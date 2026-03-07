Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Supercars Melbourne SuperSprint

Supercars Melbourne: Feeney grabs points lead with victory

Broc Feeney started on pole for a commanding Melbourne race win, which shoots him to the top of the Supercars standings

Published:
Broc Feeney, Triple Eight Race Engineering

Broc Feeney continued his winning ways in a shortened third Supercars race at Albert Park on Saturday evening.

The Triple Eight Ford Mustang driver qualified on pole for the second time this season – Feeney’s seventh at the lakeside circuit – and converted it into the lead from Blanchard Racing Team's Aaron Cameron.

Feeney held onto the lead and, even when a safety car was summoned twice, stayed cool, and went on to his third race win of the season – despite a trip across the grass late on.

Cameron held second early, before Brodie Kostecki came through in the Dick Johnson Racing Mustang. Contact from Kostecki sent Feeney across a grass verge but sportingly he backed out of it and re-attacked over the final laps – but Feeney hung on by 0.1447s.

“It’s been up and down and inconsistent,” said Feeney. “Brodie was much quicker than me, but you got to put up a fight. Inside the car it was a lot of fun. He was so fast in that middle sector, and he has been passing everyone at [Turn] 11. Great racing him, obviously he hit me at some point, but he let me back through.”

Kostecki looked to have a quicker car but Feeney had track position and didn’t blink.

“What an awesome race,” he said. “It would have been great to come away with another win. Broc drove really well, he just put his car in the right spots. I had to give that back to him, credit to him.”

Brodie Kostecki, Dick Johnson Racing Ford Mustang GT

Brodie Kostecki, Dick Johnson Racing Ford Mustang GT

Photo by: Edge Photographics

Cameron looked set for a top four placing until he clashed with Triple Eight’s Will Brown, dropping them both to the back of the field. That left a great battle for third between Cam Waters (Tickford) and Kai Allen (Grove Racing), the pair swapping places.

Chaz Mostert took fifth for Walkinshaw TWG in his Toyota Supra, ahead of the Team 18 Chevrolets of Anton De Pasquale and David Reynolds, who came through the field from 20th on the grid.

It was a bad day for Matt Payne. He carried the points lead into the race but was out on the opening lap, his Grove Racing Ford suffering three flat tyres after contact with James Golding and a wall, and he retired on the spot.

One of the most notable drives in the race came from Ryan Wood. His Walkinshaw TWG Toyota GR Supra stuck in first gear during the morning qualifying session and when it freed up, he came across half the field dawdling on the racing line. That left him without a representative time, and 24th on the grid.

After passing seven cars in the first corner, he sprinted through the field before making contact with the Tickford Mustang of Thomas Randle, prompting the second safety car. Wood carried on, before he was dealt a 30-second penalty, dropping him to the rear of the field.

The win lifts Feeney to the points lead from Kostecki, and Payne’s retirement drops him fourth, before the fourth and final race of the weekend takes to the track on Sunday morning.

Read Also:

Supercars Melbourne - Race 3 results

RACE3

All Stats
 
Cla Driver Car Laps Time Interval Retirement Points
1
B. Feeney Triple Eight Race Engineering
 Ford Mustang S650 15

-

      
2
B. Kostecki Dick Johnson Racing
 Ford Mustang S650 15

+0.145

0.1447

 0.145    
3 Australia C. Waters Tickford Racing Ford Mustang S650 15

+0.491

0.4910

 0.346    
4
K. Allen Grove Racing
 Ford Mustang S650 15

+0.964

0.9644

 0.473    
5 Australia C. Mostert Walkinshaw TWG Racing Toyota GR Supra 15

+2.171

2.1714

 1.207    
6 Australia A. De Pasquale Team 18 Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6 15

+5.546

5.5455

 3.374    
7 Australia D. Reynolds Team 18 Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6 15

