Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Porsche unveils latest generation 911 GT3 car Next / WRT to run BMW's factory LMDh team in WEC after Audi split
WEC News

WRT and Audi to part ways at the end of 2022

The Belgian WRT squad will end its partnership with Audi in the GT3 arena after 13 seasons at the end of this year.

Gary Watkins
By:
WRT and Audi to part ways at the end of 2022

The team made the announcement in the wake of last weekend's Spa 24 Hours round of the GT World Challenge round, a race it has won two times with the German manufacturer.

WRT’s successes with two generations of Audi R8 GT3 contender since the team’s inception ahead of the 2010 season include victories in the Nurburgring 24 Hours, the Bathurst 12 Hours and the GT World Cup in Macau, as well as 30 titles in the GTWCE and its predecessors.

The team will continue in the GT3 arena next year with a yet-to-be-named manufacturer alongside its participation in the World Endurance Championship in the LMP2 class.

Team principal Vincent Vosse said: “It is a very special and emotional moment for all of us at Team WRT and me personally, as we announce that a significant chapter in the history of our organisation will soon come to an end and a new one will open.

“It couldn’t be otherwise, because Audi has been the brand we have been associated with since the creation of Team WRT at the end of 2009 and our sole partner in GT3 racing.”

Vosse described WRT’s time with Audi as a “fantastic journey”.

He paid tribute to many of the senior personnel at Audi Sport during the past 13 years, include former motorsport bosses Wolfgang Ullrich and Dieter Gass, current customer racing boss Chris Reinke and Romolo Liebchen, who set up the GT3 programme.

“All things in life have a beginning and an end, and our paths will now separate but the longstanding friendships will last,” continued Vosse.

“We all can have a sense of pride looking at what was accomplished together and we’ll all treasure the many good memories of this great period.”

Vincent Vosse, Team principal Audi Sport Team WRT

Vincent Vosse, Team principal Audi Sport Team WRT

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Chris Reinke, Head of Audi Sport customer racing added: “After 13 fantastic years, we will be going our separate ways from 2023 but we will continue to have friendly ties.

"The close relationship with Vincent Vosse as well as with Yves and Pascal Weerts is characterised by deep trust, shared sporting values and an absolute drive for success.

"A big thank you to them and their entire team, combined with best wishes for the future.”

WRT’s departure from the Audi fold follows the cancellation of the manufacturer’s LMDh programme, which the Belgian operation would have run in the WEC next year.

It is known to have had a deal in place and was already working on the cars at Audi Sport headquarters in Germany when the axe fell on a programme, which is officially only on hold.

Tuesday’s announcement backs up speculation that WRT is in pole position to run the new BMW M Hybrid LMDh when the Munich marque enters the WEC in 2024, a move announced last week.

Vosse wouldn’t be drawn on his links with BMW over the course of the Spa 24 Hours weekend, though he has admitted that his team’s LMDh aspirations are now focussed on 2024.

Should the LMDh link-up with BMW be confirmed, it seems certain that WRT will switch to the new-for-2022 BMW M4 GT3 for its GT racing activities.

shares
comments
Porsche unveils latest generation 911 GT3 car
Previous article

Porsche unveils latest generation 911 GT3 car
Next article

WRT to run BMW's factory LMDh team in WEC after Audi split

WRT to run BMW's factory LMDh team in WEC after Audi split
Gary Watkins More
Gary Watkins
Spa 24 Hours: Mercedes takes first win since 2013
Video Inside
GT

Spa 24 Hours: Mercedes takes first win since 2013

Spa 24 Hours: Lamborghini loses pole for engine infringement Ferrari 296 GT3 unveil
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Spa 24 Hours: Lamborghini loses pole for engine infringement

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return Plus
General

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

Team WRT More
Team WRT
WRT to run BMW's factory LMDh team in WEC after Audi split
WEC

WRT to run BMW's factory LMDh team in WEC after Audi split

Friday Favourite: A Spa legend's lifelong love affair
GT

Friday Favourite: A Spa legend's lifelong love affair

Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood 24 Hours of Le Mans Plus
Le Mans

Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood

Latest news

WRT to run BMW's factory LMDh team in WEC after Audi split
WEC WEC

WRT to run BMW's factory LMDh team in WEC after Audi split

Successful sportscar outfit WRT will run BMW's World Endurance Championship LMDh programme in 2024 after splitting with Audi, and is expected to race the Bavarian marque's GT3 machinery next season.

WRT and Audi to part ways at the end of 2022
WEC WEC

WRT and Audi to part ways at the end of 2022

The Belgian WRT squad will end its partnership with Audi in the GT3 arena after 13 seasons at the end of this year.

Porsche unveils latest generation 911 GT3 car
GT GT

Porsche unveils latest generation 911 GT3 car

Porsche has focused on driveability on the new GT3 contender it unveiled ahead of this weekend’s Spa 24 Hours.

Monza Full Access: Episode 2
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Monza Full Access: Episode 2

In the second episode on the Monza round of the FIA World Endurance Championship, the exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the action, the focus turns to practice and garage chatter.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause Plus

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

Track limits are the problem that motorsport doesn't seem to be able to rid itself of. But the use of so-called 'sausage kerbs' as a deterrent has in several instances only served to worsen the problem, and a growing number of voices want to see action taken

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2022
The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return Plus

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The Peugeot 9X8 will make its World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend. The French manufacturer has gone radical and will be hoping it doesn’t need to overhaul its contender, as it did with its first Le Mans challenger…

WEC
Jul 8, 2022
Why Peugeot's sportscar return will capture the imagination Plus

Why Peugeot's sportscar return will capture the imagination

OPINION: Peugeot will make its World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend with the 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar that has ignored design conventions by eschewing a rear wing. Its distinctive look will help sportscar racing appeal to fresh audiences as a new golden era is ushered in

WEC
Jul 7, 2022
How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes Plus

How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future Plus

How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Plus

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Autosport hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory Plus

The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory

Peugeot went radical with the initial plan for its Le Mans Hypercar project, and then stuck to its guns. Here’s how things are shaping up a few weeks before the debut of the 9X8 in next month's Monza World Endurance Championship round

WEC
Jun 1, 2022
How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa Plus

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa

After a chastening opening to the season at Sebring that ended in an enormous accident, Toyota's #7 crew got their World Endurance Championship underway with victory at a treacherously slippery Spa to make up for its sister car's Sebring defeat to Alpine, as Glickenhaus's promising qualifying turned to disaster in the race

WEC
May 9, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.