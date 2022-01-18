Tickets Subscribe
DTM News

Abt Audi signs GT Masters champion Feller to complete DTM lineup

By:

Reigning ADAC GT Masters champion Ricardo Feller will make his DTM debut in 2022, completing Abt Sportsline’s three-car line-up.

Feller will drive the latest iteration of the Audi R8 LMS GT3 in the second season of the new-look DTM, joining three-time champion Rene Rast and last year’s title contender Kelvin van der Linde at the Abt team.

The Swiss becomes the third GT Masters champion in the Abt DTM roster, Rast and van der Linde winning the title together in 2014, before van der Linde repeated the feat in 2019.

Feller has accumulated a wealth of GT3 racing experience over the years, having been racing in GT Masters since he was just 16 years old. Together with factory Audi driver Christopher Mies, Feller took the overall honours in 2021 in an Audi R8 LMS run by Land Motorsport, narrowly beating SSR Porsche pairing Michael Ammermuller and Mathieu Jaminet.

Feller also raced in the GT World Challenge Europe series last year, taking his Emil Frey Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo to the Sprint Cup Silver class title together with team-mate Alex Fontana and winning outright at Zandvoort.

The 21-year-old was courted by Mercedes following his GT Masters title success and even took part in AMG’s young driver test last November, but will remain within the Audi fold following his entry into the DTM.

“My dream from the beginning was to race in the DTM,” said Feller.

“I have tried to realise the dream and made that intention clear. It’s cool that this dream is becoming a reality at Abt Sportsline.

“I am aware that 2022 will be a challenge. Regardless of my team-mates, the competition in the DTM will probably be even stronger than last year.

“I want to compete with the best – and they are currently racing in the DTM. I think it’s nice to be able to make the step into the DTM after winning the GT Masters.”

Feller has Audi GT3 experience from winning GT Masters title alongside Land Motorsport team-mate Mies

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Feller’s appointment boosts Abt’s hopes of winning this year’s DTM title after narrowly missing out on both the drivers’ and teams’ titles in 2021.

“It’s mega that we can again enter three cars in the DTM this year,” said Abt team principal Thomas Biermaier.

“With Rene, Kelvin and Ricardo, we have three drivers who can all fight for the title.

“Despite his young age, Ricardo already has several years of experience with the Audi R8 LMS and is one of the fastest drivers in this car. And I think his personality also fits in very well with us.”

Rachit Thukral More
Rachit Thukral
