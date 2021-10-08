Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Honda rules out 2026 Formula 1 engine project
Formula 1 / Turkish GP News

Mercedes explains why it didn’t give Hamilton full F1 power unit change

By:

Mercedes says it steered clear of going for a full Formula 1 power unit change with Lewis Hamilton because there would be no extra performance or reliability benefit.

Mercedes explains why it didn’t give Hamilton full F1 power unit change

With the world champion team concerned about the risk of a reliability failure in the closing stages of the championship, it has opted to fit Hamilton with a fresh internal combustion engine for this weekend’s Turkish Grand Prix.

The choice to change just a single component means Hamilton will get a 10-place grid penalty rather than a back of the grid drop that would have come from a full power unit swap.

Speaking about why Mercedes did not go for a complete switch, Shovlin said it felt a full change would not have offered the benefits needed to justify it.

Mercedes trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin told Sky Sports F1: “We are simulating all the races until the end of the year.

“There is the balance and risk of a reliability issue, and obviously the thing that you definitely don’t want to do is fail during the race and then have to take a penalty anyway.

“Then there is also a performance element because the power units do lose a bit of horsepower over their life.

“The 10-place penalty is the bit that most contributes to that reliability element and the performance is the ICE itself, so it is better to take 10 places than to start from the back.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, talks with members of his team

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, talks with members of his team

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

While Mercedes could still opt to add more fresh components later this weekend, especially if Hamilton does not qualify high enough up the grid, Shovlin does not think it will go beyond just the ICE.

“Unlikely really,” he said. “There is a lot of fairly intrusive work when you start changing some of those elements during the race weekend, so we are pretty happy with the decision we have taken so far and that is likely on what we’ll stick with.”

Read Also:

Although Valtteri Bottas struggled to make much progress up the order after a grid drop in Sochi, Shovlin is hopeful that Istanbul will offer better opportunities for Hamilton.

He is also mindful of the fact that the world champion staged an impressive fightback during a GP2 outing here in 2006 when he recovered from a spin that dropped him to 19th to finish second.

“Working out how easy it is to overtake is actually quite hard because you know in your own mind which are the tracks that are good for passing,” he explained.

“Sochi has got a very long straight but we were struggling with understeer and that made it tricky. But this is a circuit, you’ll remember Lewis in that GP2 race where he felt there is a lot of opportunity here, so it should make for an exciting Sunday.”

shares
comments

Related video

Honda rules out 2026 Formula 1 engine project

Previous article

Honda rules out 2026 Formula 1 engine project
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 Turkish GP: Hamilton leads FP1 with new Istanbul Park track record

1 h
2
Formula 1

Hamilton hopes "daring" F1 fashion choices helps open minds

22 h
3
Formula 1

Mercedes explains why it didn’t give Hamilton full F1 power unit change

33 min
4
Formula 1

Hamilton to take 10-place grid penalty at Turkish GP for fresh Mercedes engine

2 h
5
Formula 1

Honda rules out 2026 Formula 1 engine project

41 min
Latest news
Mercedes explains why it didn’t give Hamilton full F1 power unit change
F1

Mercedes explains why it didn’t give Hamilton full F1 power unit change

33m
Honda rules out 2026 Formula 1 engine project
F1

Honda rules out 2026 Formula 1 engine project

41m
The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower Plus
F1

The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower

43m
F1 drivers trial prototype gloves after Grosjean crash
F1

F1 drivers trial prototype gloves after Grosjean crash

46m
Ricciardo: Still track-dependent for McLaren to fight Mercedes and Red Bull
F1

Ricciardo: Still track-dependent for McLaren to fight Mercedes and Red Bull

1 h
Latest videos
What Are F1 Simulation Tools and How Do Teams Use Them? 10:18
Formula 1
Oct 7, 2021

What Are F1 Simulation Tools and How Do Teams Use Them?

Red Bull reveals Honda thank you livery for Turkish GP 00:47
Formula 1
Oct 7, 2021

Red Bull reveals Honda thank you livery for Turkish GP

The Driver Problem That Formula 1 Can't Ignore Much Longer 06:54
Formula 1
Oct 6, 2021

The Driver Problem That Formula 1 Can't Ignore Much Longer

What It Takes To Become An F1 Driver 06:11
Formula 1
Oct 6, 2021

What It Takes To Become An F1 Driver

Kevin Turner talks about McLaren’s return to the top of the podium at Monza 08:41
Formula 1
Oct 6, 2021

Kevin Turner talks about McLaren’s return to the top of the podium at Monza

Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Honda rules out 2026 Formula 1 engine project
Formula 1

Honda rules out 2026 Formula 1 engine project

Hamilton to take 10-place grid penalty at Turkish GP for fresh Mercedes engine Turkish GP
Formula 1

Hamilton to take 10-place grid penalty at Turkish GP for fresh Mercedes engine

The cash conundrum behind F1’s latest calendar choices Plus
Formula 1

The cash conundrum behind F1’s latest calendar choices

Lewis Hamilton More
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton hopes "daring" F1 fashion choices helps open minds Turkish GP
Formula 1

