Supercars Sydney: Feeney wins Race 3, late drama for Allen

Broc Feeney claimed his and Triple Eight’s second win of the 2026 Supercars season after a dramatic race at Sydney Motorsport Park.

After a three-round bumping match with Grove Racing’s Kai Allen at the start, Feeney took the lead and quickly established an advantage of two seconds – which he stretched to five at the first pit cycle. But debris had to be removed from his radiator intake at his stop, halving his margin.

But before the second pit cycle the rain arrived, not heavily enough to prompt any of the leaders to change to wets, and the race resumed on a slippery track.

That left Feeney in the lead, and he watched Allen zoom around the outside at the ultra-fast Turn 1, before running wide and handing Feeney back the lead, which he held to the flag.

But he did not beat Allen. On lap 46 of 52, the Grove driver pitted with broken suspension, leaving that position to team-mate Matt Payne. It was heartbreaking for the 20-year-old but Allen again underlined his standing as a star in the making.

After the race, Feeney revealed that his cool suit failed at the start of the race and he literally fell out of the car in the pit lane.

“[It was] pretty hard,” said Feeney, who started from pole position, one of the best of the 28 in his career, after qualifying 10th in the qualifying session and leaping to P1 in the Top 10 Shoot Out.

“I was getting heated, I could feel the [cooling] tubes heating up my body. Then I got the plastic bag in the front and the car was heating up as well. I worked hard for that one, I had nothing left at the end.”

Broc Feeney, Triple Eight Race Engineering Photo by: Mark Horsburgh, Edge Photographics

Payne was pleased after finishing nearly three seconds from the winner.

“I knew it was going to rain but I never knew when it was going to come,” he said.

“The heavens opened up at Turn 4 and the whole field came in. Kai should have been where I was, we should have had a double podium.”

Third was a brilliant result for Cam Waters, who found his Tickford Mustang a real handful in qualifying but far better in the race. From 20th he made eight positions in the opening three laps, settled, and then made a big leap in the damp conditions, staying out of trouble and benefited when others struck trouble.

Dick Johnson Racing’s Brodie Kostecki took fourth on the road but after a clash with the Blanchard Racing Ford of Aaron Cameron on the final lap, the 2023 champion was delivered a 15-second penalty, dropping him to 12th place.

Like Waters, Chaz Mostert struggled in qualifying but he made huge strides in the Walkinshaw TWG Toyota Supra, battling with Kostecki before securing fourth.

It was a very good day for Toyota, with Mostert’s team-mate Ryan Wood close behind him and Brad Jones Racing’s Cameron Hill taking seventh – in spite of facing the wrong way after contact on the opening lap of the race.

That position came at the expense of BJR team-mate Andre Heimgartner, who was seventh on the road but who got a five-second penalty of excessive breaches of track limits. The New Zealander was still ninth in the results, ahead of team-mate Macauley Jones, who started from the back row of the grid.

Splitting the Toyotas was the best of the Chevrolet Camaros. Jack Le Brocq rewarded Matt Stone Racing to take class honours, though that distinction might have fallen to Anton De Pasquale. The Saturday race winner spun to the rear of the field in the Team 18 Camaro in an incident with Kostecki and Will Brown, which saw the latter hit with a penalty, dropping him from 16th on the road to 18th.

Feeney and Payne are championship co-leaders on 258 points, though Feeney takes the series ‘lead’ as the tie breaker is the number of race wins. Third in the points is Waters on 238 ahead of De Pasquale on 197.

The next round of the Supercars Championship will be at Albert Park, at the Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix, on 5-8 March.