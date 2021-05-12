Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Dakar Rally reveals first details of 2022 Saudi Arabia event Next / Dakar 2022 rules altered following Audi entry complaints
Dakar News

Dakar chief responds to Loeb, Sainz after heavy criticism

By:

Dakar Rally director David Castera has promised a more balanced 2022 event after this year’s rally-raid was heavily criticised by heavyweights Carlos Sainz and Sebastien Loeb.

Dakar chief responds to Loeb, Sainz after heavy criticism

Both three-time Dakar winner Sainz and WRC champion Loeb lashed out at the roadbook over the course of the two-week marathon in Saudi Arabia in January, having lost heaps of time with unrelated navigational troubles.

X-Raid Mini driver Sainz said he was “fed up” after getting lost in the desert twice in the first three days, describing the event as a "gymkhana than a rally-raid”, while Loeb felt he could make little difference to the outcome in “a race of co-drivers and not drivers.” 

The comments followed a major change this year, with roadbooks handed to each crew 15 minutes prior to the stage instead of the previous evening, leaving them with no time to add their own notes - although Dakar tried to compensate for this by supplying more detailed roadbooks.

Castera initially responded to Sainz and Loeb back in January by saying organiser ASO is not making the roadbook “difficult on purpose”, but has offered a more detailed answer in a presentation for the 2022 Dakar rally.

Castera, who took up the role as Dakar chief in March 2019, said he will ensure navigation will not play as big a role in next year’s event as it did in 2021 - but warned that he can’t “betray the discipline” and take away the navigational challenge altogether from Dakar.

"Well, the criticism came from one person out of 300 on a Dakar,” said Castera. “No, but it's true that it came from two who have done WRC, Sebastien Loeb and Carlos Sainz. 

Carlos Sainz, Dakar 2021

Carlos Sainz, Dakar 2021

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

“For me, in French we say le Gardien du Temple, I am the guardian of the essences, who watches over the spirit of rally-raid: endurance, more adventure, more driving, more navigation. 

“I am here to find a balance between these pillars of the rally-raid spirit. It's true that sometimes one can be more important than the other, as was the case last year with navigation.

Read Also:

"Next year I want to find a better balance, but what the drivers don't understand is that I'm not trying to make it extremely difficult. 

“When we do the reconnaissance in October the roads are perfectly visible, but until the race takes place it rains, it's windy, a lot of people pass on a parallel road. So it can be much more difficult when the drivers complete the stages, but sometimes it can be easier too.

"It's very complicated to find this balance, but it's my job and I will try to adjust it, but I will never remove the navigation pillar, otherwise I betray this discipline. Loeb, Sainz and the others have to understand this very well, otherwise they have nothing to do on the Dakar".

Castera, who was Cyril Despres’ co-driver at Peugeot from 2016-18 and then Stephane Peterhansel’s navigator at X-raid in 2019, acknowledged that navigation has become more complex since the rally left South America in 2020 and that it is something the competitors must come to terms with and adapt to.

"It used to be very easy in South America, which I know because I organised 10 Dakars there and also did it as a co-driver: there was little navigation,” he said.

“But Carlos also has a very big problem. Those images in which he was seen going in one direction and in the other like a remote-controlled car, that can't be, nobody does that. 

“I have done one Dakar with Peterhansel and three-four with Despres and when we had a problem, we stopped, talked and took a decision together..

"We won stages even if we stopped for a minute or two. That's something that Carlos and Sébastien also have to understand, that it's part of the race, that in Saudi Arabia it's very different from the previous philosophy and they have to change their mindset. 

“Navigation is part of the Dakar and will remain so. What I understand very well is that it doesn't have to be a lottery and that's the job I have to do now.”

shares
comments

Related video

Dakar Rally reveals first details of 2022 Saudi Arabia event

Previous article

Dakar Rally reveals first details of 2022 Saudi Arabia event

Next article

Dakar 2022 rules altered following Audi entry complaints

Dakar 2022 rules altered following Audi entry complaints
Load comments

About this article

Series Dakar
Author Sergio Lillo

Trending

1
NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

17h
2
Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

1d
3
Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

2h
4
Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

55min
5
IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

21h
Latest news
Loeb announces new Dakar co-driver for 2022
DAKR

Loeb announces new Dakar co-driver for 2022

May 19, 2021
Rally raid return more likely than WRC for revived Ralliart brand
DAKR

Rally raid return more likely than WRC for revived Ralliart brand

May 15, 2021
Dakar 2022 rules altered following Audi entry complaints
DAKR

Dakar 2022 rules altered following Audi entry complaints

May 13, 2021
Dakar chief responds to Loeb, Sainz after heavy criticism
DAKR

Dakar chief responds to Loeb, Sainz after heavy criticism

May 12, 2021
Dakar Rally reveals first details of 2022 Saudi Arabia event
Video Inside
DAKR

Dakar Rally reveals first details of 2022 Saudi Arabia event

May 11, 2021
Sergio Lillo More
Sergio Lillo
Dakar 2022 rules altered following Audi entry complaints Dakar
Dakar

Dakar 2022 rules altered following Audi entry complaints

Dakar Rally reveals first details of 2022 Saudi Arabia event
Video Inside
Dakar

Dakar Rally reveals first details of 2022 Saudi Arabia event

Why Loeb has joined forces with an old enemy for Dakar Plus
Dakar

Why Loeb has joined forces with an old enemy for Dakar

Trending Today

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NASCAR NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more
IndyCar IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Plus
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

Latest news

Loeb announces new Dakar co-driver for 2022
Dakar Dakar

Loeb announces new Dakar co-driver for 2022

Rally raid return more likely than WRC for revived Ralliart brand
Dakar Dakar

Rally raid return more likely than WRC for revived Ralliart brand

Dakar 2022 rules altered following Audi entry complaints
Dakar Dakar

Dakar 2022 rules altered following Audi entry complaints

Dakar chief responds to Loeb, Sainz after heavy criticism
Dakar Dakar

Dakar chief responds to Loeb, Sainz after heavy criticism

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.