Hamilton hopes "daring" F1 fashion choices helps open minds

Hamilton would welcome return of silver Mercedes F1 livery
Formula 1

Hamilton would welcome return of silver Mercedes F1 livery

Hamilton at 100 wins: In his adversaries’ words Plus
Formula 1

Hamilton at 100 wins: In his adversaries’ words

Mercedes More
Mercedes
Podcast: Ranking the greatest of Lewis Hamilton's 100 F1 wins Russian GP
Formula 1

Podcast: Ranking the greatest of Lewis Hamilton's 100 F1 wins

Red Bull: Balance of power unclear over remaining F1 races
Formula 1

Red Bull: Balance of power unclear over remaining F1 races

How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success Plus
Formula E

How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success

Trending Today

F1 Turkish GP: Hamilton leads FP1 with new Istanbul Park track record
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Turkish GP: Hamilton leads FP1 with new Istanbul Park track record

Hamilton hopes "daring" F1 fashion choices helps open minds
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton hopes "daring" F1 fashion choices helps open minds

Mercedes explains why it didn’t give Hamilton full F1 power unit change
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes explains why it didn’t give Hamilton full F1 power unit change

Hamilton to take 10-place grid penalty at Turkish GP for fresh Mercedes engine
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton to take 10-place grid penalty at Turkish GP for fresh Mercedes engine

Honda rules out 2026 Formula 1 engine project
Formula 1 Formula 1

Honda rules out 2026 Formula 1 engine project

Hamilton "proud" of Mercedes F1 commitment despite Ferrari interest
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton "proud" of Mercedes F1 commitment despite Ferrari interest

The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower

F1 drivers trial prototype gloves after Grosjean crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 drivers trial prototype gloves after Grosjean crash

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower Plus

The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower

On 8 October 1961, Innes Ireland claimed victory at the United States Grand Prix to herald the true arrival of a new Formula 1 giant. While Team Lotus endured plenty of highs and lows until the team folded over three decades later, Colin Chapman's squad made F1 history and helped shape the championship

Formula 1
43m
How Seidl enacted his recovery plan to bring McLaren back to F1 victory Plus

How Seidl enacted his recovery plan to bring McLaren back to F1 victory

McLaren ended a nine-year Formula 1 win drought with a stunning 1-2 finish at last month’s Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix. As the latest step on a remarkable path of recovery from the bottom of the grid, team principal Andreas Seidl has mapped out even greater feats for the future

Formula 1
3 h
The cash conundrum behind F1’s latest calendar choices Plus

The cash conundrum behind F1’s latest calendar choices

Liberty Media's assurance that any new races joining the calendar must add excitement and value for the fans, the teams and Formula 1 overall has been tested by multiple factors all dictated by the COVID-19 pandemic. But with one eye on the balance sheet, is F1 going against its pledges with its latest plans?

Formula 1
Oct 7, 2021
F1 2021's final seven races: Where Red Bull or Mercedes is the favourite Plus

F1 2021's final seven races: Where Red Bull or Mercedes is the favourite

OPINION: Formula 1’s current campaign is the closest the championship has witnessed in five years, with Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes narrowly leading Max Verstappen and Red Bull with seven races left. Here’s how those venues favour the title protagonists

Formula 1
Oct 6, 2021
Why re-energised Vettel isn’t just making an impact at Aston Martin Plus

Why re-energised Vettel isn’t just making an impact at Aston Martin

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel is a man reborn at Aston Martin – and, like Lewis Hamilton, is determined to use his profile to put equality and social justice at the top of the agenda. OLEG KARPOV examines how Vettel is helping the Silverstone team transform itself into a winner, while striving to make himself a better driver and a better person

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2021
The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari Plus

The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari

Anointed as Italy’s next great racing hero after the tragic death of Alberto Ascari, Luigi Musso was pushed out of favour at Ferrari by Peter Collins and Mike Hawthorn. NIGEL ROEBUCK recalls a troubled soul…

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2021
The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder Plus

The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder

From Champ Car to Formula 1, NASCAR, back to IndyCar and now plying his trade in sportscars, Juan Pablo Montoya's career is remarkable for its versatility. Here, the Colombian reflects on 10 of his most significant moments along the way

Formula 1
Oct 2, 2021
Why F1’s best-sounding car flattered to deceive Plus

Why F1’s best-sounding car flattered to deceive

Matra’s MS120 married rocket technology to an engine which sputtered out far too often. STUART CODLING examines how the championship-winning constructor’s ambitious project to build car and engine under one roof came to fail

Formula 1
Oct 1, 2021

Latest news

Mercedes explains why it didn’t give Hamilton full F1 power unit change
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes explains why it didn’t give Hamilton full F1 power unit change

Honda rules out 2026 Formula 1 engine project
Formula 1 Formula 1

Honda rules out 2026 Formula 1 engine project

The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower

F1 drivers trial prototype gloves after Grosjean crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 drivers trial prototype gloves after Grosjean crash

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.