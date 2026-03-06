Cook back to spearhead Speedworks Toyota BTCC attack

Frequent British Touring Car Championship title contender Josh Cook is to remain at Toyota team Speedworks Motorsport for a full attack on the 2026 crown.

The 34-year-old West Countryman returned to the Cheshire squad for the final three rounds of last season, and claimed his 21st career BTCC victory in the last race of the campaign at Brands Hatch.

Cook had driven one of the Speedworks-run Toyota Corolla GR Sports throughout the 2024 campaign before switching back to the One Motorsport Honda squad – with which he took most of his successes – for last year. But One’s withdrawal at mid-season left Cook on the sidelines for two rounds, before a berth opened up back at Speedworks.

Joining Cook at the renamed Speedworks Corolla Racing – the new title is due to Toyota GB wishing to promote the Corolla model – is Max Buxton, the 20-year-old son of Speedworks head of racing and ex-BTCC racer Danny Buxton who made his BTCC bow in the final five rounds of 2025.

They will line up once again alongside three-time BTCC champion Gordon Shedden and Aron Taylor-Smith, the two veterans competing under the MB Motorsport banner of Mark Blundell.

Gordon Shedden, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing UK with IAA Toyota Corolla GR Sport Photo by: JEP

The Corollas will be powered by the M-Sport-built TOCA customer engine – Shedden and Taylor-Smith switched to this from the bespoke Neil Brown Engineering-produced Toyota unit for the last three rounds of 2025, with Cook following suit for the final two.

“Winning the final race of 2025 together was a brilliant way to end the year, and it showed what we’re capable of,” said Cook. “The aim now is to fight at the front consistently and challenge for wins from the outset.”

“Now that I know the car, the team and the championship, the goal is to keep building and aim for regular points finishes,” said Buxton, who was leading the Fiesta ST150 series before his switch to the BTCC. “The level in the BTCC is incredibly high, but I feel I’ve laid solid foundations.”

Speedworks principal Christian Dick added: “Josh is a proven winner in the BTCC and demonstrated that perfectly by taking victory in the final race of 2025 with us. He will undoubtedly be one to watch this season, and his experience will be a huge asset as we push for consistent podiums and race wins.

“Max showed tremendous potential last season and proved that he belongs at this level. With a full season ahead of him and continuity within the team, we expect him to take another significant step forward.”