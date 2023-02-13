Mazepin scores podium on motorsport comeback in Asian Le Mans Series
Former Haas Formula 1 driver Nikita Mazepin scored a podium on his motorsport comeback last weekend in the Asian Le Mans Series, taking third in the opening round in Dubai.
The 23-year-old had been on the sidelines since losing his seat with Haas on the eve of the 2022 F1 campaign after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but made his sportscar debut in the first of four four-hour races to be held over the next fortnight on Saturday.
Mazepin teamed up in 99 Racing's ORECA-Gibson 07 with 2016 Le Mans 24 Hours winner Neel Jani and Portuguese Goncalo Gomes, the latter a late replacement for Felix Porteiro when the two-time World Touring Car Championship race winner had his Bronze driver rating upgraded to Silver.
Mazepin held the lead with around 80 minutes to go until the crew lost ground under a full course yellow inserting Jani, who was brought into the lineup on the eve of the event after the previously announced Ben Barnicoat withdrew citing clashing commitments.
Former Porsche factory driver Jani came just short of beating Charlie Eastwood's DKR Engineering ORECA to second at the line.
The trio then finished sixth in race two and sit fifth in the standings heading into next weekend's races at the Yas Marina Circuit in Portimao, with the prospect of automatic entries for the Le Mans 24 Hours open to the champion in each division.
Mazepin finished third at Dubai Autodrome on his LMP2 debut
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
The Algarve Pro Racing machine shared by James Allen, Kyffin Simpson and John Falb currently leads the standings after taking victory in race one, over DKR drivers Eastwood, Ayhancan Guven and Salih Yoluc, who finished second in both races.
Race two spoils were claimed by the Inter Europol Competition ORECA hustled by American drivers Nolan Siegel, Christian Bogle and CR Crews, who recovered strongly from a spin, while Allen, Simpson and Falb took fourth.
The Polish-entered Inter Europol machine claimed pole for both races and ran strongly in the opener with impressive 18-year-old Siegel hassling Jani until a suspected wheel hub failure put him out.
LMP3 class honours were shared between the #29 MV2S Racing Ligier and #5 DKR Duqueine, while Walkenhorst Motorsport scooped both GT victories with its BMW M4 GT3.
Nicky Catsburg, Chandler Hull and Thomas Merrill headed home the Getspeed Mercedes-AMG GT3 of Raffaele Marciello, Fabian Schiller and Florian Scholze in both races.
Magazine: Karun Chandhok answers Big Questions of F1 2023
Pulling joins Rodin Carlin for inaugural F1 Academy season
Latest news
Ferrari planning ‘small adjustments’ to F1 strategy processes for 2023
Ferrari planning ‘small adjustments’ to F1 strategy processes for 2023 Ferrari planning ‘small adjustments’ to F1 strategy processes for 2023
Leclerc: New Ferrari F1 car "feels good" after filming day run
Leclerc: New Ferrari F1 car "feels good" after filming day run Leclerc: New Ferrari F1 car "feels good" after filming day run
Ferrari reveals new SF-23 car for upcoming F1 season
Ferrari reveals new SF-23 car for upcoming F1 season Ferrari reveals new SF-23 car for upcoming F1 season
Video: Follow Ferrari's 2023 F1 car launch live
Video: Follow Ferrari's 2023 F1 car launch live Video: Follow Ferrari's 2023 F1 car launch live
The 2022 Autosport Awards winner using Esports as a launchpad
The 2022 Autosport Awards winner using Esports as a launchpad The 2022 Autosport Awards winner using Esports as a launchpad
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past
Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past
Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return
Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return
Rating the best drivers of the century so far
Rating the best drivers of the century so far Rating the best drivers of the century so far
The best motorsport moments of 2021
The best motorsport moments of 2021 The best motorsport moments of 2021
The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers
The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers
The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes
The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.