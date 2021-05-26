Filters:
Touring Cars News
Winton Supercars round postponed due to Victoria lockdown
This weekend's Supercars round at Winton won't go ahead as Victoria braces for its latest lockdown.
BMW DTM team voices fuel mileage fears for Monza
There is a real risk of DTM cars running out of fuel in the season-opening round at Monza due to the aggressive Balance of Performance employed by the series, according to BMW squad Walkenhorst Motorsport.
Proctor fills BTC Racing Honda BTCC seat for rest of the season
One-time British Touring Car Championship race winner Senna Proctor is to return to the series with the BTC Racing Honda squad after missing the opening round.
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition
New Ford Mustang Gen3 Supercars chassis unveiled
The chassis for the prototype Gen3 Supercars Ford Mustang has been revealed, with a frame built by specialists Pace Innovations.
The outright tin-top wins achieved by a forgotten tin-top great
Already established as a formidable force in the British Saloon Car Championship, the Triumph Dolomite became a legend in 1977 when Tony Dron's Broadspeed machine frequently embarrassed the mighty Capris
Blundell: BTCC leader Hill can push to new level
MB Motorsport sporting director Mark Blundell has said that early British Touring Car Championship leader Jake Hill now has the structure behind him to push to a new level.
Archive: The World Cup winner left floundering by Ford's BTCC nadir
Ford burst onto the Super Touring scene in 1993, Paul Radisich finishing third in the British Touring Car Championship despite missing the first six rounds. But 25 years ago, the Kiwi's loyalty was severely tested by the Blue Oval's mid-90s dip, as he revealed to Autosport in the 19 September 1996 issue
Glock getting to grips with 'Space Drive' system in DTM
Timo Glock says he is still adjusting to the 'Space Drive' steer-by-wire system on his BMW M6 GT3 following the final DTM test at the Lausitzring.
Lausitzring DTM test: Have Audi and BMW been hiding their pace in testing?
The wide gulf in performance at Lausitzring has prompted discussions regarding the true speed of the cars under the current Balance of Performance in DTM, with many questioning why Audi and BMW were so far off the pace.
Cammish plots BTCC return for 2022
British Touring Car Championship star Dan Cammish is hoping for a return to the grid for 2022 following his cameo outing in last weekend’s opener at Thruxton that netted a podium.
New Supercars race winner Heimgartner almost quit racing for finance job
Supercars' newest race winner Andre Heimgartner says he was days away from quitting racing to pursue a career in finance in 2017.
Trending
DTM set to use one Michelin tyre compound in first GT3 season
The DTM is set to rely on a single tyre compound for the 2021 season under GT3 regulations, opting for the medium rubber from Michelin’s range.
Supercars continues 2022 Gen3 push after crisis meeting
Supercars will continue its push to introduce its Gen3 regulations in 2022 after meeting with teams today.
Turkington accepts blame for Sutton BTCC Thruxton clash
Colin Turkington holds his hands up to the mistake that caused him to spin Ash Sutton out of the lead of Sunday’s opening British Touring Car Championship round at Thruxton.
Thruxton BTCC: Sutton wins out in rain-affected Race 3 thriller
Reigning British Touring Car champion Ash Sutton took victory in a thrilling rain-affected finale to the opening round of the 2021 season at Thruxton.
Thruxton BTCC: Cook doubles up in red-flagged race
Josh Cook made it two out of two from the British Touring Car Championship’s opening round at Thruxton, and took his collection of BTCC wins at the Hampshire track to six.
Thruxton BTCC: Cook survives wild first lap to win Race 1 opener
Thruxton maestro Josh Cook survived a crazy opening lap of the first British Touring Car Championship race of the season to take his fifth victory at the Hampshire speedbowl.
New Mustang likely to join Supercars in 2023
Ford's new S650 Mustang is likely to join the Supercars field for the 2023 season.
The Bend Supercars: De Pasquale and Waters kick-start season with victories
Anton De Pasquale scored his first win for Dick Johnson Racing while Cameron Waters held off series leader Shane van Gisbergen to claim victory in the pair of Sunday races at The Bend Motorsport Park.
