Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / Porsche team SSR Performance commits to two-car DTM entry
DTM News

Tomczyk retires from racing to take up new DTM role

By:

2011 DTM champion Martin Tomczyk has announced the end of his racing career in favour of taking up a behind-the-scenes role with the German championship.

Tomczyk retires from racing to take up new DTM role

Tomczyk, 40, is calling time on a 20-year professional career that spanned 16 seasons in the DTM and several years as part of BMW's roster of GT drivers.

It also marks the end of a 10-year association with BMW, whose reborn DTM project he joined in 2012 following his title success in 2011 with the Phoenix Racing Audi team.

The German will join DTM promoter ITR from 1st January 2022, taking on a management role for the DTM Trophy series as well as assisting with the GT3-based championship's "external communications".

"When it hurts the most, it's the right time," said Tomczyk. "The step is neither easy, nor has it been easy for me. However, the general conditions [within motorsport] have unfortunately changed significantly in recent years. That's another reason why I haven't found any further basis with BMW to continue in racing the way I think it should be.

"I love this sport and have fought for success with passion and great determination since I started 30 years ago. There are many great, exciting, successful, but equally difficult years behind me. 

"I am very pleased that I can now give something back to my sport and to DTM in a different position. For years, I benefited from DTM and celebrated my greatest success in the world's best touring car series.

"As part of [ITR chairman] Gerhard Berger's team, I will try to further develop the DTM Trophy and thus make the DTM platform even more attractive. And I can already say: I am highly motivated for these new challenges and very much looking forward to my new tasks."

 

Photo by: LAT Images / Motorsport Images

Tomczyk got his big break at the age of 20 when he was selected to join the Abt Audi team's DTM roster in 2001, and he remained with the team until the end of 2010 before switching to fellow Audi outfit Phoenix in 2011 and winning the championship in a year-old A4 DTM.

He then spent five seasons with BMW in the DTM, firstly with RMG before moving to Schnitzer, but failed to add to the tally of eight wins he achieved as an Audi driver.

In 2017 Tomczyk was reassigned to the IMSA SportsCar Championship with BMW's Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-run factory GT Le Mans team, before becoming part of the marque's World Endurance Championship effort for the 2018/19 'superseason' with the short-lived M8 GTE.

That season encompassed two shots at the Le Mans 24 Hours, but his best finish of the campaign was second in the Sebring 1000 Miles.

 

Since the end of BMW's WEC programme, Tomczyk has focused on GT3 duties with the Bavarian manufacturer in series such as the Intercontinental GT Challenge and GT World Challenge Europe.

BMW motorsport boss Mike Krack commented: “Martin Tomczyk was a terrific ambassador for BMW M Motorsport on and off the racetrack, and for that I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to him.

"Be it in the DTM, endurance racing, the IMSA series or FIA WEC, Martin represented BMW M Motorsport in the highest categories and grew to become one of the faces of the brand.

"Although we are heading in different directions now, we all enjoy looking back on our time together. I wish him all the best for the future!”

shares
comments

Related video

Porsche team SSR Performance commits to two-car DTM entry
Previous article

Porsche team SSR Performance commits to two-car DTM entry
Load comments
Jamie Klein More
Jamie Klein
Alesi calls early TOM'S SUPER GT promotion "surreal"
Super GT

Alesi calls early TOM'S SUPER GT promotion "surreal"

Alesi gets full-time Super Formula and GT500 promotion at TOM'S
Super Formula

Alesi gets full-time Super Formula and GT500 promotion at TOM'S

How Honda's brightest young talent shone after missing out in Europe Plus
Super Formula

How Honda's brightest young talent shone after missing out in Europe

More
Martin Tomczyk
Martin Tomczyk to leave DTM after 2016 to focus on GT racing
DTM

Martin Tomczyk to leave DTM after 2016 to focus on GT racing

DTM title contender Wickens hits out at Tomczyk over collision
DTM

DTM title contender Wickens hits out at Tomczyk over collision

Gary Paffett and Martin Tomczyk continue spat over DTM collision
DTM

Gary Paffett and Martin Tomczyk continue spat over DTM collision

Latest news

Tomczyk retires from racing to take up new DTM role
DTM DTM

Tomczyk retires from racing to take up new DTM role

Porsche team SSR Performance commits to two-car DTM entry
DTM DTM

Porsche team SSR Performance commits to two-car DTM entry

Red Bull poised to stay in DTM next year despite exit threat
DTM DTM

Red Bull poised to stay in DTM next year despite exit threat

FE and Extreme E race director Elkins appointed in same role for DTM
DTM DTM

FE and Extreme E race director Elkins appointed in same role for DTM

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Plus

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

OPINION: The scenes at the Norisring as Mercedes used blatant team orders to secure the first DTM title of the new GT3 era totally undermined the credibility of the championship. But as well as overshadowing the season, it also presents uncomfortable questions to series bosses about the direction it is headed in

DTM
Oct 12, 2021
How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream" Plus

How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream"

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet

DTM
Sep 18, 2021
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Plus

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Plus

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Plus

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

The DTM moves into its bold new GT3 era with welcome support from Red Bull, which enters two AF Corse-run Ferraris. That includes one for ex-F1 driver Alex Albon, who’s determined to make a success of his GT switch - but he knows it won't be easy...

DTM
Jun 17, 2021
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Plus

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One rule set, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race

DTM
Oct 13, 2020
How a DTM failure became an unlikely Nurburgring conqueror Plus

How a DTM failure became an unlikely Nurburgring conqueror

Opel's fortunes in the DTM had taken a turn for the worst by 2003 - hardly the pedigree that suggested it could take on the toughest 24-hour race of them all. But that's exactly what it did

DTM
Sep 23, 2020
The season that revitalised a sleeping giant Plus

The season that revitalised a sleeping giant

On the 20th anniversary of the resumption of hostilities in the DTM, Autosport revisits a classic season that brought a staple of German motorsport back to life with a bang and set in motion the careers of some notable names

DTM
May 28, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.