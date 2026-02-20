BTCC legend Turkington to make British GT debut with WSR in 2026

National motorsport legend Colin Turkington will continue his uber-successful partnership with West Surrey Racing by contesting the 2026 British GT season.

The 43-year-old claimed four British Touring Car Championship titles with WSR, alongside 72 race wins, plus a victory in the FIA World Touring Car Championship aboard a BMW.

Now both parties will make their respective British GT debuts, as the Sunbury-on-Thames outfit is entering GT competition for the first time in 2026 with a BMW M4 GT4 Evo.

It will run its GT programme in tandem with its touring car commitments and this entry will give Turkington his first full campaign since BTCC 2024, having skipped 2025 for financial reasons.

“I’m delighted to be back in racing full-time in 2026,” said the Northern Irishman, who made his endurance racing debut with a one-off appearance in the GT Cup last year.

“It’s been an ambition of mine for a little while to dive seriously into GT racing, so to be able to do it in the British GT Championship, with all its history and the big names and major brands that are here, is really exciting.

“To do it with WSR FlexiFly - a team that really has been a second family to me over the past 20-plus years - is the icing on the cake.”

Colin Turkington, GT Cup at Donington Park Photo by: Ollie Read

Turkington will form a Pro-Am line-up with WSR newcomer Ernie Graham, who he partnered with at last year’s Silverstone Festival after a 30-year rally career for his co-driver.

He made his circuit debut by contesting last season’s BMW Car Club Racing Championship with a 3 Series and took nine podiums en route to second in the standings.

“I’m so excited to be moving into the British GT Championship with WSR,” said Graham. “I’d wanted to race a BMW from my first visit to the RAC Tourist Trophy at Silverstone in 1988.

“I’ve now raced and rallied them and this year we get to take things to the next level. Pairing up with Colin for a couple of historic races last year really helped lift my performance and after he introduced me to the team at WSR, and I saw everything they’d achieved with Ayrton Senna, Mika Hakkinen, Nigel Mansell and so many other drivers, my mind was made up that I wanted to come to British GT.”

The six-round season starts with the three-hour Silverstone 500 on 25-26 April and ends at Brands Hatch on 26-27 September.

