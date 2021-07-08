Tickets Subscribe
Magazine: Austrian GP review, Hamilton's new F1 contract and more

By:

Lando Norris’s starring role in the Austrian Grand Prix and Max Verstappen’s domination are highlights of this week’s Autosport magazine, out today (8 July).

Magazine: Austrian GP review, Hamilton's new F1 contract and more

Autosport Grand Prix Editor Alex Kalinauckas explains how Norris and McLaren were able to take the fight to Mercedes while Verstappen tightened his grip on the 2021 Formula 1 championship.

As well as assessing all the drivers at the Red Bull Ring – and giving two 10/10s – Kalinauckas looks at Lewis Hamilton’s decision to stay at Mercedes for two more years. We also make our case against F1’s decision to make the winner of the new sprint race the official British GP polesitter…

While Sergio Perez sits third in the F1 standings, Autosport remembers the other grand prix-winning Mexican, Pedro Rodriguez. It’s 50 years since the BRM and Porsche star was killed at the Norisring, so we talk to those who knew him and pick out some of his greatest drives.

It’s also half a century since Penske took its first Indycar success and last weekend Josef Newgarden finally ended the famous team’s unfortunate 2021 run with victory in Mid-Ohio. David Malsher-Lopez was there to see the double champion hold off ex-F1 racer Marcus Ericsson and move back into the title fight.

There are round-ups from the latest FIA Formula 3, IMSA, NASCAR Cup, Porsche Supercup and GT World Challenge Europe events, plus Megan White reports on W Series champion Jamie Chadwick’s victory at the Red Bull Ring.

Our 18-page National section covers last weekend’s contests at Brands Hatch, Castle Combe, Silverstone, Lydden Hill, Thruxton, Snetterton, Oulton Park and Knockhill, as well as the closely fought British Hillclimb battles at Barbon Manor and Harewood.

Marcus Pye looks ahead to this weekend’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, selecting some of the probable highlights, which range from F1 machinery to the presence of world champions Jackie Stewart and Emerson Fittipaldi, via the spectacular rally stage.

Unfortunately, the club news leads on the death of Citroen C1 Challenge racer Angela Lucas at Snetterton and the investigation that has already begun.

Want Autosport magazine delivered to your door each week? Subscribe today and never miss your weekly fix of motorsport: www.autosportmedia.com/offer/article

