Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / WeatherTech/Proton adds second Mercedes to Daytona 24H line-up
IMSA News

Yelloly and van der Linde join BMW's IMSA GTD Pro lineup at Daytona

By:

BMW factory drivers Nick Yelloly and Sheldon van der Linde will join the German manufacturer's IMSA SportsCar Championship GTD Pro squad for this month's Daytona 24 Hours. 

Yelloly and van der Linde join BMW's IMSA GTD Pro lineup at Daytona

Yelloly and van der Linde will be making their first IMSA appearances as part of the Rahal-run BMW Team RLL works team that claimed GTLM victories at Daytona in 2019 and 2020, as the new-for-2022 GTD Pro class for GT3 cars with all-professional driver lineups replaces GTLM. 

BMW will contest the full IMSA GTD Pro campaign with two all-new M4 GT3s run by RLL, but has yet to clarify its full-season line-ups.

Five of the six drivers that were part of BMW's assault on last year's Michelin Endurance Cup-only programme in GTLM will return for Daytona, with Jesse Krohn, John Edwards, Augusto Farfus, Connor de Phillippi and Philipp Eng representing the Bavarian brand. 

Krohn, Edwards, Farfus and de Phillippi will share the #25 car, while Eng is joined in the #24 machine by two-time DTM champion Marco Wittmann, Yelloly and van der Linde.

Wittmann made his Daytona debut with BMW Team RLL last year, while fellow DTM racer van der Linde and Aston Martin F1 simulator driver Yelloly are newcomers to the squad.

Bruno Spengler, who raced alongside De Phillippi and Eng in the #25 M8 last year in GTLM, was not referenced in BMW's announcement.

For Yelloly it will be only a second-ever IMSA start having been a late substitute for Bill Auberlen at BMW customer team Turner Motorsport for the 2020 Petit Le Mans, while van der Linde's only previous experience of the race came in a Land Motorsport-run Audi R8 LMS in 2018.

BMW's head of motorsport Mike Krack commented: “With our drivers who will be competing in the two BMW M Team RLL BMW M4 GT3s, we have opted for speed and experience – both at Daytona and with the new car.

BMW M4 GT3 by BMW Team RLL

BMW M4 GT3 by BMW Team RLL

Photo by: BMW

"Almost all of our BMW M works drivers have already contested the 24 Hours of Daytona and will be working together to find the perfect set-up for the BMW M4 GT3 at the International Speedway during the ‘Roar Before The 24’ [test on 21-23 January] already.

"I am confident that we will be very well prepared going into the GTD Pro premiere of the IMSA series. I’m also looking forward to seeing how Turner Motorsport fares in the GTD class.”

Although BMW stopped short of confirming its full-season lineups, Krohn and van der Linde are only part of the squad for the Daytona season-opener. 

That means Finnish driver Krohn has effectively been demoted after three seasons as a BMW full-timer in GTLM from 2018-20 and another as part of its Michelin Endurance Cup-only effort in 2021.

shares
comments
WeatherTech/Proton adds second Mercedes to Daytona 24H line-up
Previous article

WeatherTech/Proton adds second Mercedes to Daytona 24H line-up
Load comments
Jamie Klein More
Jamie Klein
Optimum enters full IMSA season with McLaren in GTD
IMSA

Optimum enters full IMSA season with McLaren in GTD

DTM announces revised 2022 calendar, Assen dropped Norisring
DTM

DTM announces revised 2022 calendar, Assen dropped

How Honda's brightest young talent shone after missing out in Europe Plus
Super Formula

How Honda's brightest young talent shone after missing out in Europe

More
Sheldon Van Der Linde
BMW "had all the ingredients to win" Spa 24 on M6 farewell
GT

BMW "had all the ingredients to win" Spa 24 on M6 farewell

BMW showed M6 still fast on Nurburgring farewell - van der Linde
GT

BMW showed M6 still fast on Nurburgring farewell - van der Linde

Assen DTM: Van der Linde wins red-flagged race after Scherer crash
DTM

Assen DTM: Van der Linde wins red-flagged race after Scherer crash

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing More
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
BMW drivers aim to send off M8 GTE "in style" at Road Atlanta Road Atlanta
IMSA

BMW drivers aim to send off M8 GTE "in style" at Road Atlanta

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Plus
IndyCar

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Sato to depart Rahal Letterman Lanigan IndyCar squad
IndyCar

Sato to depart Rahal Letterman Lanigan IndyCar squad

Latest news

Yelloly and van der Linde join BMW's IMSA GTD Pro lineup at Daytona
IMSA IMSA

Yelloly and van der Linde join BMW's IMSA GTD Pro lineup at Daytona

WeatherTech/Proton adds second Mercedes to Daytona 24H line-up
IMSA IMSA

WeatherTech/Proton adds second Mercedes to Daytona 24H line-up

Optimum enters full IMSA season with McLaren in GTD
IMSA IMSA

Optimum enters full IMSA season with McLaren in GTD

Deletraz joins Tower LMP2 team for 2022 IMSA season
IMSA IMSA

Deletraz joins Tower LMP2 team for 2022 IMSA season

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How the next step in the IMSA and WEC convergence can reunite multiple fronts Plus

How the next step in the IMSA and WEC convergence can reunite multiple fronts

OPINION: Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
Why IMSA glory for Mazda would be a bittersweet ending Plus

Why IMSA glory for Mazda would be a bittersweet ending

Mazda believes it has never had a better chance of clinching the title in IMSA's Prototype division. Achieving this goal would be the bittersweet culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit

IMSA
Apr 11, 2021
The groundbreaking new boss leading GM's sportscar assault Plus

The groundbreaking new boss leading GM's sportscar assault

After taking over Corvette Racing from long-time custodian Doug Fehan, 34-year-old Laura Wontrop Klauser is leading General Motors through a transitional phase in sportscar racing. Here’s how she got into her dream role and what she plans to do with it

IMSA
Mar 21, 2021
Nine things to look out for at the 2021 Daytona 24 Hours Plus

Nine things to look out for at the 2021 Daytona 24 Hours

After a 100-minute sprint race to whet the appetite, the 2021 IMSA SportsCar Championship gets underway properly this weekend. With plenty of significant changes during the winter, here are the key points you need to keep an eye on

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars Plus

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

Having gone over seven years without a race win through spells with McLaren, Renault and Haas, Kevin Magnussen's departure from Formula 1 for IMSA with big-hitter Chip Ganassi Racing could give him what he craves most - a chance of success

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Plus

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin has stepped down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up after a stellar career with the team spanning nearly 20 years. He looks back on a stint that encompassed, among other successes, five Le Mans 24 Hours victories

IMSA
Jan 28, 2021
The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked Plus

The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked

The 2020 edition of the Florida sportscar classic is finally taking place this weekend, eight months after its traditional date in March. That meant there was plenty of time for Autosport to pour over its previous 67 races and select the best

IMSA
Nov 11, 2020
When Porsche became a giant-killer Plus

When Porsche became a giant-killer

In the first of a new series celebrating underdog achievements from the annals of motorsport history, we revisit the 2015 Petit Le Mans - where a tyre advantage in appallingly wet conditions helped the GT cars overcome the prototypes

IMSA
Apr 15, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.