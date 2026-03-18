Race winner Doble stays at PMR to complete Audi line-up

Popular British Touring Car Championship underdog Mikey Doble has completed the three-car Power Maxed Racing line-up for 2026.

The highly rated 27-year-old, who scored his breakthrough BTCC victory by defeating Ash Sutton at Snetterton last season, therefore remains with PMR for a fourth season as the Midlands squad transitions to its all-new Audi A3 machinery.

Doble and PMR looked in good shape for the 2025 Independents’ titles with the ageing Vauxhall Astra, only for a mid-season fire that destroyed premises and racecars to force a switch to loaned Cupra Leons. Even then, Doble only narrowly lost out to Dan Lloyd for the Independents’ crown.

This term, he will partner Scottish pairing Dexter Patterson and Aiden Moffat, the latter of whom was named with PMR earlier this week.

As such, Doble will race with backing from Moffat’s regular backer LKQ Euro Car Parts, whose signwriting last year adorned his and Charles Rainford’s BMWs at West Surrey Racing.

“Last season showed the character of this team more than anything else,” said Doble. “What happened off track would have broken most operations, but PMR responded with grit and determination, keeping me in the fight for Independent honours – that meant a lot to me.

“Four years together now isn’t just continuity, it’s commitment. We know each other, and we know what we’re capable of. I’m more motivated than ever to reward that belief with the results we all know we can achieve.”

Mikey Doble, Motor Parts Direct with Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra Photo by: JEP

PMR boss Adam Weaver added: “2025 demanded resilience from everyone involved, and Mikey never once took a step back. His professionalism, feedback and determination were critical during a period that could have easily derailed momentum.

“In this championship, stability is powerful. I’ve always said if we can retain the right driver for five years we will challenge for championships. I suppose it’s time to prove that.”

Moffat’s BTCC debut back in 2013 came with sponsorship from one of Weaver’s Power Maxed brands, but the 29-year-old has never previously aligned with the PMR squad. His move means he will have driven for five different teams in five years.

“It’s about time – we’ve been talking about this longer than a Scottish winter!” joked Moffat.

“Honestly though, I’m so happy we could finally make it happen. It just feels right. I haven’t been this excited since my BTCC debut.”