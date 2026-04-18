Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Touring Cars News

Championship
Championship
Driver
Team
Event
Location
Article type

Supercars Perth: Payne outduels Feeney for victory

Supercars
SUP Supercars
Perth Super 440
Supercars Perth: Payne outduels Feeney for victory

Supercars Perth: Payne builds championship lead with near-perfect day

Supercars
SUP Supercars
Perth Super 440
Supercars Perth: Payne builds championship lead with near-perfect day

Why the contentious regulations were a talking point again in BTCC's visit to Thruxton

BTCC
BTCC BTCC
Thruxton
Why the contentious regulations were a talking point again in BTCC's visit to Thruxton

How Sutton scorched rivals to extend BTCC lead at Thruxton

BTCC
BTCC BTCC
Thruxton
How Sutton scorched rivals to extend BTCC lead at Thruxton

BTCC Thruxton: Ingram wins race three despite penalty to cut into Sutton’s lead

BTCC
BTCC BTCC
Thruxton
BTCC Thruxton: Ingram wins race three despite penalty to cut into Sutton’s lead

BTCC Thruxton: Sutton takes victory in race two after investigation

BTCC
BTCC BTCC
Thruxton
BTCC Thruxton: Sutton takes victory in race two after investigation

DTM Oschersleben: Bortolotti snatches victory after Manthey pitstop mistake

DTM
DTM DTM
Oschersleben
DTM Oschersleben: Bortolotti snatches victory after Manthey pitstop mistake

BTCC Thruxton: Cook holds off Sutton for opener win

BTCC
BTCC BTCC
Thruxton
BTCC Thruxton: Cook holds off Sutton for opener win

BTCC Thruxton: Cook rustles up a tasty qualifying race win

BTCC
BTCC BTCC
Thruxton
BTCC Thruxton: Cook rustles up a tasty qualifying race win

DTM Oschersleben: Preining wins, Thiim loses points lead to Engel

DTM
DTM DTM
Oschersleben
DTM Oschersleben: Preining wins, Thiim loses points lead to Engel

BTCC Thruxton: Proctor substitutes for unwell Osborne, Smiley tops practice

BTCC
BTCC BTCC
Thruxton
BTCC Thruxton: Proctor substitutes for unwell Osborne, Smiley tops practice

BTCC newcomer fills final WSR BMW seat for rest of 2026

BTCC
BTCC BTCC
BTCC newcomer fills final WSR BMW seat for rest of 2026

Supercars Townsville: Kostecki dominates race three

Supercars
SUP Supercars
Townsville 500
Supercars Townsville: Kostecki dominates race three

Supercars Townsville: Payne dominates race two

Supercars
SUP Supercars
Townsville 500
Supercars Townsville: Payne dominates race two

Supercars Townsville: Waters takes second win of the season in Ford 1-2-3-4

Supercars
SUP Supercars
Townsville 500
Supercars Townsville: Waters takes second win of the season in Ford 1-2-3-4

DTM Norisring: Thiim doubles up to grab championship lead

DTM
DTM DTM
Norisring
DTM Norisring: Thiim doubles up to grab championship lead

DTM Norisring: Thiim takes Aston Martin's maiden win after horror crash

DTM
DTM DTM
Norisring
DTM Norisring: Thiim takes Aston Martin's maiden win after horror crash

DTM Lausitzring: Ferrari's Cairoli takes victory and championship lead

DTM
DTM DTM
Lausitzring
DTM Lausitzring: Ferrari's Cairoli takes victory and championship lead

Supercars Darwin: De Pasquale takes commanding Hidden Valley victory

Supercars
SUP Supercars
Darwin Triple Crown
Supercars Darwin: De Pasquale takes commanding Hidden Valley victory

DTM Lausitzring 1: Mapelli takes fortunate maiden win for Lamborghini Temerario GT3

DTM
DTM DTM
Lausitzring
DTM Lausitzring 1: Mapelli takes fortunate maiden win for Lamborghini Temerario GT3

Supercars Darwin: Allen wins as Mostert impresses

Supercars
SUP Supercars
Darwin Triple Crown
Supercars Darwin: Allen wins as Mostert impresses

