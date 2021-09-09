Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / F1 eyes mandatory Friday running for young drivers
Formula 1 News

Williams explains decision to sign Albon over de Vries in F1 for 2022

By:

Williams Formula 1 boss Jost Capito says Alexander Albon's added youth and experience won him the race for the 2022 seat ahead of Formula E world champion Nyck de Vries.

Williams explains decision to sign Albon over de Vries in F1 for 2022

Williams announced on Wednesday that Red Bull reserve driver Albon would replace the Mercedes-bound George Russell next year, partnering Nicholas Latifi.

De Vries was known to be in contention for the Williams seat, aided in part by his status as a works driver in Formula E with Mercedes, who supplies Williams with its F1 power units.

But the decision to sign Albon means the only realistic seat de Vries could now get for next year in F1 lies at Alfa Romeo.

Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff said last week that Albon would have to be released from his Red Bull contract if he were to race for Williams due to its customer status. Red Bull revealed on Wednesday that Albon had been released, but that a relationship remained with "future options".

Speaking after the announcement, Capito felt that Wolff was understanding of Williams' driver needs for next year, and explained that while de Vries was deserving of a seat, Albon's greater F1 experience was a key factor.

"I think I have got a long-lasting relationship with Toto," Capito said.

"We have got a huge respect of each other and I think he understands our needs as well.

"Of course Nyck is his driver in Formula E. I think he is happy if he is in Formula E for another season, I think he [feels] not too bad about this.

"But on the other hand, I think Nyck would deserve a seat in Formula 1, there is no doubt.

"Just for us, when we have to balance between youth and experience, then Alex has an advantage over Nyck.

"But it doesn't mean that Nyck would have been worse in the seat next year. It doesn't mean that at all.

"I think Toto, at the end, he understands and we understand that we are not a B-team and we are not a satellite team, and that we have to take the decisions that are right for us.

"Toto fully respects that. And he also is fully aware of the capability that Alex has, and is also of the opinion that Alex deserves a seat in Formula 1, so he is supportive."

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

PLUS: Why Albon is the right pick for Williams

Amid the continued speculation about Russell's move to Mercedes this year, Capito had always stressed that Williams would take its time and be in no rush to make a decision on its 2022 line-up.

Asked by Autosport about the timing of the Albon announcement - just one day after Russell's exit had been confirmed - Capito felt it was important to get stability ahead of the flyaway leg of the season.

"We said we'd take time until we really knew what we wanted to do," Capito said.

"When we came to the conclusion this is the right thing to do, then it doesn't make sense to drag on. It's much better for everybody involved if that is clear, especially before we go to the overseas races.

Read Also:

"With the overseas races, you are at home even less and it's even more difficult to communicate, so we are quite happy that we could get this sorted before we start the overseas season.

"It's simply much more practical and easier to communicate."

shares
comments

Related video

F1 eyes mandatory Friday running for young drivers

Previous article

F1 eyes mandatory Friday running for young drivers
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga

2 h
2
Formula 1

Williams explains decision to sign Albon over de Vries in F1 for 2022

20 min
3
Formula 1

F1 eyes mandatory Friday running for young drivers

27 min
4
Formula 1

2021 F1 Italian GP and sprint race session timings and how to watch

19 h
5
Formula 1

Aston Martin to race with 007 branding at Monza ahead of new Bond film

1 h
Latest news
Williams explains decision to sign Albon over de Vries in F1 for 2022
F1

Williams explains decision to sign Albon over de Vries in F1 for 2022

20m
F1 eyes mandatory Friday running for young drivers
F1

F1 eyes mandatory Friday running for young drivers

27m
Why F1’s new generation will bring ‘fresh air’ to the championship Plus
F1

Why F1’s new generation will bring ‘fresh air’ to the championship

1 h
Aston Martin to race with 007 branding at Monza ahead of new Bond film
F1

Aston Martin to race with 007 branding at Monza ahead of new Bond film

1 h
Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga
F1

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga

2 h
Latest videos
Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change 06:23
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort 01:24
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort

Dutch Grand Prix Documentary - Back On Track 15:24
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Dutch Grand Prix Documentary - Back On Track

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1 05:05
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown? 07:29
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown?

Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Aston Martin to race with 007 branding at Monza ahead of new Bond film Italian GP
Formula 1

Aston Martin to race with 007 branding at Monza ahead of new Bond film

Kubica to replace Raikkonen again at Alfa Romeo for F1 Italian GP Italian GP
Formula 1

Kubica to replace Raikkonen again at Alfa Romeo for F1 Italian GP

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Plus
Formula 1

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

Alex Albon More
Alex Albon
Why Albon is the right pick for Williams Plus
Formula 1

Why Albon is the right pick for Williams

Williams signs Alex Albon for Formula 1 return in 2022
Formula 1

Williams signs Alex Albon for Formula 1 return in 2022

Red Bull finds Wolff interference over Albon 'slightly unusual'
Formula 1

Red Bull finds Wolff interference over Albon 'slightly unusual'

Williams More
Williams
Why Williams now holds the power in Formula 1 silly season Plus
Formula 1

Why Williams now holds the power in Formula 1 silly season

Capito: "No time pressure" to decide Williams F1 2022 line-up
Formula 1

Capito: "No time pressure" to decide Williams F1 2022 line-up

Horner: ‘Great shame’ if Mercedes blocks Albon move to Williams
Formula 1

Horner: ‘Great shame’ if Mercedes blocks Albon move to Williams

Trending Today

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga

Williams explains decision to sign Albon over de Vries in F1 for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams explains decision to sign Albon over de Vries in F1 for 2022

F1 eyes mandatory Friday running for young drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 eyes mandatory Friday running for young drivers

2021 F1 Italian GP and sprint race session timings and how to watch
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 F1 Italian GP and sprint race session timings and how to watch

Aston Martin to race with 007 branding at Monza ahead of new Bond film
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin to race with 007 branding at Monza ahead of new Bond film

Neuville frustrated “nobody has balls to challenge" FIA over WRC’s Rally1 future
WRC WRC

Neuville frustrated “nobody has balls to challenge" FIA over WRC’s Rally1 future

Why F1’s new generation will bring ‘fresh air’ to the championship Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1’s new generation will bring ‘fresh air’ to the championship

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why F1’s new generation will bring ‘fresh air’ to the championship Plus

Why F1’s new generation will bring ‘fresh air’ to the championship

OPINION: After many years of Formula 1’s experienced mainstays dominating at the front, a generational shift is well underway with the young guns and best talent rising to the top. While it is greatly encouraging, providing a more competitive grid will only ramp up this refreshing trend

Formula 1
1 h
Why Albon is the right pick for Williams Plus

Why Albon is the right pick for Williams

OPINION: Having given its blessing when George Russell’s departure to Mercedes was confirmed, focus turned to who would fill the vacant spot in the Williams’ Formula 1 driver line-up for 2022. Just over 24 hours later, Alexander Albon was given that responsibility, in a move that makes sense and provides opportunity for both team and driver

Formula 1
19 h
Why the Dutch Grand Prix proved itself as a top-line F1 event Plus

Why the Dutch Grand Prix proved itself as a top-line F1 event

OPINION: The Dutch Grand Prix, in terms of on-track action, was nothing out of the ordinary. However, the event itself brought an unmatched level of energy from fans, and the added banking to corners underlined Zandvoort's credibility as an F1 venue.

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2021
Could Zandvoort's challenging layout inspire other F1 circuits to change tack? Plus

Could Zandvoort's challenging layout inspire other F1 circuits to change tack?

One of Zandvoort’s many triumphs on its Formula 1 return was its new banked corners adding intrigue to an otherwise tight and twisty track. While not a new concept to circuit designs, it might provide inspiration to other venues on how to spice up its own action

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021
How Russell left Mercedes with little real choice over his F1 promotion Plus

How Russell left Mercedes with little real choice over his F1 promotion

OPINION: George Russell has got the Mercedes promotion he has long desired. Here’s how and why Formula 1’s leading team has decided to give him a shot as Lewis Hamilton’s team-mate from 2022 and just maybe the chance to lead its future championship charges

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021
The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Plus

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

The arrival of George Russell at Mercedes in 2022 will represent the biggest threat Lewis Hamilton has faced from a team-mate since 2016, the last season of his rivalry with Nico Rosberg. As F1's statistical greatest driver reaches the end of his career, their dynamic could come to define perceptions of Hamilton in years to come

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021
Why Alfa Romeo has picked Bottas to be its 2022 F1 "leader" Plus

Why Alfa Romeo has picked Bottas to be its 2022 F1 "leader"

The news that Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas will join Alfa Romeo next year is the first key move in Formula 1's 2022 driver market. In an exclusive interview with Autosport, team boss Fred Vasseur explains why the Finn he last worked with a decade ago has the traits his team needs for 2022, as F1 enters its brave new era

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2021
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings

After 36 years away, Formula 1's return to Zandvooort brought plenty of challenges as red flags interrupted practice and qualifying, while minimal run-off punished mistakes. Its fast sweeps, combined with the passionate Dutch fans, have made the circuit an instant hit but some took to its quirks better than others

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2021

Latest news

Williams explains decision to sign Albon over de Vries in F1 for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams explains decision to sign Albon over de Vries in F1 for 2022

F1 eyes mandatory Friday running for young drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 eyes mandatory Friday running for young drivers

Why F1’s new generation will bring ‘fresh air’ to the championship Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1’s new generation will bring ‘fresh air’ to the championship

Aston Martin to race with 007 branding at Monza ahead of new Bond film
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin to race with 007 branding at Monza ahead of new Bond film

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.