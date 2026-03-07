Supercars Melbourne: Feeney grabs points lead with victory
Broc Feeney started on pole for a commanding Melbourne race win, which shoots him to the top of the Supercars standings
Broc Feeney continued his winning ways in a shortened third Supercars race at Albert Park on Saturday evening.
The Triple Eight Ford Mustang driver qualified on pole for the second time this season – Feeney’s seventh at the lakeside circuit – and converted it into the lead from Blanchard Racing Team's Aaron Cameron.
Feeney held onto the lead and, even when a safety car was summoned twice, stayed cool, and went on to his third race win of the season – despite a trip across the grass late on.
Cameron held second early, before Brodie Kostecki came through in the Dick Johnson Racing Mustang. Contact from Kostecki sent Feeney across a grass verge but sportingly he backed out of it and re-attacked over the final laps – but Feeney hung on by 0.1447s.
“It’s been up and down and inconsistent,” said Feeney. “Brodie was much quicker than me, but you got to put up a fight. Inside the car it was a lot of fun. He was so fast in that middle sector, and he has been passing everyone at [Turn] 11. Great racing him, obviously he hit me at some point, but he let me back through.”
Kostecki looked to have a quicker car but Feeney had track position and didn’t blink.
“What an awesome race,” he said. “It would have been great to come away with another win. Broc drove really well, he just put his car in the right spots. I had to give that back to him, credit to him.”
Brodie Kostecki, Dick Johnson Racing Ford Mustang GT
Photo by: Edge Photographics
Cameron looked set for a top four placing until he clashed with Triple Eight’s Will Brown, dropping them both to the back of the field. That left a great battle for third between Cam Waters (Tickford) and Kai Allen (Grove Racing), the pair swapping places.
Chaz Mostert took fifth for Walkinshaw TWG in his Toyota Supra, ahead of the Team 18 Chevrolets of Anton De Pasquale and David Reynolds, who came through the field from 20th on the grid.
It was a bad day for Matt Payne. He carried the points lead into the race but was out on the opening lap, his Grove Racing Ford suffering three flat tyres after contact with James Golding and a wall, and he retired on the spot.
One of the most notable drives in the race came from Ryan Wood. His Walkinshaw TWG Toyota GR Supra stuck in first gear during the morning qualifying session and when it freed up, he came across half the field dawdling on the racing line. That left him without a representative time, and 24th on the grid.
After passing seven cars in the first corner, he sprinted through the field before making contact with the Tickford Mustang of Thomas Randle, prompting the second safety car. Wood carried on, before he was dealt a 30-second penalty, dropping him to the rear of the field.
The win lifts Feeney to the points lead from Kostecki, and Payne’s retirement drops him fourth, before the fourth and final race of the weekend takes to the track on Sunday morning.
Supercars Melbourne - Race 3 results
RACE3
|Cla
|Driver
|Car
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|Retirement
|Points
|1
|
B. Feeney Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Ford Mustang S650
|15
|
-
|2
|
B. Kostecki Dick Johnson Racing
|Ford Mustang S650
|15
|
+0.145
0.1447
|0.145
|3
|C. Waters Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang S650
|15
|
+0.491
0.4910
|0.346
|4
|
K. Allen Grove Racing
|Ford Mustang S650
|15
|
+0.964
0.9644
|0.473
|5
|C. Mostert Walkinshaw TWG Racing
|Toyota GR Supra
|15
|
+2.171
2.1714
|1.207
|6
|A. De Pasquale Team 18
|Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6
|15
|
+5.546
5.5455
|3.374
|7
|D. Reynolds Team 18
|Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6
|15
|
+8.758
8.7580
|3.213
|8
|
C. Hill Brad Jones Racing
|Toyota GR Supra
|15
|
+9.003
9.0031
|0.245
|9
|A. Heimgartner Brad Jones Racing
|Toyota GR Supra
|15
|
+9.141
9.1407
|0.138
|10
|
R. Wood Walkinshaw TWG Racing
|Toyota GR Supra
|15
|
+9.784
9.7844
|0.644
|11
|J. Le Brocq Matt Stone Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6
|15
|
+10.027
10.0265
|0.242
|12
|M. Jones Brad Jones Racing
|Toyota GR Supra
|15
|
+10.649
10.6487
|0.622
|13
|
J. Walls Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Ford Mustang S650
|15
|
+11.029
11.0292
|0.381
|14
|
J. Ojeda PremiAir Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6
|15
|
+12.060
12.0602
|1.031
|15
|
Z. Bates Matt Stone Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6
|15
|
+14.867
14.8672
|2.807
|16
|
D. Fraser PremiAir Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6
|15
|
+15.051
15.0508
|0.184
|17
|
J. Stewart Erebus Motorsport Penrite
|Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6
|15
|
+15.579
15.5788
|0.528
|18
|
R. Gray Dick Johnson Racing
|Ford Mustang S650
|15
|
+17.337
17.3371
|1.758
|19
|J. Golding Blanchard Racing Team
|Ford Mustang S650
|14
|
1 lap
|20
|
A. Cameron Blanchard Racing Team
|Ford Mustang S650
|14
|
1 lap
|21
|W. Brown Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Ford Mustang S650
|13
|
1 lap
|22
|
C. Murray Erebus Motorsport Penrite
|Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6
|12
|
3 laps
|T. Randle Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang S650
|6
|
|Retirement
|
M. Payne Grove Racing
|Ford Mustang S650
|0
|
|Retirement
|View full results
