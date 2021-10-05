Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Lawson "fortunate" to finish DTM Hockenheim race after van der Linde clash
DTM / Hockenheimring News

BMW team's mid-weekend BoP test request turned down

By:

The Walkenhorst BMW team approached the DTM about conducting a Balance of Performance test after a tough showing in Saturday's first Hockenheim race, but its request was vetoed by rival squads.

BMW team's mid-weekend BoP test request turned down

Ahead of the penultimate round of the season last weekend, Walkenhorst driver Marco Wittmann had been sitting second in the championship behind Liam Lawson with two victories and five podium finishes, and an unbroken run of points finishes since Race 1 at Monza.

But the German driver’s hopes of adding a third title to his impressive CV took a big hit when he qualified a distant 12th on Saturday at Hockenheim - having been on the front row both times at Assen a fortnight ago - before retiring from the race with accident damage.

This followed a pre-weekend Balance of Performance change announced by AVL Racing, which mandated the boost pressure on all BMW M6 GT3s on the grid to be reduced by 0.02 bar.

Having felt the BoP adjustment had unfairly impacted the BMWs, Walkenhorst approached the DTM to conduct a side-by-side test with boost pressure settings from Assen and Hockenheim on Sunday morning.

It is understood that the DTM would have agreed to the test, which would have likely taken place between 9:05am and 9:35am before qualifying and featured a second BMW supplied by the Rowe Racing team.

However, with the regulations prohibiting any mid-weekend BoP adjustments after the third round of the season, DTM required unanimous approval from other teams to conduct a test and thus make any changes in time for Sunday qualifying.

Walkenhorst and Rowe’s rival outfits chose to veto the test, and both teams had to take part in the second half of the weekend with the same BoP settings as before.

Wittmann could qualify only 10th and six tenths off the pace on Sunday, before finishing outside the points in 12th - three places ahead of the only other surviving BMW of Rowe Racing driver Timo Glock.

Having failed to muster a single point all weekend, Wittmann has now slipped 41 points behind Lawson and is essentially out of the title fight ahead of the final round of the championship at the Norisring, where the BMWs will have to deal with a further 0.024 bar reduction in boost pressure.

"The gap to the front is super disappointing," Wittmann told ran.de. "We got a BoP adjustment. On the turbo engines, the boost pressure was constantly reduced, and now it's hit us really hard.

“We are not talking about two tenths that we are missing, but more than a second. That's a world away in the DTM.

"It's really incredible that we will get an additional reduction for the Norisring.”

shares
comments

Related video

Lawson "fortunate" to finish DTM Hockenheim race after van der Linde clash

Previous article

Lawson "fortunate" to finish DTM Hockenheim race after van der Linde clash
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why F1's restricted 2022 rules won't make cars all look-alikes

55 min
2
Formula 1

Why re-energised Vettel isn’t just making an impact at Aston Martin

34 min
3
MotoGP

Rossi’s COTA MotoGP race “a disaster” physically

57 min
4
Formula 1

Norris: 2022 Formula 1 cars "not as nice" to drive relative to 2021

1 d
5
Formula 1

Norris opens up on mental health struggles during debut F1 season

22 h
Latest news
BMW team's mid-weekend BoP test request turned down
DTM

BMW team's mid-weekend BoP test request turned down

8m
Lawson "fortunate" to finish DTM Hockenheim race after van der Linde clash
DTM

Lawson "fortunate" to finish DTM Hockenheim race after van der Linde clash

19 h
Hockenheim DTM: Auer dominates, disaster for van der Linde
DTM

Hockenheim DTM: Auer dominates, disaster for van der Linde

Oct 3, 2021
Hockenheim DTM: Van der Linde retakes points lead with pole
DTM

Hockenheim DTM: Van der Linde retakes points lead with pole

Oct 3, 2021
Rockenfeller splits with Audi, to step down from DTM
DTM

Rockenfeller splits with Audi, to step down from DTM

Oct 2, 2021
Latest videos
Round 13: Hockenheimring - Race Highlights 04:10
DTM
Oct 3, 2021

Round 13: Hockenheimring - Race Highlights

Round 12: Assen - Race Highlights 03:34
DTM
Sep 19, 2021

Round 12: Assen - Race Highlights

Round 9: Red Bull Ring - Race Highlights 04:01
DTM
Sep 5, 2021

Round 9: Red Bull Ring - Race Highlights

DTM: Round 4 - Nurburgring Race 2 highlights 04:05
DTM
Aug 22, 2021

DTM: Round 4 - Nurburgring Race 2 highlights

DTM: Round 4 - Nurburgring Race 1 highlights 03:50
DTM
Aug 21, 2021

DTM: Round 4 - Nurburgring Race 1 highlights

More
Sven Haidinger
DTM pitstop rules to remain unchanged in 2021 after calls for BoP Assen
DTM

