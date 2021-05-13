Tickets Subscribe
Dakar chief responds to Loeb, Sainz after heavy criticism
Rally raid return more likely than WRC for revived Ralliart brand
Dakar / Dakar News

Dakar 2022 rules altered following Audi entry complaints

By:

The ASO and the FIA have made a number of changes to the T1 regulations following complaints from Toyota and Prodrive regarding Audi’s ‘electric' entry next year.

Audi Sport's return to the rally-raid caused some tension even before the German brand revealed the prototype with which it will make its Dakar debut in January 2022. 

After it announced in November 2020 that it would leave Formula E at the end of the 2020/21 season to tackle the world’s toughest marathon, a process of negotiation and analysis followed at the regulatory level.

Dakar's plans to start the transition to renewable energies next January and to create the first category of hybrid vehicles – before main category drivers will be in “low emissions” vehicles by 2026 – lacked a regulatory structure.

Thierry Viardot, Dakar's technical coordinator, and the rest of rally director David Castera's team got down to work as soon as the 43rd edition of the rally ended on 15 January this year. 

Autosport has learned that Audi – guided by Sven Quandt, the head of Q Motorsport organisation that is helping the manufacturer build its hybrid prototype – requested a number of advantages for a car that will have a pure electric powertrain, but whose power generator will be a DTM-derived TFSI combustion engine. 

Prodrive, which made its Dakar debut last January with Nani Roma and Sebastien Loeb, and Toyota Gazoo Racing were not happy with Audi's demands, which included having the tyre inflation-deflation system in the cockpit, a larger chassis, buggy-sized wheels (17 inches) and more suspension travel than the 4x4s.

After pressure from both structures together with Ford, ASO and the FIA decided to open up the possibility of a T1+ category in which the 4x4 vehicles will have a 2.30m wide chassis (instead of the current two metres), 350mm of suspension travel (compared to the current 280mm) and the wheels that the buggies have had up to now (37 inches in diameter, compared to the 32 inches the 4x4 have currently).

They will, however, increase their weight from the current 1850kg to 1950kg.

Read Also:

What will remain exclusive to buggies (4x2) and hybrid or electric vehicles (now in the so-called T1-E category, but which will be able to compete for the overall classification against T1 and T1+) will be the inflation-deflation system "to optimise their energy consumption.”

To establish a performance balance between different powertrains, the ASO and the FIA will use air restrictors of varying length, something that is still under review.

Currently, Toyota's petrol engine has a 37mm air restrictor, while the turbo-diesel motor in the X-Raid Mini buggy has a 39mm air restrictor.

Prodrive's new twin-turbo V6 petrol engine is electronically limited by a power curve equal to the Toyota's.

Toyota suffered more than 50 punctures during the Dakar 2021, something that also affected the other 4x4s, due to the different construction and size of their tyres (16-inch and smaller wheel width) compared to those of the buggies.

It was therefore a priority for the South African-based team to find a solution for the future.

Toyota is expected to fit its existing Hilux 4x4s with a kit to take advantage of the new regulatory concessions for 1 January 2022, while it is understood that Prodrive will significantly modify its existing BRX T1 with the intention of starting testing in August.

It remains to be seen whether X-Raid will do the same with its Mini John Cooper Work Rally 4x4s. 

Another complaint from the teams competing in the 2021 Dakar is that Audi has been building its new prototype for months without any firm regulations in place.

In fact, those responsible for the project have already admitted to a small group of media, including Autosport, that they are having to make modifications based on the FIA's indications and that this could delay the car’s first test, originally scheduled for early summer.

However, these T1+ cars will not be able to compete in FIA events until the governing body ratifies the final regulations, which the teams hope will come this summer.

This should give them the opportunity to take part in the Morocco Rally, the traditional pre-Dakar event, in October.

Dakar chief responds to Loeb, Sainz after heavy criticism

Previous article

Dakar chief responds to Loeb, Sainz after heavy criticism

Next article

Rally raid return more likely than WRC for revived Ralliart brand

Rally raid return more likely than WRC for revived Ralliart brand
Series Dakar
Event Dakar
Author Sergio Lillo

