 h
2
MotoGP

The Rossi replacement who’s become the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed

7 h
3
WEC

Peugeot reveals first images of radical 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar

3 h
4
Formula 1

The fresh upgrades that helped Verstappen pull further clear of Mercedes

7 h
5
Formula 1

McLaren needs to be "realistic" about true F1 pace - Seidl

3 h
Latest news
FIA reveals 'remarkable' 160 billion euro motorsport impact
MISC

FIA reveals 'remarkable' 160 billion euro motorsport impact

1 h
ROC Sweden sets February date for snow-based event, announces Ekstrom
MISC

ROC Sweden sets February date for snow-based event, announces Ekstrom

4 h
Motor Valley Fest: Sim racing and augmented reality are part of motorsport
Video Inside
MISC

Motor Valley Fest: Sim racing and augmented reality are part of motorsport

Jul 5, 2021
What is the future for motorsport? Motor Valley Fest has the answers
Video Inside
MISC

What is the future for motorsport? Motor Valley Fest has the answers

Jul 3, 2021
Magazine: F1 Styrian GP review and guest Rosberg column
MISC

Magazine: F1 Styrian GP review and guest Rosberg column

Jul 1, 2021
Latest videos
Motorsport Network signs Juan Pablo Montoya as new presenter on Motorsport.tv 01:07
General
May 27, 2021

Motorsport Network signs Juan Pablo Montoya as new presenter on Motorsport.tv

Bulletin - May 13 15:00 GMT 11:29
General
May 14, 2021

Bulletin - May 13 15:00 GMT

Electric GT timeline revealed 00:35
General
May 6, 2021

Electric GT timeline revealed

LEGO Ferrari 488 GTE 00:09
General
Mar 11, 2021

LEGO Ferrari 488 GTE

Why did Sainz Drive a 2018 Car at the Ferrari F1 Super Test? 06:22
General
Feb 1, 2021

Why did Sainz Drive a 2018 Car at the Ferrari F1 Super Test?

Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
McLaren needs to be "realistic" about true F1 pace - Seidl Austrian GP
Formula 1

McLaren needs to be "realistic" about true F1 pace - Seidl

Red Bull: F1's new engine must 'entertain' or we may as well do FE
Formula 1

Red Bull: F1's new engine must 'entertain' or we may as well do FE

Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks Plus
Formula 1

Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks

Trending Today

Driver loses life in Citroen C1 crash at Snetterton
National National

Driver loses life in Citroen C1 crash at Snetterton

The Rossi replacement who’s become the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

The Rossi replacement who’s become the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed

Peugeot reveals first images of radical 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar
WEC WEC

Peugeot reveals first images of radical 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar

The fresh upgrades that helped Verstappen pull further clear of Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1

The fresh upgrades that helped Verstappen pull further clear of Mercedes

McLaren needs to be "realistic" about true F1 pace - Seidl
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren needs to be "realistic" about true F1 pace - Seidl

Red Bull: F1's new engine must 'entertain' or we may as well do FE
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: F1's new engine must 'entertain' or we may as well do FE

F1 must avoid equivalent of diving footballers, says Horner
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 must avoid equivalent of diving footballers, says Horner

New 2025 F1 engines set for 'massively increased' electric component
Formula 1 Formula 1

New 2025 F1 engines set for 'massively increased' electric component

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under Plus

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Joey Mawson made waves in the middle of the last decade, beating future Haas Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher - among other highly-rated talents - to the 2016 German F4 title. A run in F1's feeder GP3 category only caused his career to stall, but now back in Australia Mawson's S5000 title success has set that to rights

General
May 8, 2021
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing Plus

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

OPINION: The greed-driven push for a European Super League that threatened to tear football apart is collapsing at the seams. Motor racing's equivalent, the football-themed Superleague Formula series of 2008-11, was everything that the proposed ESL never could be

General
Apr 21, 2021
The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan Plus

The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan

Having had the door to F1 slammed in his face and come within three laps of winning the Indianapolis 500, the collapse of a Peugeot LMP1 shot meant Japan was Bertrand Baguette's last chance of a career. But it's one which he has grasped with both hands

General
Feb 27, 2021
The female all-rounder who arrived "too early" Plus

The female all-rounder who arrived "too early"

From Formula 3 to truck racing, Dakar and EuroNASCAR via a winning stint in the DTM, there's not much Ellen Lohr hasn't seen in a stellar racing career that highlights the merit in being a generalist. But she believes her career came too early...

General
Feb 17, 2021
How Radical's latest machines fare on track Plus

How Radical's latest machines fare on track

The lightweight sportscar manufacturer has not rewritten the rulebook with its latest machines, but the new SR3 XX and SR10 still provide a step forward on its previous successful models

General
Feb 8, 2021
The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction Plus

The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction

The forthcoming Netflix film linking the world of underworld crime and motorsport plays on a theme that isn't exactly new. Over the years, several shady figures have attempted to make it in racing before their dubious dealings caught up with them

General
Jan 31, 2021
How a GP is thriving in a COVID-free territory Plus

How a GP is thriving in a COVID-free territory

The New Zealand Grand Prix's mix of rising talent and big-name stars thrilled the crowds (yes, remember crowds?) assembled for the Toyota Racing Series meeting at Hampton Downs last weekend and left distant observers craving a repeat

General
Jan 26, 2021
How a much-changed Macau GP kept the party going Plus

How a much-changed Macau GP kept the party going

OPINION: The 67th edition of the Macau Grand Prix might have been a largely muted affair to the outside world without its international influx and star line-ups, another victim to the COVID-19 pandemic, but organisers deserve huge credit for keeping the party going

General
Nov 24, 2020

Latest news

FIA reveals 'remarkable' 160 billion euro motorsport impact
General General

FIA reveals 'remarkable' 160 billion euro motorsport impact

ROC Sweden sets February date for snow-based event, announces Ekstrom
General General

ROC Sweden sets February date for snow-based event, announces Ekstrom

Motor Valley Fest: Sim racing and augmented reality are part of motorsport
Video Inside
General General

Motor Valley Fest: Sim racing and augmented reality are part of motorsport

What is the future for motorsport? Motor Valley Fest has the answers
Video Inside
General General

What is the future for motorsport? Motor Valley Fest has the answers

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.