Hill blames BTCC veteran Plato for ruining qualifying shot
British Touring Car Championship rising star Jake Hill has blamed veteran two-time champion Jason Plato for ruining his shot at a top grid position for the Thruxton season opener.
Thruxton BTCC: Sutton grabs pole position in qualifying thriller
Ash Sutton kicked off his bid for a second successive British Touring Car Championship title in style by snatching pole position in a thrilling qualifying session at Thruxton.
Thruxton BTCC: Champion Sutton tops wet practice running
Reigning British Touring Car champion Ash Sutton topped free practice for the opening round of the 2021 series at Thruxton in wet conditions.
The Bend Supercars: Heimgartner takes maiden win despite penalty
Andre Heimgartner took a career-first Supercars race victory at The Bend despite being served a five-second penalty for an unsafe release, as Kelly Grove Racing ended a three-year win drought.
Shedden: Dynamics BTCC Honda feels “like an old pair of slippers”
Gordon Shedden says his Team Dynamics Honda already “feels like an old pair of slippers” ahead of his British Touring Car Championship comeback season that begins at Thruxton this weekend.
BTCC/F3 preview podcast: Your complete guide to the new season
Frantic edge-of-the-seat racing is set to return this weekend with the start of the British Touring Car Championship and FIA Formula 3 Championship.
Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC
It’s been a busy silly season in the BTCC since the chequered flag fell to end the 2020 campaign last November. While last year’s top two have stayed put, there’s plenty of talking points elsewhere, which should result in another fascinating year of tin-top action
Gotz leads Lawson, Albon as DTM testing ends at Lausitzring
Mercedes driver Maximilian Gotz remained on top as the DTM’s final pre-season test of 2021 came to a conclusion at Lausitzring on Thursday.
The giantkilling 'dad and lad' operation taking on the BTCC's best
The Lancashire squad of Ciceley Motorsport has been a BTCC race winner for several years with Adam Morgan and Mercedes. But the switch to WSR-built BMWs and addition of Tom Chilton as a true barometer for Morgan should see the team step up into title contention
Gotz leads Albon on second day of DTM Lausitzring testing
Mercedes driver Maximilian Gotz topped the timesheets on the second day of DTM pre-season testing at Lausitzring, beating Red Bull’s Formula 1 reserve Alex Albon.
Rejuvenated Plato questioned BTCC future in lockdown
Jason Plato has admitted he questioned his own future in the British Touring Car Championship during lockdown before committing to a much anticipated return this year.
Cammish secures BTCC return with BTC Racing
Dan Cammish will make a return to the British Touring Car Championship grid having secured a guest drive with BTC Racing for this weekend’s Thruxton season opener.
How a returning champion is feeling at home again in the BTCC
After topping the times at the end of British Touring Car Championship pre-season testing, it feels like Gordon Shedden has never been away. But after plenty of changes behind the scenes, the three-time champion is bedding himself in to pick up where he left off
Mercedes quickest as DTM testing resumes at Lausitzring
Maximilian Gotz led a 1-2-3-4-5 for Mercedes as the second and final DTM pre-season test of the 2021 season got underway in mixed conditions at the Lausitzring on Tuesday.
Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out'
After a year of enforced absence from the British Touring Car Championship grid, Jason Plato is back and hungrier than ever. Despite stellar opposition and some familiar challenges, the two-time champion still has his eyes focused on the biggest prizes
Delayed start to 2022 Supercars season mooted
Rumours of a delayed start to the 2022 Supercars season are doing the rounds of the paddock amid ongoing uncertainty over the new Gen3 rules.
Ingram impressed by “almost redesigned” BTCC Hyundai
Tom Ingram says his Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai has been “almost redesigned” over winter and has already delivered impressive results in testing ahead of the new British Touring Car Championship season.
KTM could join DTM in 2021 with Red Bull backing
KTM could make its debut in the new-look DTM this year with the new X-Bow car in a project backed by Red Bull, Autosport's sister platform Motorsport-Total.com (Germany) understands.
How Ingram's clean slate can end his BTCC title wait
After seven years together, Tom Ingram and Speedworks Motorsport have amicably split and gone down separate paths for the 2021 BTCC season. With engineer Spencer Aldridge joining him at the Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai squad, Ingram is confident he can challenge for titles from the off
BTC Racing parts ways with Crees on eve of 2021 BTCC season
BTC Racing has announced it has parted ways with Michael Crees ahead of next weekend’s 2021 British Touring Car Championship opener at Thruxton.