Supercars Darwin: Waters takes first win of 2026 as Ford sweeps top five

Supercars
SUP Supercars
Darwin Triple Crown
Supercars Darwin: Waters takes first win of 2026 as Ford sweeps top five

The BTCC young guns to watch out for after an Oulton Park breakthrough

BTCC
BTCC BTCC
Oulton Park (Island Circuit)
The BTCC young guns to watch out for after an Oulton Park breakthrough

How Cammish outshone Sutton and Ingram at Oulton Park to have an outside look at a BTCC title chase

BTCC
BTCC BTCC
Oulton Park (Island Circuit)
How Cammish outshone Sutton and Ingram at Oulton Park to have an outside look at a BTCC title chase

BTCC Oulton Park: Rainford holds off Collard in finale race

BTCC
BTCC BTCC
Oulton Park (Island Circuit)
BTCC Oulton Park: Rainford holds off Collard in finale race

BTCC Oulton Park: Sutton dominates second race

BTCC
BTCC BTCC
Oulton Park (Island Circuit)
BTCC Oulton Park: Sutton dominates second race

BTCC Oulton Park: Cammish beats Cook to victory in opener

BTCC
BTCC BTCC
Oulton Park (Island Circuit)
BTCC Oulton Park: Cammish beats Cook to victory in opener

BTCC Oulton Park: Cammish inherits qualifying race win from Taylor-Smith

BTCC
BTCC BTCC
Oulton Park (Island Circuit)
BTCC Oulton Park: Cammish inherits qualifying race win from Taylor-Smith

BTCC Oulton Park: Audi quickest after Fords take boost cut

BTCC
BTCC BTCC
Oulton Park (Island Circuit)
BTCC Oulton Park: Audi quickest after Fords take boost cut

How Hamilton's BTCC fairytale stole the Snetterton show

BTCC
BTCC BTCC
Snetterton (300 Circuit)
How Hamilton's BTCC fairytale stole the Snetterton show

How Sutton's BTCC steamroller overcame Snetterton challenges

BTCC
BTCC BTCC
Snetterton (300 Circuit)
How Sutton's BTCC steamroller overcame Snetterton challenges

BTCC Snetterton: Shedden sees off Sutton for race three win

BTCC
BTCC BTCC
Snetterton (300 Circuit)
BTCC Snetterton: Shedden sees off Sutton for race three win

BTCC Snetterton: Sensational Sutton strikes from 10th to win, disaster for Ingram

BTCC
BTCC BTCC
Snetterton (300 Circuit)
BTCC Snetterton: Sensational Sutton strikes from 10th to win, disaster for Ingram

DTM Zandvoort: Van der Linde grabs victory for BMW as Dorr takes maiden podium

DTM
DTM DTM
Zandvoort
DTM Zandvoort: Van der Linde grabs victory for BMW as Dorr takes maiden podium

BTCC Snetterton: Rainford dominates to lead home Ingram

BTCC
BTCC BTCC
Snetterton (300 Circuit)
BTCC Snetterton: Rainford dominates to lead home Ingram

Supercars Symmons Plains: Feeney halts winless run with dominant display

Supercars
SUP Supercars
Tasmania Super 440
Supercars Symmons Plains: Feeney halts winless run with dominant display

BTCC Snetterton: Rainford victorious in qualifying race, Sutton fails to finish after puncture

BTCC
BTCC BTCC
Snetterton (300 Circuit)
BTCC Snetterton: Rainford victorious in qualifying race, Sutton fails to finish after puncture

DTM Zandvoort: Cairoli takes maiden win as Auer grabs championship lead

DTM
DTM DTM
Zandvoort
DTM Zandvoort: Cairoli takes maiden win as Auer grabs championship lead

BTCC Snetterton: Cammish fastest from Ingram in hot conditions

BTCC
BTCC BTCC
Snetterton (300 Circuit)
BTCC Snetterton: Cammish fastest from Ingram in hot conditions

Supercars Symmons Plains: Toyota pair Mostert and Heimgartner share wins

Supercars
SUP Supercars
Tasmania Super 440
Supercars Symmons Plains: Toyota pair Mostert and Heimgartner share wins

