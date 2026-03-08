Supercars Melbourne: Kostecki wins Albert Park finale after Feeny wreck shortens race

Brodie Kostecki has taken his third win of the weekend in a crash-shortened fourth and final Supercars race at the Albert Park Grand Prix circuit in Melbourne.

The Dick Johnson Racing Ford Mustang driver was piling the pressure onto Triple Eight’s Will Brown in the fight for the lead, forcing Brown into a mistake on the penultimate lap and seizing the lead to take a 1.75s win.

In doing so, Kostecki took not only the Larry Perkins Trophy for the round, but the points lead from the only other driver to win at Albert Park, Broc Feeney.

“What a fantastic weekend,” said Kostecki after his second LP trophy win. “I had the speed everywhere, I didn’t want to get too close to him to affect it. I knew in the last two laps I was going to put a big attack on.”

Brown put his recent run of bad results behind him with his second place.

“He [Kostecki] was the guy I was watching from the start, I thought if he got into second he was going to be tough,” said Brown – who actually shares a regular podcast with Kostecki. “He forced me into my own error. It’s on me, I am excited to get a result instead of all the carnage.”

Broc Feeney, Triple Eight Race Engineering crash Photo by: Edge Photographics

Third place went to Tickford Racing’s Thomas Randle, who started from the front row of the grid and scored his first podium finish in nearly a year, making it a Ford 1-2-3.

Fourth place went to the best of the Chevrolet Camaros, this time the Matt Stone Racing Camaro of Jack Le Brocq, who moved up from eighth on the grid. ‘JLB’ finished ahead of Chaz Mostert, who stayed out of trouble and came from 12th on the grid in the Walkinshaw TWG Toyota GR Supra.

There was a huge crash at the start, as Ryan Wood and Kai Allen clashed on the run to the first corner, both cars suffering immediate flat tyres. In the midst of the melee from 11th on the grid Triple Eight’s Feeney spun and was hit but the Erebus Motorsport Chevrolet of Cooper Murray, spun around then hit by Zach Bates (Matt Stone Racing Chevrolet).

The points leader coming into the race was out on the spot and now, and the Triple Eight team faces a big job to get the wrecked car ready for the double-header in New Zealand, with sea freight schedules presenting a big challenge.

With his three wins Kostecki takes the championship points win on 485 points, ahead of Cam Waters (Tickford Racing) on 467. Feeney is now third on 455 ahead of Payne (412) and Anton De Pasquale (354) and Le Brocq (330).

The next round of the series is set for Taupo Motorsport Park in New Zealand, on 10-12 April.

Supercars Melbourne - Race 4 results