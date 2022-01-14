Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / Dakar 2022: Toyota's Al-Attiyah dominates to seal fourth title
Dakar / Dakar News

Mechanic dies on the last liaison of Dakar 2022

By:

A mechanic of the PH Sport team has passed away following a road accident in the last liaison of the Dakar Rally from Bisha to Jeddah.

Mechanic dies on the last liaison of Dakar 2022

Quentin Lavalee, chief mechanic of the #726 Peugeot 205 Turbo 16 that the PH Sport team had managed to bring back to Dakar Classic, died from injuries sustained in a road accident 234km into the transport section.

The incident occurred at 11:30am local time and, according to local authorities, involved the assistance car and a local truck. The Frenchman was only 20 years old.

The team's co-driver, Belgian Maxime Frere, has been taken to the National Guard Hospital in Jeddah for tests to determine the extent of his injuries. He initially reported abdominal and chest contusion.

"This morning at 11:30, on the assistance liaison route, an accident involving an assistance vehicle and a local truck, according to local police authorities, occurred at kilometre 234," read an official statement from ASO.

"The driver of the car belonging to the team PH Sport, Quentin Lavalee, of France, very sadly passed away in the accident. He was 20 years of age. His passenger, the Belgian Maxime Frère, was injured and was transported to the National Guards Hospital in Jeddah.

"He was conscious and a full analysis is underway. He suffered an abdominal and chest contusion. Quentin was chief mechanic on the 205 Turbo 16 racing in the Dakar Classic (n°726). The Dakar offers its sincerest condolences to Quentin’s family, loved ones and PH Sport."

The incident comes at the end of an edition that has been marred by the explosion of Sodicar Racing's team assistance car on 30 December which injured both legs of driver Philippe Bourton and forced the organiser to reinforce the security of the camps.

The French and Saudi authorities are still conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the explosion.

Toyota's Nasser Al-Attiyah claimed his fourth Dakar win in the cars category after beating Sebastien Loeb (Prodrive/Bahrain) to the top spot, while Sam Sunderland clinched the bikes crown for the KTM-owned GasGas team.

Autosport would like to send our condolences to all of Lavalee's family and friends.

shares
comments

Related video

Dakar 2022: Toyota's Al-Attiyah dominates to seal fourth title
Previous article

Dakar 2022: Toyota's Al-Attiyah dominates to seal fourth title
Load comments
Sergio Lillo More
Sergio Lillo
Al-Attyiah given belated FIA seat belt penalty, keeps Dakar lead Dakar
Dakar

Al-Attyiah given belated FIA seat belt penalty, keeps Dakar lead

Loeb escapes penalty for lost spare wheel in Dakar Stage 8
Dakar

Loeb escapes penalty for lost spare wheel in Dakar Stage 8

Why Loeb has joined forces with an old enemy for Dakar Plus
Dakar

Why Loeb has joined forces with an old enemy for Dakar

Latest news

Mechanic dies on the last liaison of Dakar 2022
Dakar Dakar

Mechanic dies on the last liaison of Dakar 2022

Dakar 2022: Toyota's Al-Attiyah dominates to seal fourth title
Dakar Dakar

Dakar 2022: Toyota's Al-Attiyah dominates to seal fourth title

Dakar 2022, Stage 11: Sainz fastest, Al-Attiyah inches closer to win
Dakar Dakar

Dakar 2022, Stage 11: Sainz fastest, Al-Attiyah inches closer to win

Loeb 'cannot do more' to catch Dakar leader Al-Attiyah
Dakar Dakar

Loeb 'cannot do more' to catch Dakar leader Al-Attiyah

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The positive future implications of Audi's creditable Dakar debut Plus

The positive future implications of Audi's creditable Dakar debut

OPINION: Audi has been a disruptive presence on the 2022 Dakar Rally, with its new hybrid RS Q e-tron taking three stage wins so far. Its impressive pace and resilience on one of the world’s toughest tests also bodes well for the Dakar’s future as it seeks to attract new manufacturers

Dakar
Jan 12, 2022
How Prodrive plans to use trial by Dakar to spur it to victory Plus

How Prodrive plans to use trial by Dakar to spur it to victory

Having tasted plenty of success in the World Rally Championship in the past, Prodrive took its off-road excursions to a new level with its first Dakar Rally entry this year. Now well-versed in the challenges that the famous rally-raid event possesses, Prodrive can learn from those lessons for next year's tilt at Dakar honours

Dakar
Jun 2, 2021
Why Loeb has joined forces with an old enemy for Dakar Plus

Why Loeb has joined forces with an old enemy for Dakar

The nine-time World Rally champion is heading to the Dakar Rally with an all-new project, and is joining up with the team he often fought against in the WRC - Prodrive - in his quest to finally add the most famed rally raid of them all to his bulging CV

Dakar
Dec 4, 2020
Richards on Prodrive's new Dakar challenge Plus

Richards on Prodrive's new Dakar challenge

With a stunning success record in motorsport, Prodrive is targeting a new crown by entering the 2021 Dakar Rally. David Richards provides an update on the programme, how COVID has slowed its plans and its options on who sits behind the wheel of its new car

Dakar
Jul 16, 2020
Why Alonso is already exceeding expectations in Dakar bid Plus

Why Alonso is already exceeding expectations in Dakar bid

How significant was Fernando Alonso's first cross-country rallying podium on a Saudi Arabian event last weekend? Very. The next leg of his post-F1 quest for versatile glory is going very well so far...

Dakar
Nov 12, 2019
What Alonso learned from his best Dakar test yet Plus

What Alonso learned from his best Dakar test yet

Double Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso took on one of his biggest challenges yet in the five-day Dakar warm-up event, Rally Morocco. Alonso gives his thoughts on his progress in a "bittersweet" event, and whether he will contest the Dakar

Dakar
Oct 10, 2019
Why Alonso must heed Loeb's Dakar failures Plus

Why Alonso must heed Loeb's Dakar failures

Fernando Alonso is edging closer to a Dakar debut, but he should take heed of the lessons rallying legend Sebastien Loeb has learned through several near-misses, despite his promising performances at the event

Dakar
Aug 22, 2019
Why Loeb cannot be allowed to give up on Dakar Plus

Why Loeb cannot be allowed to give up on Dakar

Sebastien Loeb has been the fastest man on the Dakar Rally since he first appeared on the legendary event, but he's still not won it after four dramatic attempts. That story cannot end here

Dakar
Jan 20, 2019
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.