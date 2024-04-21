All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Chinese GP
Results

2024 F1 Chinese GP results: Max Verstappen wins for Red Bull

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the first Chinese Grand Prix in five years, the fifth round of the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship, in Shanghai.

Charles Bradley
Charles Bradley
Upd:

Verstappen beat McLaren’s Lando Norris and Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez in a race that was twice interrupted by the safety car.

2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix results

Cla   Nº   Driver   Car / Engine   Laps 
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 56
4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 56
11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 56
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 56
55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 56
63 George Russell Mercedes 56
14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 56
81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 56
44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 56
10  27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 56
11  31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 56
12  23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 56
13  24 Zhou Guanyu Sauber/Ferrari 56
14  10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 56
15  20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 56
16  18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 56
17  2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 56
3 Daniel Ricciardo RB/Honda RBPT 33
22 Yuki Tsunoda RB/Honda RBPT 26
77 Valtteri Bottas Sauber/Ferrari 19

2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix report

Polesitter Verstappen led the charge to Turn 1 as Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso swept around the outside of Perez to take second place.

Perez held off Norris for third, with McLaren’s Oscar Piastri running an early fifth from George Russell (Mercedes), Nico Hulkenberg (Haas) and the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz – who came close to touching at Turn 1. Leclerc repassed Hulkenberg at the hairpin towards the end of the opening lap.

Verstappen immediately pulled a gap of over 2s as Perez stalked Alonso for second.

Further back, Sainz and Lance Stroll (Aston, who started on soft tyres unlike the majority on mediums) overtook Hulkenberg.

Perez lunged past Alonso to retake second at Turn 6 on lap five, restoring the expected Red Bull 1-2. Norris outbraked Alonso at the hairpin to take third, while Leclerc zoomed around the outside of Russell at Turn 1 for sixth on lap 9.

Two laps later, Leclerc passed Piastri for fifth at the hairpin, which became fourth as Alonso became the first of the frontrunners to pit for hard tyres on lap 12.

Verstappen and Perez pitted for hards, promoting Norris to a temporary lead over fellow long first-stint runner Leclerc.

Verstappen passed Leclerc for second on lap 16, while Perez lost time getting around Sainz. Verstappen retook the lead on lap 19, DRS-ing past Norris into the Turn 14 hairpin.

Valtteri Bottas’s Sauber expired at Turn 11 on lap 21, prompting a virtual safety car to recover it. Leclerc took the opportunity to make a cheap pitstop, but McLaren missed the chance to bring Norris in straight away and were fortunate that the Sauber appeared to stuck in gear, causing the marshals to toil.

Marshals remove the car of Valtteri Bottas, Kick Sauber C44, from the circuit

Marshals remove the car of Valtteri Bottas, Kick Sauber C44, from the circuit

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

That led to a full safety car, leading Verstappen to pit for fresh hards as his 20s lead was wiped out. Alonso, now down to sixth, pitted for fresh softs.

As the field bunched up before the restart, Stroll slammed into the back of Daniel Ricciardo’s RB at the hairpin, damaging its floor. Stroll was given a 10s penalty for his error, and Ricciardo was forced to retire a few laps later.

The race restarted on lap 27 in the order Verstappen, Norris, Leclerc, Perez (who also stopped for fresh hards), Sainz, Alonso, Russell and Piastri. Alonso DRS-ed past Sainz for fifth on the back straight.

Yuki Tsunoda’s RB was eliminated at Turn 6 after a clash with Kevin Magnussen’s Haas, and the safety car was required again. Magnussen was given a 10s penalty for causing the clash.

At the restart on lap 31, Verstappen sprinted clear of Norris as Perez attacked Leclerc. From 18th on the grid, after a disastrous qualifying, Lewis Hamilton started on the soft tyre – which he hated – and battled his way up into the points by lap 32.

Perez claimed third from Leclerc at Turn 6 on lap 39, while Hamilton passed Hulkenberg with a superb move for ninth two laps later. Alonso pitted for a second time with a dozen laps remaining for fresh medium tyres, dropping to 12th, so he had to charge his way back into the points in the closing stages.

Verstappen cruised to his fourth grand prix win of the year from Norris, Perez, Leclerc, Sainz and Russell. Alonso rose to seventh, claiming the extra point for fastest lap, passing Hamilton and Piastri on the same lap despite suffering a big slide at the final corner.

Piastri finished eighth, having also suffered damage in the Stroll/Ricciardo clash, ahead of Hamilton and Hulkenberg.