DTM pitstop rules to remain unchanged in 2021 after calls for BoP

How DTM ran an electric car from a remote location at Red Bull Ring Assen
DTM

How DTM ran an electric car from a remote location at Red Bull Ring

Ludwig: DTM should target 10 different GT3 manufacturers
DTM

Ludwig: DTM should target 10 different GT3 manufacturers

Marco Wittmann More
Marco Wittmann
BMW's Wittmann calls for equalising DTM pitstops Red Bull Ring
DTM

BMW's Wittmann calls for equalising DTM pitstops

Wittmann hails breakthrough after jumping to third in DTM title race Nurburgring
DTM

Wittmann hails breakthrough after jumping to third in DTM title race

Wittmann: Ending DTM win drought "tasted sweet" after "tough" run Zolder
DTM

Wittmann: Ending DTM win drought "tasted sweet" after "tough" run

Walkenhorst Motorsport More
Walkenhorst Motorsport
Zolder DTM: Wittmann converts pole into first win since 2019 Zolder
Video Inside
DTM

Zolder DTM: Wittmann converts pole into first win since 2019

BMW "had all the ingredients to win" Spa 24 on M6 farewell
GT

BMW "had all the ingredients to win" Spa 24 on M6 farewell

BMW DTM team voices fuel mileage fears for Monza Monza
DTM

BMW DTM team voices fuel mileage fears for Monza

Trending Today

Why F1's restricted 2022 rules won't make cars all look-alikes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1's restricted 2022 rules won't make cars all look-alikes

Why re-energised Vettel isn’t just making an impact at Aston Martin Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why re-energised Vettel isn’t just making an impact at Aston Martin

Rossi’s COTA MotoGP race “a disaster” physically
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi’s COTA MotoGP race “a disaster” physically

Norris: 2022 Formula 1 cars "not as nice" to drive relative to 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: 2022 Formula 1 cars "not as nice" to drive relative to 2021

Norris opens up on mental health struggles during debut F1 season
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris opens up on mental health struggles during debut F1 season

Breen teases "exciting" full programme for 2022 WRC
WRC WRC

Breen teases "exciting" full programme for 2022 WRC

The Marquez self-preservation that fulfilled a COTA MotoGP “dream” Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

The Marquez self-preservation that fulfilled a COTA MotoGP “dream”

Oncu hit with double race ban for causing Americas Moto3 crash
Moto3 Moto3

Oncu hit with double race ban for causing Americas Moto3 crash

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream" Plus

How Audi's new DTM star is channeling Rast to achieve his "childhood dream"

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet

DTM
Sep 18, 2021
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Plus

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Plus

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Plus

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

The DTM moves into its bold new GT3 era with welcome support from Red Bull, which enters two AF Corse-run Ferraris. That includes one for ex-F1 driver Alex Albon, who’s determined to make a success of his GT switch - but he knows it won't be easy...

DTM
Jun 17, 2021
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Plus

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One rule set, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race

DTM
Oct 13, 2020
How a DTM failure became an unlikely Nurburgring conqueror Plus

How a DTM failure became an unlikely Nurburgring conqueror

Opel's fortunes in the DTM had taken a turn for the worst by 2003 - hardly the pedigree that suggested it could take on the toughest 24-hour race of them all. But that's exactly what it did

DTM
Sep 23, 2020
The season that revitalised a sleeping giant Plus

The season that revitalised a sleeping giant

On the 20th anniversary of the resumption of hostilities in the DTM, Autosport revisits a classic season that brought a staple of German motorsport back to life with a bang and set in motion the careers of some notable names

DTM
May 28, 2020
Does 2000 hold the answers to DTM's current crisis? Plus

Does 2000 hold the answers to DTM's current crisis?

It's 20 years since the DTM roared back into life at a packed Hockenheim with a back-to-basics approach as the antidote to its high-tech past. Now it's on its knees again, so is it time to recall the lessons learned in 2000?

DTM
May 28, 2020

Latest news

BMW team's mid-weekend BoP test request turned down
DTM DTM

BMW team's mid-weekend BoP test request turned down

Lawson "fortunate" to finish DTM Hockenheim race after van der Linde clash
DTM DTM

Lawson "fortunate" to finish DTM Hockenheim race after van der Linde clash

Hockenheim DTM: Auer dominates, disaster for van der Linde
DTM DTM

Hockenheim DTM: Auer dominates, disaster for van der Linde

Hockenheim DTM: Van der Linde retakes points lead with pole
DTM DTM

Hockenheim DTM: Van der Linde retakes points lead with pole

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.