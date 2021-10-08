Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Istanbul "a completely different F1 circuit" this year
Formula 1 / Turkish GP News

Horner: "Balance mish-mash" caused Verstappen Turkish GP FP2 struggles

By:

Red Bull Formula 1 team principal Christian Horner said a "balance mish-mash" was at the heart of Max Verstappen's Friday struggles in Turkey but is confident his team can fix the issues.

Horner: "Balance mish-mash" caused Verstappen Turkish GP FP2 struggles

After finishing second in Turkish Grand Prix FP1, four tenths down on Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen slipped to fifth in second practice behind team-mate Sergio Perez and over six tenths shy of leader Hamilton.

In the afternoon session Verstappen appeared to struggle with understeer and on the team radio he reported the car was displaying "strange" cornering behaviour.

According to team boss Horner the team didn't manage to get Verstappen's car set-up in the right window as track conditions improved dramatically and said the team would have a long night ahead to get it right for Saturday.

"We've got a little bit of a balance mish-mash," Horner explained to Sky Sports F1.

"The circuit is a lot grippier than it was last year, I think we're just a little bit out of the window with Max on set-up.

"It's going to be a busy night burning the midnight oil with the engineers and back in Milton Keynes as well."

Horner said he wasn't too worried about Friday's slow start compromising Red Bull's chances this weekend.

Asked if he was confident the team would rectify the situation, he said: "I think so, it's just understanding the issue. We know we have a good car, so it's just a matter of getting into that window and I don't think we hit that today."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Verstappen is expected to turn his two-point deficit to title rival Hamilton into a lead in Turkey, with the seven-time world champion facing a 10-place grid penalty for using his fourth internal combustion engine this season.

Read Also:

Horner believes Red Bull will need a strong weekend to get maximum benefit from Hamilton's mid-pack start as the Mercedes appears to be dialled in to Istanbul Park's reworked track surface, which provides much more grip than last year.

"We expected Mercedes to be strong here, they are strong here. We're going to have to go some to try and capitalise on that grid penalty," he acknowledged.

"I think their car seems to have quite low degradation, it's quite soft on its tyres.

"This surface is temperature sensitive. And we can see with what they've done, it's become even more sensitive in some respects where the grip level has gone up, but the sensitivity is still there, so it's going to play a key role.

"And who knows there's a bit of rain around as well tomorrow, maybe even on Sunday, so it could be another thriller."

shares
comments

Related video

Istanbul "a completely different F1 circuit" this year

Previous article

Istanbul "a completely different F1 circuit" this year
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 Turkish GP: Hamilton tops FP2 from Leclerc with Verstappen in fifth

2 h
2
Formula 1

Mercedes explains why it didn’t give Hamilton full F1 power unit change

4 h
3
Formula 1

Hamilton hopes "daring" F1 fashion choices helps open minds

1 d
4
Formula 1

Hamilton braced for "a lot of work" in Turkey F1 fightback after penalty

1 h
5
Formula 1

F1 Turkish GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

1 h
Latest news
Horner: "Balance mish-mash" caused Verstappen Turkish GP FP2 struggles
F1

Horner: "Balance mish-mash" caused Verstappen Turkish GP FP2 struggles

52m
Istanbul "a completely different F1 circuit" this year
F1

Istanbul "a completely different F1 circuit" this year

53m
Hamilton braced for "a lot of work" in Turkey F1 fightback after penalty
F1

Hamilton braced for "a lot of work" in Turkey F1 fightback after penalty

1 h
F1 Turkish GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
F1

F1 Turkish GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

1 h
Alfa Romeo boss downplays F1 2022 graduation for Piastri
F1

Alfa Romeo boss downplays F1 2022 graduation for Piastri

1 h
Latest videos
What Are F1 Simulation Tools and How Do Teams Use Them? 10:18
Formula 1
Oct 7, 2021

What Are F1 Simulation Tools and How Do Teams Use Them?

Red Bull reveals Honda thank you livery for Turkish GP 00:47
Formula 1
Oct 7, 2021

Red Bull reveals Honda thank you livery for Turkish GP

The Driver Problem That Formula 1 Can't Ignore Much Longer 06:54
Formula 1
Oct 6, 2021

The Driver Problem That Formula 1 Can't Ignore Much Longer

What It Takes To Become An F1 Driver 06:11
Formula 1
Oct 6, 2021

What It Takes To Become An F1 Driver

Kevin Turner talks about McLaren’s return to the top of the podium at Monza 08:41
Formula 1
Oct 6, 2021

Kevin Turner talks about McLaren’s return to the top of the podium at Monza

More
Filip Cleeren
Montoya: Norris now knows he can get the job done in F1
Video Inside
Formula 1

Montoya: Norris now knows he can get the job done in F1

Sainz "happy" for McLaren's Monza F1 win despite points blow Italian GP
Formula 1

Sainz "happy" for McLaren's Monza F1 win despite points blow

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Max Verstappen More
Max Verstappen
Verstappen: Second place in 2021 F1 standings won't change my life Turkish GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: Second place in 2021 F1 standings won't change my life