2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix fastest laps

Cla   Nº   Driver   Car / Engine   Time   Delay   Km/h 
14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'37.810   200.629
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'38.406 0.596 199.414
24 Zhou Guanyu Sauber/Ferrari 1'38.633 0.823 198.955
4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'38.751 0.941 198.717
10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'39.198 1.388 197.822
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'39.384 1.574 197.452
11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'39.388 1.578 197.444
18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'39.444 1.634 197.333
81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'39.739 1.929 196.749
10  55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'39.764 1.954 196.700
11  63 George Russell Mercedes 1'40.112 2.302 196.016
12  23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'40.790 2.980 194.697
13  27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'40.815 3.005 194.649
14  44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'40.835 3.025 194.610
15  31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'40.937 3.127 194.414
16  3 Daniel Ricciardo RB/Honda RBPT 1'40.994 3.184 194.304
17  2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'41.000 3.190 194.293
18  20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'41.077 3.267 194.145
19  77 Valtteri Bottas Sauber/Ferrari 1'41.276 3.466 193.763
20  22 Yuki Tsunoda RB/Honda RBPT 1'41.593 3.783 193.158

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Live: F1 Chinese GP commentary and updates
Next article F1 Chinese GP: Verstappen dominates as Norris splits the Red Bulls

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Charles Bradley
More from
Charles Bradley
Herta admits he “misjudged” Newgarden IndyCar clash at Long Beach

Herta admits he “misjudged” Newgarden IndyCar clash at Long Beach

IndyCar
Long Beach
Herta admits he “misjudged” Newgarden IndyCar clash at Long Beach
IMSA Long Beach: Cadillac scores 1-2 in action-packed sprint race

IMSA Long Beach: Cadillac scores 1-2 in action-packed sprint race

IMSA
Long Beach
IMSA Long Beach: Cadillac scores 1-2 in action-packed sprint race
How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

Plus
Plus
IMSA
How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name
Ferrari
More from
Ferrari
Leclerc: "Strange" Ferrari struggled on hard tyres in F1 Chinese GP

Leclerc: "Strange" Ferrari struggled on hard tyres in F1 Chinese GP

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Leclerc: "Strange" Ferrari struggled on hard tyres in F1 Chinese GP
Norris reveals bet about finishing 35 seconds behind Ferrari in F1 Chinese GP

Norris reveals bet about finishing 35 seconds behind Ferrari in F1 Chinese GP

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Norris reveals bet about finishing 35 seconds behind Ferrari in F1 Chinese GP
What's been going wrong for Leclerc in F1's tiny margins qualifying game

What's been going wrong for Leclerc in F1's tiny margins qualifying game

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
What's been going wrong for Leclerc in F1's tiny margins qualifying game

Latest news

Herta admits he “misjudged” Newgarden IndyCar clash at Long Beach

Herta admits he “misjudged” Newgarden IndyCar clash at Long Beach

INDY IndyCar
Long Beach
Herta admits he “misjudged” Newgarden IndyCar clash at Long Beach
IndyCar Long Beach: Dixon wins strategic battle, Herta hits Newgarden

IndyCar Long Beach: Dixon wins strategic battle, Herta hits Newgarden

INDY IndyCar
Long Beach
IndyCar Long Beach: Dixon wins strategic battle, Herta hits Newgarden
McLaren admits Malukas injury “more serious than we thought”

McLaren admits Malukas injury “more serious than we thought”

INDY IndyCar
Long Beach
McLaren admits Malukas injury “more serious than we thought”
Evans: New points system offered “zero reward” from “mega” WRC battle

Evans: New points system offered “zero reward” from “mega” WRC battle

WRC WRC
Rally Croatia
Evans: New points system offered “zero reward” from “mega” WRC battle

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
How the pursuit of marginal F1 gains caused Sauber's pitstop stumbles

How the pursuit of marginal F1 gains caused Sauber's pitstop stumbles

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
How the pursuit of marginal F1 gains caused Sauber's pitstop stumbles
The short-term pain that hides a very real Williams improvement

The short-term pain that hides a very real Williams improvement

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
The short-term pain that hides a very real Williams improvement
How a Shanghai to Sheffield journey paved the way for China’s F1 hero

How a Shanghai to Sheffield journey paved the way for China’s F1 hero

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Chinese GP
By GP Racing
How a Shanghai to Sheffield journey paved the way for China’s F1 hero
Why F1 2026 worst case fears could be key to new rules success

Why F1 2026 worst case fears could be key to new rules success

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Chinese GP
By Jonathan Noble
Why F1 2026 worst case fears could be key to new rules success
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe