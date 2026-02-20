Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Recommended for you

LIVE: F1 Bahrain pre-season testing - Leclerc fastest on final day

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
LIVE: F1 Bahrain pre-season testing - Leclerc fastest on final day

Supercars Sydney: Feeney wins opening race of 2026

Supercars
Supercars
Sydney 500
Supercars Sydney: Feeney wins opening race of 2026

How Toyota is taking on Supercars

Feature
Supercars
Supercars
How Toyota is taking on Supercars

BTCC legend Turkington to make British GT debut with WSR in 2026

British GT
British GT
BTCC legend Turkington to make British GT debut with WSR in 2026

F1 considering format changes, 12 sprints from 2027

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
F1 considering format changes, 12 sprints from 2027

Domenicali urges F1 'not to panic or overreact' over 2026 rules

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Domenicali urges F1 'not to panic or overreact' over 2026 rules

What we learned from day two at Bahrain's second F1 2026 test

Feature
Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
What we learned from day two at Bahrain's second F1 2026 test

Explained: Why the FIA is putting Mercedes' F1 engine solution to a vote

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Explained: Why the FIA is putting Mercedes' F1 engine solution to a vote
British GT

BTCC legend Turkington to make British GT debut with WSR in 2026

Colin Turkington will race a BMW M4 GT4 Evo in British GT this year with WSR, the team which powered him to four BTCC titles

Ed Hardy
Ed Hardy
Published:
Colin Turkington, WSR

Colin Turkington, WSR

Photo by: JEP

National motorsport legend Colin Turkington will continue his uber-successful partnership with West Surrey Racing by contesting the 2026 British GT season. 

The 43-year-old claimed four British Touring Car Championship titles with WSR, alongside 72 race wins, plus a victory in the FIA World Touring Car Championship aboard a BMW. 

Now both parties will make their respective British GT debuts, as the Sunbury-on-Thames outfit is entering GT competition for the first time in 2026 with a BMW M4 GT4 Evo. 

It will run its GT programme in tandem with its touring car commitments and this entry will give Turkington his first full campaign since BTCC 2024, having skipped 2025 for financial reasons

“I’m delighted to be back in racing full-time in 2026,” said the Northern Irishman, who made his endurance racing debut with a one-off appearance in the GT Cup last year.

“It’s been an ambition of mine for a little while to dive seriously into GT racing, so to be able to do it in the British GT Championship, with all its history and the big names and major brands that are here, is really exciting.

“To do it with WSR FlexiFly - a team that really has been a second family to me over the past 20-plus years - is the icing on the cake.”

Colin Turkington, GT Cup at Donington Park

Colin Turkington, GT Cup at Donington Park

Photo by: Ollie Read

Turkington will form a Pro-Am line-up with WSR newcomer Ernie Graham, who he partnered with at last year’s Silverstone Festival after a 30-year rally career for his co-driver.

He made his circuit debut by contesting last season’s BMW Car Club Racing Championship with a 3 Series and took nine podiums en route to second in the standings. 

“I’m so excited to be moving into the British GT Championship with WSR,” said Graham. “I’d wanted to race a BMW from my first visit to the RAC Tourist Trophy at Silverstone in 1988.

“I’ve now raced and rallied them and this year we get to take things to the next level. Pairing up with Colin for a couple of historic races last year really helped lift my performance and after he introduced me to the team at WSR, and I saw everything they’d achieved with Ayrton Senna, Mika Hakkinen, Nigel Mansell and so many other drivers, my mind was made up that I wanted to come to British GT.”

The six-round season starts with the three-hour Silverstone 500 on 25-26 April and ends at Brands Hatch on 26-27 September.

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article British GT4 champions graduate to top class with Optimum McLaren for 2026

Top Comments

More from
Ed Hardy

Verstappen doubles down on criticism of F1 2026 regulations

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Verstappen doubles down on criticism of F1 2026 regulations

F1 Bahrain pre-season test: Leclerc pips Norris on morning of day four

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
F1 Bahrain pre-season test: Leclerc pips Norris on morning of day four

How 'junior racing hardship' is key for Barnard's Formula E success

Formula E
Formula E
Miami ePrix
How 'junior racing hardship' is key for Barnard's Formula E success
More from
Colin Turkington

Turkington stars but Hughes and Lyons roar to Super Touring Power wins

National
National
Turkington stars but Hughes and Lyons roar to Super Touring Power wins

How a four-time British Touring Car champion is adapting to life off the grid

BTCC
BTCC
How a four-time British Touring Car champion is adapting to life off the grid

The BTCC will be eager for Turkington to return after news of 2025 departure

BTCC
BTCC
The BTCC will be eager for Turkington to return after news of 2025 departure

Latest news

LIVE: F1 Bahrain pre-season testing - Leclerc fastest on final day

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
LIVE: F1 Bahrain pre-season testing - Leclerc fastest on final day

Supercars Sydney: Feeney wins opening race of 2026

Supercars
SUP Supercars
Sydney 500
Supercars Sydney: Feeney wins opening race of 2026

How Toyota is taking on Supercars

Feature
Supercars
SUP Supercars
How Toyota is taking on Supercars

BTCC legend Turkington to make British GT debut with WSR in 2026

British GT
BGT British GT
BTCC legend Turkington to make British GT debut with WSR in 2026