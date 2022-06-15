Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / How F1 teams combatted porpoising and unleashed performance Next / Five F1 season-opener slots for Australian GP
Formula 1 News

Australian GP to stay on F1 calendar until 2035

Formula 1 has signed a contract extension with the Australian GP, guaranteeing that the event will stay in Melbourne until at least 2035.

Adam Cooper
By:
Australian GP to stay on F1 calendar until 2035

The current deal runs for three more years until 2025, and the 10-year extension is the latest in a series of announcements as established venues rush to secure long-term contracts in the face of stiff competition for a place on the sport’s calendar.

A third US race in Las Vegas has already been confirmed for November 2023, while F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali visited Johannesburg between Baku and Montreal to conduct further talks with the South African government about a race at Kyalami, potentially with an April 2023 date.

Melbourne is understood to have faced domestic competition, including a bid from Sydney. The fact that the extension was signed with three years remaining on the current contract gives some indication of how keen the Victorian city was to secure its long-term future.

It has also made it clear that as part of the arrangement the Albert Park venue, which was used for the first time in 1996, will be updated.

F1 noted: “Over the past two years the promoter has made significant investment to upgrade the circuit and will continue to improve the overall fan experience and facilities, including the paddock and pitlane, at the circuit over the coming years.

“This will enhance the fan experience but also modernise the facilities for the teams that will be essential for the smooth running of the event over the next decade.”

Unexpectedly it has been confirmed that from 2023 the Formula 2 and Formula 3 championships will both become part of Melbourne’s weekend schedule.

Historically travel costs have kept the usual F1 support series away from Australia, and the promoter has had no problem filling the timetable with popular local categories. It remains to be seen how much track time will still be available for them.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

“The race has always been a favourite for the fans, drivers and the teams," said Domenicali. "And Melbourne is an incredible and vibrant international city that is a perfect match for our sport.

“This year we saw huge crowds and passionate fans at the Grand Prix, and we are very excited by the future in Australia as our sport continues to grow.”

“This is a sensational announcement that is simply great for Melbourne and Victoria,” said event CEO Andrew Westacott.

“It builds on our rich motor sport history as well as Melbourne’s love of big sporting events and provides aspiration to the next generation of Aussie racing stars.

“We’re proud of our strong relationship with F1 and together we will grow the sport in Australia and the broader Asia-Pacific region. Everyone at the Australian GP Corporation looks forward to taking the F1 Australian GP to new levels over the course of the next 13 years.”

Martin Pakula, Victoria’s Minister for Tourism, Sport & Major Events, stressed the contribution made to the local economy by the race.

“The Australian Grand Prix has never been bigger, with more than 419,000 people flocking to Albert Park for this year’s race,” he said.

“We know how important this event is to our economy and that’s why we’ve delivered the longest extension for the race since it has been held in Melbourne.”

shares
comments

Related video

How F1 teams combatted porpoising and unleashed performance
Previous article

How F1 teams combatted porpoising and unleashed performance
Next article

Five F1 season-opener slots for Australian GP

Five F1 season-opener slots for Australian GP
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Vettel left mystified by Aston’s lack of pace in British GP qualifying British GP
Formula 1

Vettel left mystified by Aston’s lack of pace in British GP qualifying

Latifi hoping F1 British GP Q3 performance not just a “flash” British GP
Formula 1

Latifi hoping F1 British GP Q3 performance not just a “flash”

The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub Australian GP Plus
Formula 1

The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub

Latest news

Live: F1 British GP commentary and updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: F1 British GP commentary and updates

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix

Vettel left mystified by Aston’s lack of pace in British GP qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel left mystified by Aston’s lack of pace in British GP qualifying

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga Plus

Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
6 h
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Plus

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
Why the future is bright for the British GP Plus

Why the future is bright for the British GP

It wasn’t so long ago the situation looked bleak at Silverstone with the future of the British Grand Prix under threat. But a transformation has seen it restored to one of the most important races on the Formula 1 calendar, with bigger and better to come

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2022
Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone? Plus

Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone?

For the first time in many years, none of the local racers starts among the favourites for the British Grand Prix. But George Russell, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris could have reasons for optimism

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return Plus

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return

Max Verstappen is the world’s number one racing driver… and he’s determined to keep it that way. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing's OLEG KARPOV, the Red Bull driver explains why he’s relishing the 2022 championship battle with Charles Leclerc – and why he’s not worried about returning to Silverstone, the scene of the biggest accident of his career last year

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Plus

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

On Tuesday, Red Bull laid out its plans to develop and build a new hypercar - the RB17 - penned by Adrian Newey. As the project itself sates Newey as a creative outlet, it also offers Red Bull's Formula 1 team a number of new and exciting avenues to pursue

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone Plus

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

OPINION: The British Grand Prix is a home event for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, with their Mercedes team based just a few miles away too. But there’s another reason why the Silver Arrows squad is eager to arrive at Silverstone this weekend, which may help it fix its remaining problems with its 2022 Formula 1 challenger

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title Plus

The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title

After two terrifying crashes, one of the best British racers of the 1950s retired before his career peaked. But that’s why GP Racing’s MAURICE HAMILTON was able to speak to Tony Brooks in 2014. Like his friend Stirling Moss, Brooks was regarded as one of the best drivers never to have won the world championship. Here, as our tribute to Brooks who died last month, is that interview in full

Formula 1
Jun 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.