Supercars Melbourne SuperSprint

Supercars Melbourne: Kostecki wins Albert Park finale after Feeny wreck shortens race

Winning three from four races in Melbourne, Kostecki nearly completes a weekend sweep in dominating performance in Supercars

Brodie Kostecki, Dick Johnson Racing

Brodie Kostecki, Dick Johnson Racing

Brodie Kostecki has taken his third win of the weekend in a crash-shortened fourth and final Supercars race at the Albert Park Grand Prix circuit in Melbourne.

The Dick Johnson Racing Ford Mustang driver was piling the pressure onto Triple Eight’s Will Brown in the fight for the lead, forcing Brown into a mistake on the penultimate lap and seizing the lead to take a 1.75s win.

In doing so, Kostecki took not only the Larry Perkins Trophy for the round, but the points lead from the only other driver to win at Albert Park, Broc Feeney.

“What a fantastic weekend,” said Kostecki after his second LP trophy win. “I had the speed everywhere, I didn’t want to get too close to him to affect it. I knew in the last two laps I was going to put a big attack on.”

Brown put his recent run of bad results behind him with his second place.

“He [Kostecki] was the guy I was watching from the start, I thought if he got into second he was going to be tough,” said Brown – who actually shares a regular podcast with Kostecki. “He forced me into my own error. It’s on me, I am excited to get a result instead of all the carnage.”

Third place went to Tickford Racing’s Thomas Randle, who started from the front row of the grid and scored his first podium finish in nearly a year, making it a Ford 1-2-3.

Fourth place went to the best of the Chevrolet Camaros, this time the Matt Stone Racing Camaro of Jack Le Brocq, who moved up from eighth on the grid. ‘JLB’ finished ahead of Chaz Mostert, who stayed out of trouble and came from 12th on the grid in the Walkinshaw TWG Toyota GR Supra. 

 

There was a huge crash at the start, as Ryan Wood and Kai Allen clashed on the run to the first corner, both cars suffering immediate flat tyres. In the midst of the melee from 11th on the grid Triple Eight’s Feeney spun and was hit but the Erebus Motorsport Chevrolet of Cooper Murray, spun around then hit by Zach Bates (Matt Stone Racing Chevrolet). 

The points leader coming into the race was out on the spot and now, and the Triple Eight team faces a big job to get the wrecked car ready for the double-header in New Zealand, with sea freight schedules presenting a big challenge.

With his three wins Kostecki takes the championship points win on 485 points, ahead of Cam Waters (Tickford Racing) on 467. Feeney is now third on 455 ahead of Payne (412) and Anton De Pasquale (354) and Le Brocq (330).

The next round of the series is set for Taupo Motorsport Park in New Zealand, on 10-12 April.

Supercars Melbourne - Race 4 results

race4

All Stats
 
Cla Driver # Car Laps Time Interval km/h
1
B. Kostecki Dick Johnson Racing
 17 Ford Mustang S650 13

30'47.4871

    
2 Australia W. Brown Triple Eight Race Engineering 888 Ford Mustang S650 13

+1.7558

30'49.2429

 1.7558  
3 Australia T. Randle Tickford Racing 55 Ford Mustang S650 13

+3.4953

30'50.9824

 1.7395  
4 Australia J. Le Brocq Matt Stone Racing 4 Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6 13

+3.9325

30'51.4196

 0.4372  
5 Australia J. Golding Blanchard Racing Team 7 Ford Mustang S650 13

+4.0896

30'51.5767

 0.1571  
6 Australia C. Waters Tickford Racing 6 Ford Mustang S650 13

+5.4226

30'52.9097

 1.3330  
7
J. Ojeda PremiAir Racing
 31 Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6 13

+5.6787

30'53.1658

 0.2561  
8 Australia C. Mostert Walkinshaw TWG Racing 1 Toyota GR Supra 13

+6.7211

30'54.2082

 1.0424  
9
K. Allen Grove Racing
 26 Ford Mustang S650 13

+8.0532

30'55.5403

 1.3321  
10 Australia M. Jones Brad Jones Racing 96 Toyota GR Supra 13

+9.8504

30'57.3375

 1.7972  
11
D. Fraser PremiAir Racing
 777 Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6 13

+10.9753

30'58.4624

 1.1249  
12 Australia A. De Pasquale Team 18 18 Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6 13

+11.6256

30'59.1127

 0.6503  
13
C. Hill Brad Jones Racing
 14 Toyota GR Supra 13

+12.2099

30'59.6970

 0.5843  
14
R. Gray Dick Johnson Racing
 38 Ford Mustang S650 13

+16.5073

31'03.9944

 4.2974  
15 New Zealand A. Heimgartner Brad Jones Racing 800 Toyota GR Supra 13

+16.5883

31'04.0754

 0.0810  
16
J. Walls Triple Eight Race Engineering
 11 Ford Mustang S650 13

+17.1441

31'04.6312

 0.5558  
17 Australia D. Reynolds Team 18 20 Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6 13

+19.6752

31'07.1623

 2.5311  
18
J. Stewart Erebus Motorsport Penrite
 9 Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6 13

+20.2158

31'07.7029

 0.5406  
19
A. Cameron Blanchard Racing Team
 3 Ford Mustang S650 13

+1'12.2872

31'59.7743

 52.0714  
20
M. Payne Grove Racing
 19 Ford Mustang S650 13

+1'17.9864

32'05.4735

 5.6992  
21
R. Wood Walkinshaw TWG Racing
 2 Toyota GR Supra 12

+1 Lap

31'20.1088

 1 Lap  
 
B. Feeney Triple Eight Race Engineering
 88 Ford Mustang S650 0

 

    
 
Z. Bates Matt Stone Racing
 10 Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6 0

 

    
 
C. Murray Erebus Motorsport Penrite
 99 Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6 0

 

    
