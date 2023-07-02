Subscribe
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

F1 extends Austrian GP deal until 2030

Formula 1 has extended its deal to run the Austrian GP at the Red Bull Ring for a further three years, taking the arrangement to 2030.

Adam Cooper
By:
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Alex Albon, Williams FW45

Unusually the latest move follows soon after a four-year extension from 2024 to 2027 that was announced as recently as March.

The extended contract, signed with Red Bull subsidiary and race promoter Projekt Spielberg, reflects the drinks company’s ongoing commitment to F1 after the death of founder and figurehead Dietrich Mateschitz last year.

It also takes the race deal well into the period of the next Concorde Agreement, which starts in 2026.

The Austrian GP has been regarded as a success since it returned to the calendar under Red Bull’s stewardship in 2014 after being absent from the calendar since 2003.

The arrival of Max Verstappen with Toro Rosso in 2015 added an extra element, as the race soon became regarded as must-see event by travelling Dutch fans who now make up a significant percentage of the crowd.

The promoters also earned a lot of credit with the F1 organisation by stepping in and running the first two races held in the COVID-hit season of 2020, with the Styrian GP name used for the second event.

The track also hosted two races in 2021 as other Grands Prix around the world continued to be cancelled due to the pandemic.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“I am delighted to announce this news with our exceptional partners in Austria,” said F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

“The vision and passion of Dietrich Mateschitz, a man who loved this sport, made this all possible, and it is a very special moment and a tribute to him that we can confirm we will be racing at this incredible venue until 2030.

“The race in Austria is a big favourite for the drivers and all our fans and we are looking forward to many years of excitement and action that are ahead of us.”

Oliver Mintzlaff, Red Bull’s CEO of corporate projects and investments, said: “This is great news for everyone involved. For the Spielberg location, which will be strengthened in the long term.

“For F1, because the unique tradition of one of the most spectacular and atmospheric races on the calendar will continue. And last but not least for the fans, teams and drivers who love the Red Bull Ring.”

 

