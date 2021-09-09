Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Why F1’s new generation will bring ‘fresh air’ to the championship Next / Williams explains decision to sign Albon over de Vries in F1 for 2022
Formula 1 News

F1 eyes mandatory Friday running for young drivers

By:
Co-author:
Roberto Chinchero

Formula 1 chiefs are planning talks with teams about new rules to make them run young drivers in Friday practice sessions in a bid to help bring on new talent.

F1 eyes mandatory Friday running for young drivers

With F1 continuing to cut back on the amount of testing that is allowed, plus having reduced Friday running this year, there are concerns that the next generation of drivers lack opportunity to get mileage in current cars under their belt.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has said he is aware of the problem, and thinks it is not good for the long-term health of the sport if young drivers cannot get a chance to show what they can do nor gain experience.

Speaking ahead of the Italian Grand Prix, whose sprint race format means there is just a single practice session on Friday, Domenicali explained that one idea F1 was looking at was changing the rules to force teams to run youngsters.

At the moment, teams have the option to run a third drivers on Fridays but not all outfits do it.

"This weekend, on Friday, there is only one hour of free practice and then we go straight to the qualifying," said Domenicali.

"This forces you to prepare for the GP in a different way, with less data. In my time, I remember that we ran tests for 90,000km, where we were on the track every day.

"Today, these kilometres are done in the simulator, with less and less on the track to test the cars.

"But I believe that one of the topics to be discussed and explored will be the management of young drivers' growth.

Roy Nissany, Williams FW43B

Roy Nissany, Williams FW43B

Photo by: Alessio Morgese

"The topic of young drivers is very important and interests us, and that is why, at a time when tests are so regulated, there are some ideas that we will discuss in the next meetings with the teams.

"In particular, we want to make the presence of young drivers mandatory in free practice."

Read Also:

Domenicali said that the idea of teams having to run young drivers would deliver a double benefit, as it would be beneficial to the rookies in gaining experiences, but it would also help make races more unpredictable by restricting practice time for the established drivers.

"This will give the teams less time to try things in view of the race, making the event even more exciting," he said.

"But it would also give the juniors the opportunity to try in a dynamic and competitive context. We are talking about it because it is important for the whole F1 supply chain."

The potential rule change is likely to be discussed at the next meeting of the F1 Commission, which takes place on October.

shares
comments

Related video

Why F1’s new generation will bring ‘fresh air’ to the championship

Previous article

Why F1’s new generation will bring ‘fresh air’ to the championship

Next article

Williams explains decision to sign Albon over de Vries in F1 for 2022

Williams explains decision to sign Albon over de Vries in F1 for 2022
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga

1 h
2
Formula 1

Williams explains decision to sign Albon over de Vries in F1 for 2022

8 min
3
Formula 1

F1 eyes mandatory Friday running for young drivers

16 min
4
MotoGP

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble

23 h
5
Formula 1

Aston Martin to race with 007 branding at Monza ahead of new Bond film

1 h
Latest news
Williams explains decision to sign Albon over de Vries in F1 for 2022
F1

Williams explains decision to sign Albon over de Vries in F1 for 2022

8m
F1 eyes mandatory Friday running for young drivers
F1

F1 eyes mandatory Friday running for young drivers

16m
Why F1’s new generation will bring ‘fresh air’ to the championship Plus
F1

Why F1’s new generation will bring ‘fresh air’ to the championship

57m
Aston Martin to race with 007 branding at Monza ahead of new Bond film
F1

Aston Martin to race with 007 branding at Monza ahead of new Bond film

1 h
Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga
F1

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga

1 h
Latest videos
Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change 06:23
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort 01:24
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort

Dutch Grand Prix Documentary - Back On Track 15:24
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Dutch Grand Prix Documentary - Back On Track

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1 05:05
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown? 07:29
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown?

Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Why F1’s new generation will bring ‘fresh air’ to the championship Dutch GP Plus
Formula 1

Why F1’s new generation will bring ‘fresh air’ to the championship

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga
Formula 1

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga

Alfa Romeo open to F1 advisory role for Raikkonen
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo open to F1 advisory role for Raikkonen

Trending Today

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga

Williams explains decision to sign Albon over de Vries in F1 for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams explains decision to sign Albon over de Vries in F1 for 2022

F1 eyes mandatory Friday running for young drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 eyes mandatory Friday running for young drivers

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble

Aston Martin to race with 007 branding at Monza ahead of new Bond film
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin to race with 007 branding at Monza ahead of new Bond film

2021 F1 Italian GP and sprint race session timings and how to watch
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 F1 Italian GP and sprint race session timings and how to watch

Neuville frustrated “nobody has balls to challenge" FIA over WRC’s Rally1 future
WRC WRC

Neuville frustrated “nobody has balls to challenge" FIA over WRC’s Rally1 future

Why F1’s new generation will bring ‘fresh air’ to the championship Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1’s new generation will bring ‘fresh air’ to the championship

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why F1’s new generation will bring ‘fresh air’ to the championship Plus

Why F1’s new generation will bring ‘fresh air’ to the championship

OPINION: After many years of Formula 1’s experienced mainstays dominating at the front, a generational shift is well underway with the young guns and best talent rising to the top. While it is greatly encouraging, providing a more competitive grid will only ramp up this refreshing trend

Formula 1
57m
Why Albon is the right pick for Williams Plus

Why Albon is the right pick for Williams

OPINION: Having given its blessing when George Russell’s departure to Mercedes was confirmed, focus turned to who would fill the vacant spot in the Williams’ Formula 1 driver line-up for 2022. Just over 24 hours later, Alexander Albon was given that responsibility, in a move that makes sense and provides opportunity for both team and driver

Formula 1
18 h
Why the Dutch Grand Prix proved itself as a top-line F1 event Plus

Why the Dutch Grand Prix proved itself as a top-line F1 event

OPINION: The Dutch Grand Prix, in terms of on-track action, was nothing out of the ordinary. However, the event itself brought an unmatched level of energy from fans, and the added banking to corners underlined Zandvoort's credibility as an F1 venue.

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2021
Could Zandvoort's challenging layout inspire other F1 circuits to change tack? Plus

Could Zandvoort's challenging layout inspire other F1 circuits to change tack?

One of Zandvoort’s many triumphs on its Formula 1 return was its new banked corners adding intrigue to an otherwise tight and twisty track. While not a new concept to circuit designs, it might provide inspiration to other venues on how to spice up its own action

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021
How Russell left Mercedes with little real choice over his F1 promotion Plus

How Russell left Mercedes with little real choice over his F1 promotion

OPINION: George Russell has got the Mercedes promotion he has long desired. Here’s how and why Formula 1’s leading team has decided to give him a shot as Lewis Hamilton’s team-mate from 2022 and just maybe the chance to lead its future championship charges

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021
The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Plus

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

The arrival of George Russell at Mercedes in 2022 will represent the biggest threat Lewis Hamilton has faced from a team-mate since 2016, the last season of his rivalry with Nico Rosberg. As F1's statistical greatest driver reaches the end of his career, their dynamic could come to define perceptions of Hamilton in years to come

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021
Why Alfa Romeo has picked Bottas to be its 2022 F1 "leader" Plus

Why Alfa Romeo has picked Bottas to be its 2022 F1 "leader"

The news that Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas will join Alfa Romeo next year is the first key move in Formula 1's 2022 driver market. In an exclusive interview with Autosport, team boss Fred Vasseur explains why the Finn he last worked with a decade ago has the traits his team needs for 2022, as F1 enters its brave new era

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2021
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings

After 36 years away, Formula 1's return to Zandvooort brought plenty of challenges as red flags interrupted practice and qualifying, while minimal run-off punished mistakes. Its fast sweeps, combined with the passionate Dutch fans, have made the circuit an instant hit but some took to its quirks better than others

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2021

Latest news

Williams explains decision to sign Albon over de Vries in F1 for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams explains decision to sign Albon over de Vries in F1 for 2022

F1 eyes mandatory Friday running for young drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 eyes mandatory Friday running for young drivers

Why F1’s new generation will bring ‘fresh air’ to the championship Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1’s new generation will bring ‘fresh air’ to the championship

Aston Martin to race with 007 branding at Monza ahead of new Bond film
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin to race with 007 branding at Monza ahead of new Bond film

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.