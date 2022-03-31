Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Zhou has "no answer" for recurring F1 anti-stall problems
Formula 1 News

F1 to return to Las Vegas with Saturday night race in 2023

Formula 1 will return to Las Vegas in 2023 after announcing plans for a Saturday night street race to be held next November, incorporating the iconic Vegas Strip.

Luke Smith
By:
F1 to return to Las Vegas with Saturday night race in 2023

F1 has been in talks with promoters over a potential Las Vegas Grand Prix for some time, but confirmed on Tuesday night that the race would be joining the calendar from next year.

It means the United States will stage three grands prix from next year as Las Vegas joins the Miami Grand Prix and the United States Grand Prix in Austin on the schedule.

The 3.8-mile street circuit will feature 14 corners and a long straight that will see drivers reach speeds of over 210 mph during a race that will last 50 laps.

It will be the first time since 1985 that F1 has held a grand prix on a Saturday, breaking with its traditional weekend format to secure a primetime slot for the US audience.

“This is an incredible moment for Formula 1 that demonstrates the huge appeal and growth of our sport with a third race in the US,” said F1 CEO and president Stefano Domenicali.

“Las Vegas is a destination known around the world for its excitement, hospitality, thrills, and of course, the famous Strip. There is no better place for Formula 1 to race than in the global entertainment capital of the world and we cannot wait to be here next year.”

F1 previously held a race in Las Vegas in 1981 and 1982, constructing a temporary circuit around the parking lot of the Caesars Palace casino which was widely criticised and poorly attended by fans.

 

According to F1, it will work along with many of the casinos and resorts around Las Vegas to help promote the race, as well as with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

“We eagerly anticipate the moment when the history, energy and momentum of Formula 1 will culminate in an unforgettable Saturday night on the Las Vegas Strip,” said Steve Hill, the president and CEO of the LVCVA.

“Spectators will experience the unrivalled thrill of watching these world-class drivers race through what is sure to become one of the most iconic racetracks in the world.

“Formula 1 and Liberty Media have been incredible partners, and we look forward to November 2023 when we once again showcase that Las Vegas is ‘The Greatest Arena on Earth.’”

As well as adding Las Vegas to the calendar for next year, F1 is already confirmed to be returning to Qatar and has a contract in place for the Chinese Grand Prix, which has not been held since 2019.

F1 boss Domenicali recently said there was enough interest for as many as 30 races each year, but the Concorde Agreement limits the number of events to 24 per season.

It means that some of the existing races on the calendar are at risk of dropping off, and may only return on a rotation basis in the future as F1 balances the number of markets in which it races.

shares
comments
Zhou has "no answer" for recurring F1 anti-stall problems
Previous article

Zhou has "no answer" for recurring F1 anti-stall problems
Load comments
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Zhou has "no answer" for recurring F1 anti-stall problems Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

Zhou has "no answer" for recurring F1 anti-stall problems

Wolff: No finger-pointing over Mercedes F1 car or engine struggles Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

Wolff: No finger-pointing over Mercedes F1 car or engine struggles

How F1’s political battles raged on through the winter Bahrain March Testing Plus
Formula 1

How F1’s political battles raged on through the winter

Latest news

F1 to return to Las Vegas with Saturday night race in 2023
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 to return to Las Vegas with Saturday night race in 2023

Zhou has "no answer" for recurring F1 anti-stall problems
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zhou has "no answer" for recurring F1 anti-stall problems

Top 10 American F1 drivers ranked: Andretti, Hill, Gurney and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Top 10 American F1 drivers ranked: Andretti, Hill, Gurney and more

Bottas: Strong Alfa Romeo F1 form is “best case scenario”
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas: Strong Alfa Romeo F1 form is “best case scenario”

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Is Verstappen really racing Leclerc differently to Hamilton? Plus

Is Verstappen really racing Leclerc differently to Hamilton?

OPINION: Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc have engaged in two thrilling wheel-to-wheel scraps from the opening two 2022 Formula 1 races. Those haven’t ended in controversy, which has raised a question over how their rivalry compares to Verstappen’s against Lewis Hamilton in 2021

Formula 1
18 h
Why Verstappen and Leclerc's Jeddah duel showed DRS still has a place in F1 Plus

Why Verstappen and Leclerc's Jeddah duel showed DRS still has a place in F1

With Formula 1's shift to ground effect aerodynamics, it was hoped that the championship could eventually do away with DRS if the new cars could catch and pass each other more effectively. But DRS enhanced the duel between Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc, showing the drag reduction system still has a place in F1

Formula 1
Mar 29, 2022
The previous Hamilton slow start that Mercedes can learn from in F1 2022 Plus

The previous Hamilton slow start that Mercedes can learn from in F1 2022

Lewis Hamilton took a surprise podium in the Bahrain F1 season opener, but his struggles in Jeddah underlined that much work still needs to be done for Mercedes to be contending for wins again. The team will hope that Hamilton's upturn in form after a sluggish start to a season featuring a new rules set, in 2009, can be replicated

Formula 1
Mar 29, 2022
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

F1's second visit to Jeddah's high-speed street track produced a spectacular battle between Red Bull and Ferrari at the sharp end, this time with a different result to the Bahrain season-opener. But on a weekend that was thrown into doubt amid off-track distractions, several drivers in cars without race-winning pedigree produced equally valiant performances

Formula 1
Mar 28, 2022
How Verstappen learned to combat Leclerc’s detection zone tactics in Saudi thriller Plus

How Verstappen learned to combat Leclerc’s detection zone tactics in Saudi thriller

For the second Formula 1 race in a row, Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen contested a thrilling battle for victory that involved multiple passes through DRS detection zones. But, unlike in Bahrain, it was Verstappen who won out in Jeddah to get Red Bull's title challenge back on track

Formula 1
Mar 28, 2022
The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise Plus

The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise

Max Verstappen blazed a trail through karting and Formula 3, with ferocious support from his father Jos. But for all his obvious talent, which earned the future world champion a 2015 Formula 1 drive after just a single year in car racing, the ride to get him there wasn’t always an easy one

Formula 1
Mar 27, 2022
The heavy-hitters that have brought F1’s new race to fruition Plus

The heavy-hitters that have brought F1’s new race to fruition

Formula 1 has long coveted a second race in the United States and, after several false dawns, the Miami Grand Prix is finally set to fill that void. MARK GALLAGHER finds out why it’s taken so long – and what the prime movers behind the new race are doing to ensure its success

Formula 1
Mar 26, 2022
Why Ferrari might rue costly errors in Jeddah as the leaders get closer Plus

Why Ferrari might rue costly errors in Jeddah as the leaders get closer

With the Formula 1 weekend in Saudi Arabia now going ahead as planned, there's the small matter of a race to prepare for. After winning in Bahrain, Ferrari is looking to continue its battle with Red Bull over the victory spoils. But, after both drivers crashed in FP2, the Scuderia has made life difficult for itself in Jeddah

Formula 1
Mar 26, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.