Previous / Ferrari wants clarity on F1 financial rules penalties Next / Seidl: Norris can break Mercedes/Red Bull championship lock-out
Formula 1 / Spanish GP News

Kubica gets first F1 practice outing of 2021 at Barcelona

By:

Robert Kubica will drive for Alfa Romeo in the opening Formula 1 practice session of this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix and will conduct Alfa’s Pirelli test running after the event. 

Kubica gets first F1 practice outing of 2021 at Barcelona

Kubica, Alfa’s 2021 reserve driver, has already driven its C41 car at the Barcelona track at a shakedown event ahead of pre-season testing. 

Last month, Kubica also won the opening European Le Mans Series race of the 2021 season at the same venue, sharing an LMP2 ORECA 07-Gibson Louis Deletraz and Yifei Ye for the WRT squad. 

Kubica will take over Kimi Raikkonen’s car for FP1 on Friday, which follows Antonio Giovinazzi making way for Callum Ilott in the same session for last weekend’s Portuguese GP. 

On the Tuesday and Wednesday following the Spanish GP, Alfa will join Alpine and Red Bull in completing test running on Pirelli’s 18-inch tyres – although Alpine will only be running on the opening day of the test. 

“I am looking forward to being in the car again this Friday and next week,” said Kubica.  

“Having last driven the C41 in Barcelona in February, I am looking forward to seeing how much the car has progressed since – both in terms of upgrades and in the team’s understanding of the package.  

“Driving a Formula 1 car is always a special experience and I’m looking forward to contributing to the team’s effort in the midfield battle.  

“Also, getting to drive the new 18-inch tyres will be a new experience and the first taste of the new world that will come into being next year.” 

Alfa team boss Fred Vasseur, added: “It’s great to have Robert back in the car for his first practice session of the season and for the Barcelona test.  

“Each time he gets in the car is valuable for us in order to tap into his extensive experience and get another perspective about the C41.  

“His technical feedback will also be crucial in his runs with the 2022 tyres.  

“We are in the middle of a very close fight in the midfield and every input from our talented pool of drivers can be the secret weapon that gives us that edge to move forward.” 

Ferrari wants clarity on F1 financial rules penalties

Ferrari wants clarity on F1 financial rules penalties

Seidl: Norris can break Mercedes/Red Bull championship lock-out

Seidl: Norris can break Mercedes/Red Bull championship lock-out
Series Formula 1
Event Spanish GP
Drivers Robert Kubica
Teams Alfa Romeo
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Alex Kalinauckas
OPINION: Last weekend, Charles Leclerc ultimately endured a fourth tough Monaco Grand Prix event in his burgeoning motorsport career. But, based on what happened after his other home setbacks, he will likely come back stronger – eyeing yet more Formula 1 success

Formula 1
May 26, 2021
With overtaking at a premium on the streets of Monte-Carlo, strategy becomes an even more vital weapon in the Formula 1 fight. And as margins between teams continue to shrink, this year’s Monaco Grand Prix demonstrated why an ace strategy trumps all – and can even allow a mid-pack runner to beat a world championship protagonist

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
It wasn't just the famous casinos which made it an expensive return to Monaco for several Formula 1 teams, as drivers stepped over the limits defined by the unforgiving armco barriers. Those with unmarked machinery fared best come raceday, but only one driver earns a maximum score in our driver ratings

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
As several opportunities to enliven the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix failed to materialise, Max Verstappen took full advantage and romped to a comfortable victory. Now atop of the Formula 1 drivers' standings, the Red Bull driver will be one of few glad of the woes that robbed him of meaningful competition

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
When talented Formula 1 engineers start to think about retiring or taking up other interests, it creates headaches for their current employers when rival teams come sniffing. This, as STUART CODLING explains, could answer what was behind the planned Mercedes engineering management reshuffle

Formula 1
May 23, 2021
The Haas boss puts his hands behind his head, then leans back in his chair to think, as he’s tasked by Oleg Karpov to describe his new German driver using three adjectives. “Focused,” he says, returning to his initial sitting position, before adding: “Hard worker. It’s not an adjective, but I can use that, huh?”

Formula 1
May 22, 2021
Fernando Alonso's return to Formula 1 in 2021 with Alpine has so far not reached the heights that made him a legend, but there's no doubting his status and ultimate target. After his outstanding exploits away from the grand prix scene, the Spaniard opens up on his driving performance level, F1's future and how he's really viewing his comeback - and in doing so reveals just what he really brings to motorsport's top tier

Formula 1
May 21, 2021
Ferrari topped the opening practice times for the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix on Thursday, which raised expectations it could finally be a factor for Formula 1 victory once again. But is that a step too far? Here's how the hidden data the teams have collected so far shows both good and bad signs for the Scuderia

Formula 1
May 20, 2021