Why the BTCC's unexpected star is on borrowed time

BTCC
BTCC BTCC
Brands Hatch (Indy Circuit)
Why the BTCC's unexpected star is on borrowed time

How Sutton shone while Ingram’s luck deserted him at Brands Hatch

BTCC
BTCC BTCC
Brands Hatch (Indy Circuit)
How Sutton shone while Ingram’s luck deserted him at Brands Hatch

BTCC Brands Hatch: Ingram takes first win of 2026 in race three

BTCC
BTCC BTCC
Brands Hatch (Indy Circuit)
BTCC Brands Hatch: Ingram takes first win of 2026 in race three

BTCC Brands Hatch: Taylor-Smith takes shock win aboard Toyota in race two

BTCC
BTCC BTCC
Brands Hatch (Indy Circuit)
BTCC Brands Hatch: Taylor-Smith takes shock win aboard Toyota in race two

BTCC Brands Hatch: Sutton takes 50th win in dramatic race one

BTCC
BTCC BTCC
Brands Hatch (Indy Circuit)
BTCC Brands Hatch: Sutton takes 50th win in dramatic race one

BTCC Brands Hatch: Sutton masterclass gives him qualifying race win

BTCC
BTCC BTCC
Brands Hatch (Indy Circuit)
BTCC Brands Hatch: Sutton masterclass gives him qualifying race win

How to build a (better) BTCC race car

BTCC
BTCC BTCC
How to build a (better) BTCC race car

BTCC Brands Hatch: De Leon and Ingram looking strong in free practice

BTCC
BTCC BTCC
Brands Hatch (Indy Circuit)
BTCC Brands Hatch: De Leon and Ingram looking strong in free practice

DTM Red Bull Ring: Engel ends Mercedes' win drought with dominant charge

DTM
DTM DTM
Red Bull Ring
DTM Red Bull Ring: Engel ends Mercedes' win drought with dominant charge

DTM Red Bull Ring: Preining beats Engel to win opener

DTM
DTM DTM
Red Bull Ring
DTM Red Bull Ring: Preining beats Engel to win opener

The new challenge a BTCC legend is taking on in 2026

British GT
BGT British GT
The new challenge a BTCC legend is taking on in 2026

The key takeaways from the BTCC season opener

BTCC
BTCC BTCC
Donington Park (National Circuit)
The key takeaways from the BTCC season opener

Sutton takes early BTCC lead after Donington Park opener

BTCC
BTCC BTCC
Donington Park (National Circuit)
Sutton takes early BTCC lead after Donington Park opener

BTCC Donington Park: Sutton storms to final victory of opening weekend

BTCC
BTCC BTCC
Donington Park (National Circuit)
BTCC Donington Park: Sutton storms to final victory of opening weekend

BTCC Donington Park: Sutton claims victory in race two

BTCC
BTCC BTCC
Donington Park (National Circuit)
BTCC Donington Park: Sutton claims victory in race two

BTCC Donington Park: Ingram stripped of win

BTCC
BTCC BTCC
Donington Park (National Circuit)
BTCC Donington Park: Ingram stripped of win

BTCC Donington Park: Ingram reigns supreme in season-opener

BTCC
BTCC BTCC
Donington Park (National Circuit)
BTCC Donington Park: Ingram reigns supreme in season-opener

Supercars Christchurch: Payne completes Ford clean sweep with dominant win

Supercars
SUP Supercars
Christchurch Super 440
Supercars Christchurch: Payne completes Ford clean sweep with dominant win

BTCC Donington Park: Rowbottom gives Plato’s team a debut win after Ingram penalty

BTCC
BTCC BTCC
Donington Park (National Circuit)
BTCC Donington Park: Rowbottom gives Plato’s team a debut win after Ingram penalty

BTCC Donington Park: Ingram leads Cook and Plato Mercedes pair in practice; 2027 calendar revealed

BTCC
BTCC BTCC
Donington Park (National Circuit)
BTCC Donington Park: Ingram leads Cook and Plato Mercedes pair in practice; 2027 calendar revealed
Load more News Archive