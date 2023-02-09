Magazine: Karun Chandhok answers Big Questions of F1 2023
Sky Formula 1 pundit Karun Chandhok answers Autosport’s Big Questions of F1 2023 in this week’s magazine, out today (9 February).
It doesn’t seem that long ago that we were reviewing the 2022 F1 season and rating the performances of the drivers and teams. And yet, here we are already in F1 2023 launch season, ignoring for the moment the fact that most teams have so far only really ‘launched’ new liveries (kudos to Alfa Romeo for actually showing us a fresh car!).
Amid all the usual showings of confidence and target-setting, we’ve once again teamed up with F1 racer-turned-pundit Chandhok for our traditional Big Questions piece looking at the campaign ahead. Chandhok takes on topics up and down the grid, from Red Bull’s likely challengers to how much work is needed at Williams, via the line-ups that could prove most explosive on and off track.
As well as Ford returning to F1 with Red Bull and the latest news from the launches, we take a look at Alex Albon and what he needs to do in his second year at Williams.
Beyond F1, Megan White talks to rising Ferrari star Dino Beganovic, who should be one of the favourites in F3 this year, Charles Bradley compares the Porsche 963’s promising but troubled debut at Daytona with that of one of its most famous forebears, and Stefan Mackley hears from team boss Andrew Howard about the rise of Beechdean Motorsport in GT competition.
Adding to the pleasingly (we hope!) eclectic nature of this issue, Andrew van Leeuwen charts Holden’s time in motorsport now that the famous name has passed into history, and we highlight an important and dramatic forgotten season of grand prix competition.
There’s a lot going on in club racing at this time of year and we bring you the latest news in our 11-page National section. Stephen Lickorish takes aim at one of the most controversial rule developments in UK motorsport for 2023, as well as charting the impressive impact made by R Racing.