How van Gisbergen's Supercars win streak stacks up in the history books
Shane van Gisbergen caused a stir with his recent seven-race winning streak – but where does it stack up in Supercars history?
Tom Chilton joins Hyundai for inaugural Pure ETCR campaign
British Touring Car Championship regular Tom Chilton will make a return to international competition this year in the inaugural Pure ETCR championship, as part of Hyundai's four-car factory roster.
How to be an ace engineer: BAR F1 and BTCC man Steve Farrell
From winning in Group C to the British Touring Car Championship via Formula 1 and the World Rally Championship, Steve Farrell has seen and done it all. Here are his top tips for making a success of a career in engineering
How the unlikely Capri-slaying Dolomite triumphed against adversary
The Dolomite Sprint was a potent giantkilling weapon during the 1970s in the British Saloon Car Championship, now known as the BTCC. Tin-top legend Andy Rouse explains how it became such a force
Shedden tops BTCC Silverstone test on Dynamics return
Three-time British Touring Car champion Gordon Shedden made the perfect start to his return to the series by topping the official test day on the Silverstone National Circuit.
Mercedes wants open exhaust system in DTM this year
Mercedes wants the DTM to introduce open exhaust systems in the series this year to boost the sound made by the cars.
Ingall to make Bathurst 1000 return with Triple Eight
Russell Ingall will return to the Bathurst 1000 this year, partnering teenager Broc Feeney in a Triple Eight-run wildcard entry.
Button could make guest appearances in DTM next year
2009 Formula 1 champion Jenson Button could make guest appearances in the DTM in 2022 at the wheel of a McLaren 720S GT3, according to the co-owner of Jenson Team Rocket RJN, Chris Buncombe.
Tasmania Supercars: Whincup and Mostert end van Gisbergen's winning streak
Jamie Whincup and Chas Mostert snapped Shane van Gisbergen's seven-race Supercars winning streak with victories at Symmons Plains.
Tasmania Supercars: Van Gisbergen takes seventh straight win
Shane van Gisbergen dominated the opening heat of the Tasmania SuperSprint at Symmons Plains.
Supercars set to drop in-car roll bar adjustment in cost saving push
Supercars is set to drop in-car rollbar adjustment as part of its 2022 Gen3 rules that are designed to reduce costs.
BTCC legend Matt Neal tests electric rallycross Supercar
Three-time British Touring Car champion Matt Neal is weighing up a foray into rallycross this year, following a test in an electric Supercar at Lydden Hill on Wednesday.
Winterbottom reveals cracked Supercars chassis woes
Mark Winterbottom says the post-season revelation of cracks in his chassis explained an inconsistent end to his 2020 Supercars campaign.
Glock, Muller wary of threat from "GT3 specialists" in DTM
Timo Glock and Nico Muller believe they could face a stern challenge from “GT3 specialists” in the new-look DTM this year.
Engine tweak coming for Holden Supercars teams
A number of Holden teams, including series leader Triple Eight Race Engineering, will have an updated engine package at their disposal at some point during the 2021 Supercars season.
Supercars points leader van Gisbergen off painkillers since Sandown
Shane van Gisbergen says he has been off painkillers since last month's Sandown round to better track the recovery of his broken collarbone and ribs.
Rowe Racing won't enter Porsche in DTM this year
Rowe Racing will not enter a Porsche on top of its existing two-car BMW programme in the DTM, team boss Hans-Peter Naundorf has clarified.
Bamber joins KGR for 2021 Bathurst 1000
Kelly Grove Racing has signed Le Mans 24 Hours winner Earl Bamber for the 2021 Bathurst 1000.
DTM wants to be fastest GT3 series in 2021
The DTM is aiming to become the fastest GT3 championship in the world in 2021 with an aggressive use of the Balance of Performance system, according to the series’ technical chief.
Paffett didn't have DTM return ambitions until 'short notice' deal
Two-time DTM champion Gary Paffett says he "didn’t have ambitions" to return to the new-look series' GT3 era, until a deal was put together at "short notice" in February.