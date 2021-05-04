Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Vettel to get new Aston Martin F1 upgrades at Spanish GP Next / Kubica gets first F1 practice outing of 2021 at Barcelona
Formula 1 News

Ferrari wants clarity on F1 financial rules penalties

By:

Mattia Binotto hopes to get clarity on the sporting penalties for procedural breaches within Formula 1's financial regulations "very soon" before Ferrari gives its formal support.

Ferrari wants clarity on F1 financial rules penalties

F1 introduced all-new financial regulations for the 2021 season to enforce a new budget cap of $145 million per year for each team.

Within the financial regulations, F1 lawmakers are permitted to sanction teams for breaches via financial penalties, minor sporting penalties, material sporting penalties or enhanced monitoring.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said on Saturday that three teams - later named as Ferrari, Red Bull and AlphaTauri - had voted against sporting penalties for financial cap infringements. 

But Binotto said on Sunday that he was unsure what Wolff was referring to, claiming there had been no formal vote on the matter at the F1 Commission meeting.

He said this was because discussions in a financial advisor committee before the F1 Commission showed there was "not unanimity on those sporting penalties" for procedural breaches under the financial regulations.

This prompted the three teams to indicate during the F1 Commission meeting that they wanted greater clarity before they could formally vote in favour of using sporting penalties for such breaches.

"The text or the wording which has been brought to the F1 Commission was not including the sporting matters," Binotto said.

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A521, Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02, Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21, Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C41, and George Russell, Williams FW43B

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A521, Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02, Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21, Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C41, and George Russell, Williams FW43B

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

"But the point has been discussed at the F1 Commission, even if it has not been voted [on].

"It has been discussed, and a few teams, Ferrari included, are indicating that we believe first we should clarify a few deadlines, to make sure that everything is clear, and we can apply on top of the financial penalties, as well sporting penalties for breach of procedures."

Binotto said that he hoped that clarity would be secured "very soon", after which a formal vote could happen, and outlined that Ferrari was not opposing Mercedes on the matter.

Read Also:

"As soon as that clarification will happen, we can have an e-vote soon after, and make sure we are including the sporting penalties," Binotto said.

"I think that in terms of the sporting [penalties], in principle, all the teams were agreeing. Some of us first want to clarify a few deadlines.

"We just need to altogether, with the FIA, [get] a few clarifications first, but I don't think that in intentions, we are in opposite positions."

Discussions between the teams and the FIA over the finer details of the financial regulations are set to continue in the coming weeks.

shares
comments

Related video

Vettel to get new Aston Martin F1 upgrades at Spanish GP

Previous article

Vettel to get new Aston Martin F1 upgrades at Spanish GP

Next article

Kubica gets first F1 practice outing of 2021 at Barcelona

Kubica gets first F1 practice outing of 2021 at Barcelona
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Ferrari
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

17h
2
Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

1d
3
Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

2h
4
IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

1h
5
Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

2h
Latest news
GP Racing Podcast: Valtteri Bottas: Our Exclusive Interview For The May Edition
F1

GP Racing Podcast: Valtteri Bottas: Our Exclusive Interview For The May Edition

44m
Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
F1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

1h
McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
F1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

2h
Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
F1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

2h
Verstappen "reached a different level of maturity" in F1 - Marko
F1

Verstappen "reached a different level of maturity" in F1 - Marko

20h
Latest videos
What Are Flexi-Wings & Why Are They So Controversial In Formula 1? 05:14
Formula 1
17h

What Are Flexi-Wings & Why Are They So Controversial In Formula 1?

Wheel Nut Issues, Undercuts & More | 2021 Monaco GP F1 Race Debrief 14:12
Formula 1
19h

Wheel Nut Issues, Undercuts & More | 2021 Monaco GP F1 Race Debrief

Exclusive Interview: Graham Stoker launches FIA presidential bid 02:12
Formula 1
May 25, 2021

Exclusive Interview: Graham Stoker launches FIA presidential bid

Back to Class with Carlos Sainz 05:26
Formula 1
May 22, 2021

Back to Class with Carlos Sainz

F1 Fast Facts: Monaco GP 03:20
Formula 1
May 20, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Monaco GP

Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel Monaco GP
Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now Monaco GP
Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Plus
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Ferrari More
Ferrari
Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

FIA to look at IndyCar rule that would have denied Leclerc pole Monaco GP
Formula 1

FIA to look at IndyCar rule that would have denied Leclerc pole

Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's really in the mix for Monaco success Monaco GP Plus
Formula 1

Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's really in the mix for Monaco success

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow Plus

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow

OPINION: Last weekend, Charles Leclerc ultimately endured a fourth tough Monaco Grand Prix event in his burgeoning motorsport career. But, based on what happened after his other home setbacks, he will likely come back stronger – eyeing yet more Formula 1 success

Formula 1
May 26, 2021
How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle Plus

How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle

With overtaking at a premium on the streets of Monte-Carlo, strategy becomes an even more vital weapon in the Formula 1 fight. And as margins between teams continue to shrink, this year’s Monaco Grand Prix demonstrated why an ace strategy trumps all – and can even allow a mid-pack runner to beat a world championship protagonist

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings

It wasn't just the famous casinos which made it an expensive return to Monaco for several Formula 1 teams, as drivers stepped over the limits defined by the unforgiving armco barriers. Those with unmarked machinery fared best come raceday, but only one driver earns a maximum score in our driver ratings

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race Plus

The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race

As several opportunities to enliven the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix failed to materialise, Max Verstappen took full advantage and romped to a comfortable victory. Now atop of the Formula 1 drivers' standings, the Red Bull driver will be one of few glad of the woes that robbed him of meaningful competition

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile Plus

The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile

When talented Formula 1 engineers start to think about retiring or taking up other interests, it creates headaches for their current employers when rival teams come sniffing. This, as STUART CODLING explains, could answer what was behind the planned Mercedes engineering management reshuffle

Formula 1
May 23, 2021
Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher Plus

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher

The Haas boss puts his hands behind his head, then leans back in his chair to think, as he’s tasked by Oleg Karpov to describe his new German driver using three adjectives. “Focused,” he says, returning to his initial sitting position, before adding: “Hard worker. It’s not an adjective, but I can use that, huh?”

Formula 1
May 22, 2021
How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Plus

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Fernando Alonso's return to Formula 1 in 2021 with Alpine has so far not reached the heights that made him a legend, but there's no doubting his status and ultimate target. After his outstanding exploits away from the grand prix scene, the Spaniard opens up on his driving performance level, F1's future and how he's really viewing his comeback - and in doing so reveals just what he really brings to motorsport's top tier

Formula 1
May 21, 2021
Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's really in the mix for Monaco success Plus

Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's really in the mix for Monaco success

Ferrari topped the opening practice times for the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix on Thursday, which raised expectations it could finally be a factor for Formula 1 victory once again. But is that a step too far? Here's how the hidden data the teams have collected so far shows both good and bad signs for the Scuderia

Formula 1
May 20, 2021

Trending Today

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NASCAR NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more
IndyCar IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Plus
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

Latest news

GP Racing Podcast: Valtteri Bottas: Our Exclusive Interview For The May Edition
Formula 1 Formula 1

GP Racing Podcast: Valtteri Bottas: Our Exclusive Interview For The May Edition

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.