Subscribe
WEC
News

Kubica set for Ferrari WEC Hypercar drive in 2024 after joining AF Corse

Robert Kubica has joined AF Corse for what is set to be an assault on the World Endurance Championship at the wheel of a third Ferrari 499P Le Mans Hypercar.

Gary Watkins
Author Gary Watkins
Updated
Robert Kubica, AF Corse

AF Corse, which runs the factory 499Ps, has announced that the Formula 1 race winner and reigning LMP2 WEC champion has joined its roster for 2024 without unveiling his programme with the team.

It appears certain that he will be part of the line-up in an extra 499P run under the banner of a customer for which Ferrari sportscar boss Antonello Coletta outlined plans earlier this month at the Bahrain WEC finale.

WEC rules dictate that there can only be two full-season factory entries by each manufacturer competing in the Hypercar division and that additional cars can only score points in the FIA World Cup aimed at independent teams.

Coletta stressed in Bahrain that any additional Hypercar entry would most likely be run by AF on a customer basis.

The statement from AF explained that further information about the new relationship between the team and Kubica will be revealed in the “coming weeks”.

That is likely to coincide with the publication of the line-up of the 2024 WEC grid following the closing date for entries on Monday.

AF boss Amato Ferrari described it as “a great honour to welcome a driver of Robert’s calibre to our family”.

He said that Kubica’s “talent and great professionalism will bring new added value to our team”.

#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi

Photo by: Ferrari

#51 Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi

Kubica added: “I’m happy that my path and the path of AF Corse will be the same next season.

“AF is one of the most successful teams ever in motorsport: I’m sure we’ll do a great job together.

"What’s more, I’m back in an Italian team, which is no small matter.”

Kubica has made no secret of his desire to graduate to the Hypercar ranks after racing in LMP2 for the past three seasons.

It is known that he had been in talks with the Jota team about racing one of its Porsche 963 LMDhs in an expanded two-car assault on the WEC.

Kubica won the European Le Mans Series in his maiden season of P2 in 2021 driving for the WRT team and came within a lap of triumphing in class at the Le Mans 24 Hours in the ORECA-Gibson 07 he shared with Louis Deletraz and Yifei Ye.

The Polish driver subsequently switched to Prema for a move into a full WEC programme in 2022.

A swap back to WRT for this year yielded the P2 WEC title alongside Deletraz and Rui Andrade.

shares
comments
Previous article Alpine names Mick Schumacher in 2024 WEC Hypercar line-up
Gary Watkins
More
Gary Watkins
Top BMW GT squad Walkenhorst switches to Aston Martin for 2024 GTWCE

Top BMW GT squad Walkenhorst switches to Aston Martin for 2024 GTWCE

GT

Top BMW GT squad Walkenhorst switches to Aston Martin for 2024 GTWCE Top BMW GT squad Walkenhorst switches to Aston Martin for 2024 GTWCE

Alpine: "Underestimated" Schumacher joining WEC LMDh team too good to pass up

Alpine: "Underestimated" Schumacher joining WEC LMDh team too good to pass up

WEC

Alpine: "Underestimated" Schumacher joining WEC LMDh team too good to pass up Alpine: "Underestimated" Schumacher joining WEC LMDh team too good to pass up

The "intense" issues Toyota navigated for WEC title glory in Bahrain

The "intense" issues Toyota navigated for WEC title glory in Bahrain

Plus
Plus
WEC
Bahrain

The "intense" issues Toyota navigated for WEC title glory in Bahrain The "intense" issues Toyota navigated for WEC title glory in Bahrain

Robert Kubica
More
Robert Kubica
Kubica: Winning WEC LMP2 title "brings back smile" after Le Mans defeats

Kubica: Winning WEC LMP2 title "brings back smile" after Le Mans defeats

WEC

Kubica: Winning WEC LMP2 title "brings back smile" after Le Mans defeats Kubica: Winning WEC LMP2 title "brings back smile" after Le Mans defeats

Kubica expected to try Jota's Porsche 963 in Bahrain WEC rookie test

Kubica expected to try Jota's Porsche 963 in Bahrain WEC rookie test

WEC
Bahrain

Kubica expected to try Jota's Porsche 963 in Bahrain WEC rookie test Kubica expected to try Jota's Porsche 963 in Bahrain WEC rookie test

How Kubica found the answer to his own incredible F1 challenge

How Kubica found the answer to his own incredible F1 challenge

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

How Kubica found the answer to his own incredible F1 challenge How Kubica found the answer to his own incredible F1 challenge

More
AF Corse
Wadoux to make IMSA debut for AF Corse at Watkins Glen

Wadoux to make IMSA debut for AF Corse at Watkins Glen

IMSA
Watkins Glen

Wadoux to make IMSA debut for AF Corse at Watkins Glen Wadoux to make IMSA debut for AF Corse at Watkins Glen

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Leclerc: I'd "love" to race at Le Mans after Ferrari victory

Leclerc: I'd "love" to race at Le Mans after Ferrari victory

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Leclerc: I'd "love" to race at Le Mans after Ferrari victory Leclerc: I'd "love" to race at Le Mans after Ferrari victory

Latest news

Audi brand will not be part of new Sauber F1 identity from 2024

Audi brand will not be part of new Sauber F1 identity from 2024

F1 Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

Audi brand will not be part of new Sauber F1 identity from 2024 Audi brand will not be part of new Sauber F1 identity from 2024

O'Ward added to McLaren's F1 reserve driver pool

O'Ward added to McLaren's F1 reserve driver pool

F1 Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

O'Ward added to McLaren's F1 reserve driver pool O'Ward added to McLaren's F1 reserve driver pool

Norris doesn’t blame F1 Las Vegas track for accident

Norris doesn’t blame F1 Las Vegas track for accident

F1 Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

Norris doesn’t blame F1 Las Vegas track for accident Norris doesn’t blame F1 Las Vegas track for accident

Sargeant: I still don't know if I've done enough to secure 2024 Williams F1 seat

Sargeant: I still don't know if I've done enough to secure 2024 Williams F1 seat

F1 Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP

Sargeant: I still don't know if I've done enough to secure 2024 Williams F1 seat Sargeant: I still don't know if I've done enough to secure 2024 Williams F1 seat

The "intense" issues Toyota navigated for WEC title glory in Bahrain

The "intense" issues Toyota navigated for WEC title glory in Bahrain

Plus
Plus
WEC
Bahrain

The "intense" issues Toyota navigated for WEC title glory in Bahrain The "intense" issues Toyota navigated for WEC title glory in Bahrain

Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans

Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans

How Porsche ensured Toyota's WEC homecoming was anything but straightforward

How Porsche ensured Toyota's WEC homecoming was anything but straightforward

Plus
Plus
WEC
Fuji

How Porsche ensured Toyota's WEC homecoming was anything but straightforward How Porsche ensured Toyota's WEC homecoming was anything but straightforward

The other Dutch racing ace enjoying a standout 2023

The other Dutch racing ace enjoying a standout 2023

Plus
Plus
WEC

The other Dutch racing ace enjoying a standout 2023 The other Dutch racing ace enjoying a standout 2023

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe