Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Kubica gets first F1 practice outing of 2021 at Barcelona Next / Montoya: Track limits making F1 title battle "too controversial"
Formula 1 News

Seidl: Norris can break Mercedes/Red Bull championship lock-out

By:

Lando Norris has a chance of breaking the top four Mercedes/Red Bull lock out in the Formula 1 driver standings this year, reckons his team boss Andreas Seidl.

Seidl: Norris can break Mercedes/Red Bull championship lock-out

Following a bright start to the 2021 campaign, which has included a podium finish at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Norris is currently sitting in third place in the drivers’ standings behind Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

But while McLaren does not appear to have a car that is capable of regularly beating the pace-setting Mercedes and Red Bull teams, Seidl thinks that Norris’ consistency could be an ace up his sleeve in holding on to a strong position in the drivers’ table.

“There's always a chance,” said Seidl, when asked about the prospects of Norris keeping himself ahead of one of the Mercedes or Red Bull drivers until the end of this year.

“But it's simply important that we, together with Lando, keep delivering weekend by weekend.

"Consistency is king, together with performance obviously, in order to out score cars that on paper, and in reality, are definitely quicker than us.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

“If we keep delivering upgrades to the car, if Lando keeps doing what he did so far these first three races, it will end up in keeping the pressure on these guys ahead of us and then there will be opportunities to finish races in front of them.

“But, at the same time, you need to be realistic. If these guys get their act together each weekend, then we simply have to acknowledge or accept we are not there yet in terms of performance.”

Seidl says Norris’ strong start to 2021 is the result of the young Briton being fully ‘at one’ with his McLaren car, which is allowing him to perform at such a consistently high level.

“In Portugal he simply continued what we have seen from him in the first two race weekends,” said Seidl.

“He's pulling it off when it matters.

“He's at one with the car and with the team. I think, again, he drove a brilliant race, doing great manoeuvres, and great overtaking moves also.

“He always kept his engineering team updated with the overview in order to make sure we execute the tyre strategy in the right way, and I would say he had the race under control at every second.”

shares
comments

Related video

Kubica gets first F1 practice outing of 2021 at Barcelona

Previous article

Kubica gets first F1 practice outing of 2021 at Barcelona

Next article

Montoya: Track limits making F1 title battle "too controversial"

Montoya: Track limits making F1 title battle "too controversial"
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Lando Norris
Teams McLaren
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

17h
2
Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

1d
3
Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

2h
4
IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

21h
5
Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

2h
Latest news
GP Racing Podcast: Valtteri Bottas: Our Exclusive Interview For The May Edition
F1

GP Racing Podcast: Valtteri Bottas: Our Exclusive Interview For The May Edition

59m
Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
F1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

1h
McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
F1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

2h
Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
F1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

2h
Verstappen "reached a different level of maturity" in F1 - Marko
F1

Verstappen "reached a different level of maturity" in F1 - Marko

20h
Latest videos
What Are Flexi-Wings & Why Are They So Controversial In Formula 1? 05:14
Formula 1
18h

What Are Flexi-Wings & Why Are They So Controversial In Formula 1?

Wheel Nut Issues, Undercuts & More | 2021 Monaco GP F1 Race Debrief 14:12
Formula 1
19h

Wheel Nut Issues, Undercuts & More | 2021 Monaco GP F1 Race Debrief

Exclusive Interview: Graham Stoker launches FIA presidential bid 02:12
Formula 1
May 25, 2021

Exclusive Interview: Graham Stoker launches FIA presidential bid

Back to Class with Carlos Sainz 05:26
Formula 1
May 22, 2021

Back to Class with Carlos Sainz

F1 Fast Facts: Monaco GP 03:20
Formula 1
May 20, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Monaco GP

Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Binotto praises Leclerc appearing at Monaco F1 podium Monaco GP
Formula 1

Binotto praises Leclerc appearing at Monaco F1 podium

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo
Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

Why McLaren's special Monaco livery is such a hit Monaco GP Plus
Formula 1

Why McLaren's special Monaco livery is such a hit

Lando Norris More
Lando Norris
Norris "made engineer nervous" using track limit allowances by lap seven in Monaco Monaco GP
Formula 1

Norris "made engineer nervous" using track limit allowances by lap seven in Monaco

Norris: Fending off Perez for Monaco F1 podium was "stressful" Monaco GP
Formula 1

Norris: Fending off Perez for Monaco F1 podium was "stressful"

How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion Plus
Formula 1

How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion

McLaren More
McLaren
McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now Monaco GP
Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

McLaren never expected F1 podium pace in Monaco
Formula 1

McLaren never expected F1 podium pace in Monaco

Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place Plus
Formula 1

Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow Plus

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow

OPINION: Last weekend, Charles Leclerc ultimately endured a fourth tough Monaco Grand Prix event in his burgeoning motorsport career. But, based on what happened after his other home setbacks, he will likely come back stronger – eyeing yet more Formula 1 success

Formula 1
May 26, 2021
How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle Plus

How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle

With overtaking at a premium on the streets of Monte-Carlo, strategy becomes an even more vital weapon in the Formula 1 fight. And as margins between teams continue to shrink, this year’s Monaco Grand Prix demonstrated why an ace strategy trumps all – and can even allow a mid-pack runner to beat a world championship protagonist

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings

It wasn't just the famous casinos which made it an expensive return to Monaco for several Formula 1 teams, as drivers stepped over the limits defined by the unforgiving armco barriers. Those with unmarked machinery fared best come raceday, but only one driver earns a maximum score in our driver ratings

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race Plus

The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race

As several opportunities to enliven the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix failed to materialise, Max Verstappen took full advantage and romped to a comfortable victory. Now atop of the Formula 1 drivers' standings, the Red Bull driver will be one of few glad of the woes that robbed him of meaningful competition

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile Plus

The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile

When talented Formula 1 engineers start to think about retiring or taking up other interests, it creates headaches for their current employers when rival teams come sniffing. This, as STUART CODLING explains, could answer what was behind the planned Mercedes engineering management reshuffle

Formula 1
May 23, 2021
Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher Plus

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher

The Haas boss puts his hands behind his head, then leans back in his chair to think, as he’s tasked by Oleg Karpov to describe his new German driver using three adjectives. “Focused,” he says, returning to his initial sitting position, before adding: “Hard worker. It’s not an adjective, but I can use that, huh?”

Formula 1
May 22, 2021
How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Plus

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Fernando Alonso's return to Formula 1 in 2021 with Alpine has so far not reached the heights that made him a legend, but there's no doubting his status and ultimate target. After his outstanding exploits away from the grand prix scene, the Spaniard opens up on his driving performance level, F1's future and how he's really viewing his comeback - and in doing so reveals just what he really brings to motorsport's top tier

Formula 1
May 21, 2021
Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's really in the mix for Monaco success Plus

Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's really in the mix for Monaco success

Ferrari topped the opening practice times for the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix on Thursday, which raised expectations it could finally be a factor for Formula 1 victory once again. But is that a step too far? Here's how the hidden data the teams have collected so far shows both good and bad signs for the Scuderia

Formula 1
May 20, 2021

Trending Today

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NASCAR NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more
IndyCar IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s F1 relationship blew up
Formula 1 Formula 1

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s F1 relationship blew up

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Plus
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

Latest news

GP Racing Podcast: Valtteri Bottas: Our Exclusive Interview For The May Edition
Formula 1 Formula 1

GP Racing Podcast: Valtteri Bottas: Our Exclusive Interview For The May Edition

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.