F1 circuit contracts: How long each race will remain on the Formula 1 calendar

Below is an overview of all current Formula 1 grand prix deal and the duration of the contracts as of June 2022.

Belgian Grand Prix - Spa-Francorchamps: 2022

The contract for the Belgian Grand Prix at the iconic Spa circuit expires after the 2022 edition. The race is under great pressure and it is questionable whether Formula 1 will race in Belgium in the years to come. With the arrival of new countries, old circuits have to disappear. Spa is betting on more entertainment in the hope of saving the race.

Monaco Grand Prix - Monte Carlo: 2022

The future of the most iconic Formula 1 race of all is also uncertain. The contract has expired and no new deal has been agreed as yet. The organisation in Monaco is not prepared to pay an enormous amount of money. According to F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali a plan for a street race is possible in Nice.

French Grand Prix - Paul Ricard: 2022

Also in France, the contract with Formula 1 expires at the end of this year. The race at Paul Ricard is also under great pressure due to a lack of popularity, both among drivers and fans. The accessibility and facilities also leave something to be desired. The race does not meet the entertainment value that Formula 1 demands. It is possible that a rotation schedule with a race in Belgium or Germany will be devised, but the chance of France having a permanent place on the calendar in the coming years seems small.

Austrian Grand Prix - Red Bull Ring: unknown

The only Formula 1 race for which the duration of the contract is unknown is the Austrian Grand Prix. The Red Bull Ring is on the programme until at least 2022 based on the previous contract. At the end of 2020 Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko announced that a new, multi-year deal had been signed. The duration has never been formally announced, but given the race's popularity and importance to Red Bull it seems likely that it will remain on the calendar for the next few years.

Mexican Grand Prix - Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez: 2023

After the 2023 edition Mexico's contract with Formula 1 will expire. The race had a contract until the end of 2022, but because the 2020 edition could not take place due to the coronavirus, a year has been added to it. It remains to be seen whether there will still be a place on the calendar for Mexico City after that year.

Japanese Grand Prix - Suzuka: 2024

The Suzuka circuit has been on the Formula 1 calendar since 1987, with a two-year hiatus in 2007 and 2008. Last year the race extended its contract by three seasons until the end of 2024. Given the importance of the Japanese market and the challenging track, the GP seems safe for now.

Italian Grand Prix - Monza: 2024

The Italian GP at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza is on the Formula 1 calendar until the end of 2024. The complex has invested heavily in its facilities in recent years and will be further refurbished in the years to come. The race is very important for Ferrari.

British Grand Prix - Silverstone: 2024

The Formula 1 race at Silverstone is scheduled to run until at least the end of 2024. The new deal was signed in 2019 after long negotiations on the financial terms. Silverstone has a lot of historical value for Formula 1: the circuit was the setting for the very first F1 race counting towards the world championship, on 13 May 1950.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Baku: 2024

The street circuit in Baku has a contract until the end of 2024. Initially, the deal was to expire in 2023, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, racing was not possible in 2020. Therefore, a one-year extension was agreed.

Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Interlagos: 2025

The Formula 1 contract with the Interlagos circuit in Sao Paulo runs through to 2025. The extension was agreed at the end of 2020. It was long rumoured that F1 would move to a brand new circuit in Rio de Janeiro, but that project was delayed.

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Imola: 2025

The Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola is on the Formula 1 calendar until at least 2025. The Italian circuit returned to the schedule during the Corona crisis and secured a multi-year contract.

Dutch Grand Prix - Zandvoort: 2025

The Dutch Grand Prix at Circuit Zandvoort has a contract until the end of 2023, with an option to extend the deal for another two years. Given the success of the first edition in 2021, it seems a formality that the Formula 1 race will stay at Zandvoort until the end of 2025. Depending on the number of visitors and the arrival of new races, a new contract will be discussed at that time.

United States Grand Prix - Circuit of the Americas: 2026

The Circuit of the Americas in Austin will host the Formula 1 race until at least the end of 2026. The deal was extended early 2022. F1 has become hugely popular in recent years, particularly through the Netflix hit series Drive to Survive.

Spanish Grand Prix - Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya: 2026

At the end of 2021, Formula 1 extended its contract with Barcelona for five years, until the end of 2026. The race in the metropolis had long been under pressure due to outdated facilities and lack of financial resources. In the COVID-19 crisis, both parties found each other, with an extension of the deal as a result. However, it was agreed that the complex would be renovated.

Hungarian Grand Prix - Hungaroring: 2027

The Hungaroring has been the venue for the Hungarian Formula 1 race since 1986. The current contract runs until the end of 2027. The previous deal ran until 2026, but was extended by one year after the 2020 race had to take place behind closed doors due to COVID-19.

Singapore Grand Prix - Marina Bay Street Circuit: 2028

Formula 1 will continue to race on Singapore's unique street circuit in the coming years. The night race is scheduled until 2028. In early 2022, a new seven-year deal was signed. The race was not on the calendar in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Yas Marina Circuit: 2030

In December 2021, Formula 1 announced a multi-year deal with Abu Dhabi. The Yas Marina Circuit, where Max Verstappen won his first F1 world title in 2021 in a nerve-racking finale, will host F1 until at least the end of 2030. It is expected that the circuit will also host the season finale in the coming years.

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Jeddah Cornice Circuit: 2030

The Formula 1 race in Saudi Arabia is on the calendar at least until the end of 2030. The country has signed a 10-year deal with the sport. In the first few years the street circuit in Jeddah will be used for racing, after that a brand new complex in Qaddiya will become the venue.

Canadian Grand Prix - Circuit Gilles Villeneuve: 2031

The semi-street circuit in Montreal will remain on the Formula 1 calendar until 2031. In March 2017, a multi-year contract was signed until the end of 2029. However, F1 could not travel to Canada in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These years were added to the existing contract, which now runs until 2031.

Miami Grand Prix - Miami International Autodrome: 2031

Formula 1 travelled to Miami for the first time in 2022. Despite uncertainty about the spectacle, ticket sales and the quality of the circuit, a 10-year contract was signed even before the first race. This means that the race in Miami is on the programme at least until 2031.

Australian Grand Prix - Albert Park: 2035

Formula 1 has visited Melbourne annually since 1996, with the exception of the COVID-19 years 2020 and 2021. Despite an ongoing contract until the end of 2025, a new deal was negotiated. This was announced in June 2022, with an extension until as late as 2035. In that period the Australian Grand Prix will be on the calendar at least five times as the season opener.

Bahrain Grand Prix - Bahrain International Circuit: 2036

The race with the longest running Formula 1 contract is the Bahrain GP. This race is on the calendar until at least 2036. The deal was announced in February 2022. Never before in the history of F1 has a contract with such a duration been concluded.

Newcomers and other races with contracts in Formula 1

The F1 organisation has also made deals with new circuits and existing tracks set to return to the calendar in 2023.

Chinese Grand Prix - Shanghai International Circuit: 2025

Although Formula 1 has not raced in China for three seasons now, the championship is firmly intent on returning to Shanghai after the COVID-19 pandemic. In November 2021, the contract was extended until 2025. China is an important market for Formula 1.

Las Vegas Grand Prix - Las Vegas: 2025

Formula 1 has wanted to return to Las Vegas for years and in November 2023 it will finally happen. The race will be held on a new street circuit, which will take the drivers along The Strip, among other places. Another special detail: the race will take place on Saturday night, prime time. The deal is initially for three years.

Qatar Grand Prix - Losail: 2032

Qatar appeared on the calendar for the first time in 2021, replacing the scrapped GP of Australia. A 10-year contract was agreed before the first race. No F1 race will be held in 2022 due to the FIFA World Cup, but after that a GP will be held in Qatar every year. In the first few years this will be at the circuit in Losail, but a brand new complex is being built.

Grand Prix Contract ends Belgian Grand Prix 2022 Monaco Grand Prix 2022 French Grand Prix 2022 Dutch Grand Prix 2023 Mexico City Grand Prix 2023 Japanese Grand Prix 2024 Italian Grand Prix 2024 British Grand Prix 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024 Sao Paulo Grand Prix 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 2025 Chinese Grand Prix 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025 United States Grand Prix 2026 Spanish Grand Prix 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix 2027 Singapore Grand Prix 2028 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2030 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2030 Canadian Grand Prix 2031 Miami Grand Prix 2031 Qatar Grand Prix 2032 Australian Grand Prix 2035 Bahrain Grand Prix 2036 Austrian Grand Prix Unknown