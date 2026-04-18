Touring Cars News
Supercars Perth: Payne outduels Feeney for victory
Supercars Perth: Payne builds championship lead with near-perfect day
Why the contentious regulations were a talking point again in BTCC's visit to Thruxton
How Sutton scorched rivals to extend BTCC lead at Thruxton
BTCC Thruxton: Ingram wins race three despite penalty to cut into Sutton’s lead
BTCC Thruxton: Sutton takes victory in race two after investigation
DTM Oschersleben: Bortolotti snatches victory after Manthey pitstop mistake
BTCC Thruxton: Cook holds off Sutton for opener win
BTCC Thruxton: Cook rustles up a tasty qualifying race win
DTM Oschersleben: Preining wins, Thiim loses points lead to Engel
BTCC Thruxton: Proctor substitutes for unwell Osborne, Smiley tops practice
BTCC newcomer fills final WSR BMW seat for rest of 2026
Supercars Townsville: Kostecki dominates race three
Supercars Townsville: Payne dominates race two
Supercars Townsville: Waters takes second win of the season in Ford 1-2-3-4
DTM Norisring: Thiim doubles up to grab championship lead
DTM Norisring: Thiim takes Aston Martin's maiden win after horror crash
DTM Lausitzring: Ferrari's Cairoli takes victory and championship lead
Supercars Darwin: De Pasquale takes commanding Hidden Valley victory
DTM Lausitzring 1: Mapelli takes fortunate maiden win for Lamborghini Temerario GT3
Supercars Darwin: Allen wins as Mostert impresses
Supercars Darwin: Waters takes first win of 2026 as Ford sweeps top five
The BTCC young guns to watch out for after an Oulton Park breakthrough
How Cammish outshone Sutton and Ingram at Oulton Park to have an outside look at a BTCC title chase
BTCC Oulton Park: Rainford holds off Collard in finale race
BTCC Oulton Park: Sutton dominates second race
BTCC Oulton Park: Cammish beats Cook to victory in opener
BTCC Oulton Park: Cammish inherits qualifying race win from Taylor-Smith
BTCC Oulton Park: Audi quickest after Fords take boost cut
How Hamilton's BTCC fairytale stole the Snetterton show
How Sutton's BTCC steamroller overcame Snetterton challenges
BTCC Snetterton: Shedden sees off Sutton for race three win
BTCC Snetterton: Sensational Sutton strikes from 10th to win, disaster for Ingram
DTM Zandvoort: Van der Linde grabs victory for BMW as Dorr takes maiden podium
BTCC Snetterton: Rainford dominates to lead home Ingram
Supercars Symmons Plains: Feeney halts winless run with dominant display
BTCC Snetterton: Rainford victorious in qualifying race, Sutton fails to finish after puncture
DTM Zandvoort: Cairoli takes maiden win as Auer grabs championship lead
BTCC Snetterton: Cammish fastest from Ingram in hot conditions
Supercars Symmons Plains: Toyota pair Mostert and Heimgartner share wins
Why the BTCC's unexpected star is on borrowed time
How Sutton shone while Ingram’s luck deserted him at Brands Hatch
BTCC Brands Hatch: Ingram takes first win of 2026 in race three
BTCC Brands Hatch: Taylor-Smith takes shock win aboard Toyota in race two
BTCC Brands Hatch: Sutton takes 50th win in dramatic race one
BTCC Brands Hatch: Sutton masterclass gives him qualifying race win
How to build a (better) BTCC race car
BTCC Brands Hatch: De Leon and Ingram looking strong in free practice
DTM Red Bull Ring: Engel ends Mercedes' win drought with dominant charge
DTM Red Bull Ring: Preining beats Engel to win opener
The new challenge a BTCC legend is taking on in 2026
The key takeaways from the BTCC season opener
Sutton takes early BTCC lead after Donington Park opener
BTCC Donington Park: Sutton storms to final victory of opening weekend
BTCC Donington Park: Sutton claims victory in race two
BTCC Donington Park: Ingram stripped of win
BTCC Donington Park: Ingram reigns supreme in season-opener
Supercars Christchurch: Payne completes Ford clean sweep with dominant win
BTCC Donington Park: Rowbottom gives Plato’s team a debut win after Ingram penalty
BTCC Donington Park: Ingram leads Cook and Plato Mercedes pair in practice; 2027 calendar revealed