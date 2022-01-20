Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Abt Audi signs GT Masters champion Feller to complete DTM lineup
DTM News

How BMW's DTM line-up could look in 2022

By:
Co-author:
Jamie Klein

BMW appears close to finalising its DTM driver line-up for the 2022 season after announcing its roster of works drivers this week.

How BMW's DTM line-up could look in 2022

Wednesday’s announcement by BMW confirmed the departure of 2011 DTM champion Martin Tomczyk – who has retired from driving to take up a role in the DTM organisation – and Maximilian Gunther, who left the marque to join Nissan e.dams in Formula E.

The absence of Timo Glock and Bruno Spengler from the Bavarian marque’s line-ups for the IMSA SportsCar Championship's Daytona 24 Hours season opener led to speculation that the two veterans might likewise have been dropped.

However, ex-F1 driver Glock and 2012 DTM champion Spengler were among the 19 drivers officially under contract to BMW for its 2022 programmes.

Although BMW has not yet clarified which of its drivers will be racing where in 2022, planning in this regard is believed to be at an advanced stage, including who will represent the marque in the DTM for the second year of the championship’s GT3 era.

Two-time series champion Marco Wittmann, BMW’s top representative in the standings last year despite his relative GT3 inexperience, is set to remain on board at Walkenhorst Motorsport, with the team planning to run two M4 GT3s this year as the elderly M6 bows out.

PLUS: The unpopular BMW stalwart built for the big occasion

GT3 specialist Sheldon van der Linde led ROWE Racing's attack in 2021 and is again expected to drive for a different team to Wittmann to ensure balance across the BMW line-up. 

Philipp Eng meanwhile looks set for a DTM return after spending last year largely focused on BMW’s limited IMSA programme with the M8 GTE. The Austrian driver was part of the marque’s DTM roster between 2018 and 2020, winning a race at Zolder in 2019.

What is likely to be the fourth and final BMW seat may well go to Spengler, who has made no secret of his desire to return to the series.

Eng and Spengler appear set for DTM return after representing BMW in the IMSA GTLM class last season

Eng and Spengler appear set for DTM return after representing BMW in the IMSA GTLM class last season

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Spengler last raced in the DTM in 2019 before being shifted to BMW’s IMSA programme in 2020, but Autosport understands the Canadian has been successful in finding backing from a former sponsor to secure a return.

Glock meanwhile is looking unlikely to be part of BMW’s DTM plans for 2022, which could mark the end of a nine-year spell in the series.

The 39-year-old struggled relative to ROWE team-mate van der Linde in the 2021 DTM, and it is expected he will focus his efforts on the GT World Challenge Europe series this year.

BMW's 2022 factory drivers:

Nick Catsburg (NED)
Jake Dennis (GBR)
Connor de Philippi (USA)
Stef Dusseldorp (NED)
John Edwards (USA)
Philipp Eng (AUT)
Augusto Farfus (BRA)
Timo Glock (GER)
Daniel Harper (GER)
Max Hesse (GER)
Erik Johansson (SWE)
Jens Klingmann (GER)
Jesse Krohn (FIN)
Alexander Sims (GBR)
Bruno Spengler (CAN)
Sheldon van der Linde (RSA)
Neil Verhagen (USA)
Marco Wittmann (GER)
Nick Yelloly (GBR)

shares
comments

Related video

Abt Audi signs GT Masters champion Feller to complete DTM lineup
Previous article

Abt Audi signs GT Masters champion Feller to complete DTM lineup

Load comments
More
Sven Haidinger
Red Bull poised to stay in DTM next year despite exit threat Norisring
DTM

Red Bull poised to stay in DTM next year despite exit threat

David Schumacher leads Mercedes DTM rookie test line-up
DTM

David Schumacher leads Mercedes DTM rookie test line-up

BMW team's mid-weekend BoP test request turned down Hockenheimring
DTM

BMW team's mid-weekend BoP test request turned down

Bruno Spengler More
Bruno Spengler
BMW's Spengler would "do everything" to return to DTM in 2022
DTM

BMW's Spengler would "do everything" to return to DTM in 2022

Spengler refutes blame for "weird" Daytona 24 Hours start crash
IMSA

Spengler refutes blame for "weird" Daytona 24 Hours start crash

Spengler wants proper DTM farewell race after abrupt BMW exit
DTM

Spengler wants proper DTM farewell race after abrupt BMW exit

Walkenhorst Motorsport More
Walkenhorst Motorsport
BMW's Wittmann calls for equalising DTM pitstops Red Bull Ring
DTM

BMW's Wittmann calls for equalising DTM pitstops

Wittmann hails breakthrough after jumping to third in DTM title race Nurburgring
DTM

Wittmann hails breakthrough after jumping to third in DTM title race

Wittmann: Ending DTM win drought "tasted sweet" after "tough" run Zolder
DTM

Wittmann: Ending DTM win drought "tasted sweet" after "tough" run

Latest news

How BMW's DTM line-up could look in 2022
DTM DTM

How BMW's DTM line-up could look in 2022

Abt Audi signs GT Masters champion Feller to complete DTM lineup
DTM DTM

Abt Audi signs GT Masters champion Feller to complete DTM lineup

Triple DTM champion Rast joins Abt for 2022 series return
DTM DTM

Triple DTM champion Rast joins Abt for 2022 series return

DTM announces revised 2022 calendar, Assen dropped
DTM DTM

DTM announces revised 2022 calendar, Assen dropped

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Plus

The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

On his rise through the ranks before reaching Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton was usually a cut above the rest. But he never truly asserted himself over a Mercedes-backed fellow Briton who traded single-seaters for touring cars and is now seeking new opportunities after a year largely spent on the sidelines

DTM
Dec 18, 2021
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Plus

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

OPINION: The scenes at the Norisring as Mercedes used blatant team orders to secure the first DTM title of the new GT3 era totally undermined the credibility of the championship. But as well as overshadowing the season, it also presents uncomfortable questions to series bosses about the direction it is headed in

DTM
Oct 12, 2021
How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream" Plus

How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream"

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet

DTM
Sep 18, 2021
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Plus

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Plus

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Plus

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

The DTM moves into its bold new GT3 era with welcome support from Red Bull, which enters two AF Corse-run Ferraris. That includes one for ex-F1 driver Alex Albon, who’s determined to make a success of his GT switch - but he knows it won't be easy...

DTM
Jun 17, 2021
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Plus

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One rule set, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race

DTM
Oct 13, 2020
How a DTM failure became an unlikely Nurburgring conqueror Plus

How a DTM failure became an unlikely Nurburgring conqueror

Opel's fortunes in the DTM had taken a turn for the worst by 2003 - hardly the pedigree that suggested it could take on the toughest 24-hour race of them all. But that's exactly what it did

DTM
Sep 23, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.