+8.758

8.7580

 3.213    
8
C. Hill Brad Jones Racing
 Toyota GR Supra 15

+9.003

9.0031

 0.245    
9 New Zealand A. Heimgartner Brad Jones Racing Toyota GR Supra 15

+9.141

9.1407

 0.138    
10
R. Wood Walkinshaw TWG Racing
 Toyota GR Supra 15

+9.784

9.7844

 0.644    
11 Australia J. Le Brocq Matt Stone Racing Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6 15

+10.027

10.0265

 0.242    
12 Australia M. Jones Brad Jones Racing Toyota GR Supra 15

+10.649

10.6487

 0.622    
13
J. Walls Triple Eight Race Engineering
 Ford Mustang S650 15

+11.029

11.0292

 0.381    
14
J. Ojeda PremiAir Racing
 Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6 15

+12.060

12.0602

 1.031    
15
Z. Bates Matt Stone Racing
 Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6 15

+14.867

14.8672

 2.807    
16
D. Fraser PremiAir Racing
 Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6 15

+15.051

15.0508

 0.184    
17
J. Stewart Erebus Motorsport Penrite
 Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6 15

+15.579

15.5788

 0.528    
18
R. Gray Dick Johnson Racing
 Ford Mustang S650 15

+17.337

17.3371

 1.758    
19 Australia J. Golding Blanchard Racing Team Ford Mustang S650 14

1 lap

      
20
A. Cameron Blanchard Racing Team
 Ford Mustang S650 14

1 lap

      
21 Australia W. Brown Triple Eight Race Engineering Ford Mustang S650 13

1 lap

      
22
C. Murray Erebus Motorsport Penrite
 Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6 12

3 laps

      
  Australia T. Randle Tickford Racing Ford Mustang S650 6

 

   Retirement  
 
M. Payne Grove Racing
 Ford Mustang S650 0

 

   Retirement  
View full results

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Supercars Melbourne: Kostecki doubles up as Payne maintains title lead
Next article Supercars Melbourne: Kostecki wins Albert Park finale after Feeny wreck shortens race

Top Comments

More from
Broc Feeney

Supercars Adelaide: Feeney takes victory to extend 2025 title lead

Supercars
Supercars
Adelaide 500
Supercars Adelaide: Feeney takes victory to extend 2025 title lead

Supercars Queensland: Feeney wins first race, loses second one to Brown after penalty

Supercars
Supercars
Ipswich Super 440
Supercars Queensland: Feeney wins first race, loses second one to Brown after penalty

Supercars Wanneroo: Feeney dominates to take another win

Supercars
Supercars
Perth Super 440
Supercars Wanneroo: Feeney dominates to take another win
More from
Triple Eight Racing

Obituary: Vauxhall motorsport boss and successful co-driver Mike Nicholson dies aged 81

BTCC
BTCC
Obituary: Vauxhall motorsport boss and successful co-driver Mike Nicholson dies aged 81

Triple Eight Supercars protest decision deferred until Sunday

Supercars
Supercars
Newcastle
Triple Eight Supercars protest decision deferred until Sunday

Triple Eight launches first full GT racing campaign with Mercedes

GT
GT
Triple Eight launches first full GT racing campaign with Mercedes

Latest news

How the Red Bull-Ford F1 engine project fared on its Australian GP debut

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Australian GP
How the Red Bull-Ford F1 engine project fared on its Australian GP debut

Mercedes drew first blood in F1 2026 - but did Ferrari miss a prime opportunity?

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Australian GP
Mercedes drew first blood in F1 2026 - but did Ferrari miss a prime opportunity?

McLaren has 0.5-1s performance gap to close to Mercedes after F1 Australian GP

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Australian GP
McLaren has 0.5-1s performance gap to close to Mercedes after F1 Australian GP

Mercedes has "a fight on our hands with Ferrari" as true F1 pace order revealed

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Australian GP
Mercedes has "a fight on our hands with Ferrari" as true F1 pace order revealed