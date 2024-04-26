All Series
MotoGP Spanish GP
Practice report

MotoGP Spanish GP: Alex Marquez leads Gresini 1-2 in FP1

Alex Marquez led a Gresini 1-2 in opening practice for the MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix, though he was the only rider to run fresh soft tyres for a time attack.

Lewis Duncan
Lewis Duncan
Upd:
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Two weeks on from a double disaster for Gresini Ducati at the Americas GP when both Alex and Marc Marquez suffered crashes, the brothers led the 45-minute FP1 at Jerez on Friday morning.

Eight-time world champion Marc Marquez led for much of the session, but ended up 0.507 seconds adrift of his team-mate Alex Marquez after he fitted fresh soft tyres to produce a 1m36.630s at the end of FP1.

Americas GP winner Maverick Vinales led an Aprilia 3-4 from Aleix Espargaro, while Franco Morbidelli was fifth on the leading factory-spec Ducati for Pramac.

Championship leader Jorge Martin was a low-key ninth on the sister Pramac Ducati, while reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia was 12th.

Vinales picked up where he left off at the Circuit of the Americas by setting the early pace in FP1 at Jerez with a 1m39.113s inside the first five minutes of the session.

This was quickly beaten by Marc Marquez on a 1m38.784s, before Vinales fired in a 1m38.738s just seconds later.

Trackhouse Racing Aprilia’s Raul Fernandez was the next rider to move to the top of the order with a 1m38.637s with six minutes of the session gone.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

But he would find himself quickly deposed as Marc Marquez went on a run of session-best lap that began with a 1m37.768s and culminated in a 1m37.137s.

That stood as the benchmark until the final four minutes, when Alex Marquez began lighting up the timing screens on fresh soft rubber to take top spot away from his brother with a 1m36.630s.

With nobody else electing to run fresh soft rubber, Alex Marquez remained out of reach as the chequered flag brought FP1 to an end.

Marc Marquez held onto second by 0.084s from Vinales after a later surge from the factory Aprilia duo cemented them third and fourth.

Morbidelli completed the top five, 0.244s further adrift, as he made a strong start to the weekend at the venue he scored his last MotoGP podium in 2021 with Petronas SRT Yamaha.

Marco Bezzecchi was an encouraging sixth on the VR46 Ducati after his difficult start to 2024, while KTM wildcard Dani Pedrosa led the Austrian manufacturer’s contingent from Brad Binder.

Martin and Tech3’s Pedro Acosta completed the top 10, with Fabio Di Giannantonio (VR46) putting his year-old Ducati between Acosta and factory Ducati rider Bagnaia.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fabio Quartararo was the leading Yamaha in 14th behind the sister factory Ducati of Enea Bastianini, who comes to Jerez second in the standings, while top Honda honours went to Johann Zarco in 19th.

However, the LCR rider did suffer a crash with 20 minutes of the session to go at Turn 8. Tech3’s Augusto Fernandez in 20th was the only other faller in FP1.

Aprilia wildcard Lorenzo Savadori was 23rd on the RS-GP lab bike, while Honda’s additional entry Stefan Bradl was a place behind on an RC213V with various revisions headlined by a radical rear wing.

MotoGP Spanish GP - FP1 results

   
1
 - 
5
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Speed Trap
1 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 20

1'36.630

   164.781  
2 Spain M. Marquez Gresini Racing 93 Ducati 21

+0.507

1'37.137

 0.507 163.921  
3 Spain M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team 12 Aprilia 19

+0.591

1'37.221

 0.084 163.779  
4 Spain A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team 41 Aprilia 17

+0.673

1'37.303

 0.082 163.641  
5 Italy F. Morbidelli Pramac Racing 21 Ducati 22

+0.917

1'37.547

 0.244 163.232  
6 Italy M. Bezzecchi Team VR46 72 Ducati 19

+0.955

1'37.585

 0.038 163.168  
7 Spain D. Pedrosa Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 26 KTM 20

+0.983

1'37.613

 0.028 163.121  
8 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 20

+0.988

1'37.618

 0.005 163.113  
9 Spain J. Martin Pramac Racing 89 Ducati 18

+1.005

1'37.635

 0.017 163.084  
10 Spain P. Acosta Tech 3 31 KTM 20

+1.012

1'37.642

 0.007 163.073  
11 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 18

+1.094

1'37.724

 0.082 162.936  
12 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 1 Ducati 17

+1.162

1'37.792

 0.068 162.823  
13 Italy E. Bastianini Ducati Team 23 Ducati 19

+1.256

1'37.886

 0.094 162.666  
14 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 15

+1.382

1'38.012

 0.126 162.457  
15 Portugal M. Oliveira Trackhouse Racing Team 88 Aprilia 20

+1.419

1'38.049

 0.037 162.396  
16 Australia J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 43 KTM 20

+1.448

1'38.078

 0.029 162.348  
17 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 15

+1.573

1'38.203

 0.125 162.141  
18 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 16

+1.617

1'38.247

 0.044 162.069  
19 France J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda 19

+1.730

1'38.360

 0.113 161.882  
20 Spain A. Fernandez Tech 3 37 KTM 14

+1.740

1'38.370

 0.010 161.866  
21 Japan T. Nakagami Team LCR 30 Honda 19

+1.909

1'38.539

 0.169 161.588  
22 Spain J. Mir Repsol Honda Team 36 Honda 18

+1.944

1'38.574

 0.035 161.531  
23 Italy L. Savadori Aprilia Racing Team 32 Aprilia 17

+2.098

1'38.728

 0.154 161.279  
24 Germany S. Bradl HRC Test Team 6 Honda 20

+2.104

1'38.734

 0.006 161.269  
25 Italy L. Marini Repsol Honda Team 10 Honda 21

+2.145

1'38.775

 0.041 161.202  
View full results  

Lewis Duncan