Verstappen hopes set-up changes will aid fightback in F1 Russian GP Russian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen hopes set-up changes will aid fightback in F1 Russian GP

Why Verstappen’s subdued Dutch GP practice times hide a major shot at a famous home win Dutch GP Plus
Formula 1

Why Verstappen’s subdued Dutch GP practice times hide a major shot at a famous home win

Red Bull Racing More
Red Bull Racing
Red Bull and Honda confirm collaboration plans from 2022
Formula 1

Red Bull and Honda confirm collaboration plans from 2022

Red Bull reveals white Honda thank you F1 livery for Turkish GP Turkish GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Red Bull reveals white Honda thank you F1 livery for Turkish GP

Why Perez won't be broken by his latest F1 disappointments Russian GP Plus
Formula 1

Why Perez won't be broken by his latest F1 disappointments

Trending Today

F1 Turkish GP: Hamilton tops FP2 from Leclerc with Verstappen in fifth
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Turkish GP: Hamilton tops FP2 from Leclerc with Verstappen in fifth

Mercedes explains why it didn’t give Hamilton full F1 power unit change
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes explains why it didn’t give Hamilton full F1 power unit change

Hamilton hopes "daring" F1 fashion choices helps open minds
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton hopes "daring" F1 fashion choices helps open minds

Hamilton braced for "a lot of work" in Turkey F1 fightback after penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton braced for "a lot of work" in Turkey F1 fightback after penalty

F1 Turkish GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Turkish GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Hamilton fastest in Turkey
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Hamilton fastest in Turkey

Horner: "Balance mish-mash" caused Verstappen Turkish GP FP2 struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: "Balance mish-mash" caused Verstappen Turkish GP FP2 struggles

Alfa Romeo boss downplays F1 2022 graduation for Piastri
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo boss downplays F1 2022 graduation for Piastri

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower Plus

The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower

On 8 October 1961, Innes Ireland claimed victory at the United States Grand Prix to herald the true arrival of a new Formula 1 giant. While Team Lotus endured plenty of highs and lows until the team folded over three decades later, Colin Chapman's squad made F1 history and helped shape the championship

Formula 1
4 h
How Seidl enacted his recovery plan to bring McLaren back to F1 victory Plus

How Seidl enacted his recovery plan to bring McLaren back to F1 victory

McLaren ended a nine-year Formula 1 win drought with a stunning 1-2 finish at last month’s Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix. As the latest step on a remarkable path of recovery from the bottom of the grid, team principal Andreas Seidl has mapped out even greater feats for the future

Formula 1
8 h
The cash conundrum behind F1’s latest calendar choices Plus

The cash conundrum behind F1’s latest calendar choices

Liberty Media's assurance that any new races joining the calendar must add excitement and value for the fans, the teams and Formula 1 overall has been tested by multiple factors all dictated by the COVID-19 pandemic. But with one eye on the balance sheet, is F1 going against its pledges with its latest plans?

Formula 1
Oct 7, 2021
F1 2021's final seven races: Where Red Bull or Mercedes is the favourite Plus

F1 2021's final seven races: Where Red Bull or Mercedes is the favourite

OPINION: Formula 1’s current campaign is the closest the championship has witnessed in five years, with Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes narrowly leading Max Verstappen and Red Bull with seven races left. Here’s how those venues favour the title protagonists

Formula 1
Oct 6, 2021
Why re-energised Vettel isn’t just making an impact at Aston Martin Plus

Why re-energised Vettel isn’t just making an impact at Aston Martin

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel is a man reborn at Aston Martin – and, like Lewis Hamilton, is determined to use his profile to put equality and social justice at the top of the agenda. OLEG KARPOV examines how Vettel is helping the Silverstone team transform itself into a winner, while striving to make himself a better driver and a better person

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2021
The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari Plus

The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari

Anointed as Italy’s next great racing hero after the tragic death of Alberto Ascari, Luigi Musso was pushed out of favour at Ferrari by Peter Collins and Mike Hawthorn. NIGEL ROEBUCK recalls a troubled soul…

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2021
The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder Plus

The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder

From Champ Car to Formula 1, NASCAR, back to IndyCar and now plying his trade in sportscars, Juan Pablo Montoya's career is remarkable for its versatility. Here, the Colombian reflects on 10 of his most significant moments along the way

Formula 1
Oct 2, 2021
Why F1’s best-sounding car flattered to deceive Plus

Why F1’s best-sounding car flattered to deceive

Matra’s MS120 married rocket technology to an engine which sputtered out far too often. STUART CODLING examines how the championship-winning constructor’s ambitious project to build car and engine under one roof came to fail

Formula 1
Oct 1, 2021

Latest news

Horner: "Balance mish-mash" caused Verstappen Turkish GP FP2 struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: "Balance mish-mash" caused Verstappen Turkish GP FP2 struggles

Istanbul "a completely different F1 circuit" this year
Formula 1 Formula 1

Istanbul "a completely different F1 circuit" this year

Hamilton braced for "a lot of work" in Turkey F1 fightback after penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton braced for "a lot of work" in Turkey F1 fightback after penalty

F1 Turkish GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Turkish GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.