Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / WRT and Audi to part ways at the end of 2022
WEC News

WRT to run BMW's factory LMDh team in WEC after Audi split

Successful sportscar outfit WRT will run BMW's World Endurance Championship LMDh programme in 2024 after splitting with Audi, and is expected to race the Bavarian marque's GT3 machinery next season.

James Newbold
By:
, Autosport Plus Editor
WRT to run BMW's factory LMDh team in WEC after Audi split

BMW will return to the top class of endurance racing next year when its new BMW M Hybrid V8 racer makes its competition debut with Team RLL in the IMSA SportsCar Championship.

A WEC programme will follow in 2024, with BMW moving to appoint Vincent Vosse's WRT outfit as its partner squad for its first assault on outright victory at the Le Mans 24 Hours since its last win in 1999 having entered an M8 GTE in the GTE Pro class for the 2018-19 WEC Superseason.

WRT has been affiliated with Audi since its inauguration as a GT3 outfit for the 2010 season, winning the Nurburgring 24 Hours, Spa 24 Hours and Bathurst 12 Hours as well as myriad titles across SRO's GT World Challenge platform, but its split with the Ingolstadt marque was confirmed earlier today.

The Belgian team, having conquered the LMP2 class on its Le Mans debut last year as well as securing WEC and European Le Mans Series LMP2 titles, had planned to partner with Audi on its LMDh programme for 2023 prior to its cancellation.

Vosse said he was "extremely happy with the start of this new partnership with BMW M Motorsport" and described the step up to LMDh as "the logical next step" for the team.

"We are not only thrilled about the challenge ahead but also thankful for BMW M Motorsport’s trust in us.

"I can still remember when BMW M Motorsport won at Le Mans in 1999, as I was one of the drivers of the team in the neighbouring box. We will work hard to repeat these moments and live them together."

The M Hybrid V8 had its first roll-out last month in Italy close to the HQ of chassis partner Dallara, and WRT is set to undergo an intensive testing schedule with the car before racing it in the WEC.

BMW M Motorsport boss Andreas Roos described WRT as "the ideal partner for our return to Le Mans".

Franciscus van Meel, M-GmbH, Andreas Roos, Head of BMW Motorsport M, Vincent Vosse, Pascal Weerts, Team WRT

Franciscus van Meel, M-GmbH, Andreas Roos, Head of BMW Motorsport M, Vincent Vosse, Pascal Weerts, Team WRT

Photo by: BMW

A GT3 programme with the team in 2023 has yet to be discussed, but it is expected that WRT will continue in the GT3 arena next year alongside its LMP2 programme.

"From the word go, discussions with Vincent Vosse and his partners were very positive," Roos said.

"It was immediately clear that we share a passion for the WEC project and the BMW M Hybrid V8, and it did not take long to come to an agreement on collaboration.

"There will now be a period of intensive preparations next year, before the first competitive appearances in 2024.

"We have not yet considered any potential appearances for Team WRT in GT racing.

"Over the coming months, we will make a decision about our race programme for the BMW M4 GT3 in the 2023 season in close collaboration with all our BMW M Motorsport teams.”

BMW M boss Franciscus van Meel added: "We are proud and delighted that a top-quality team like Team WRT has agreed to take on our BMW M Hybrid V8 and compete with it at Le Mans, and at all the other WEC races.

"The next few years will see us in a great position in both top race programmes, with BMW M Team RLL in the IMSA series and Team WRT in the WEC."

shares
comments
WRT and Audi to part ways at the end of 2022
Previous article

WRT and Audi to part ways at the end of 2022
James Newbold More
James Newbold
How to be an ace engineer – GT racing expert Gary Davies
GT

How to be an ace engineer – GT racing expert Gary Davies

Latifi explains "big mistake" behind "hero to zero" Hungary F1 qualifying Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Latifi explains "big mistake" behind "hero to zero" Hungary F1 qualifying

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality Monaco GP Plus
Formula 1

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

Team WRT More
Team WRT
Rossi expects to continue in GT World Challenge Europe in 2023
GT World Challenge Europe Sprint

Rossi expects to continue in GT World Challenge Europe in 2023

WRT and Audi to part ways at the end of 2022
WEC

WRT and Audi to part ways at the end of 2022

Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood 24 Hours of Le Mans Plus
Le Mans

Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood

Latest news

WRT to run BMW's factory LMDh team in WEC after Audi split
WEC WEC

WRT to run BMW's factory LMDh team in WEC after Audi split

Successful sportscar outfit WRT will run BMW's World Endurance Championship LMDh programme in 2024 after splitting with Audi, and is expected to race the Bavarian marque's GT3 machinery next season.

WRT and Audi to part ways at the end of 2022
WEC WEC

WRT and Audi to part ways at the end of 2022

The Belgian WRT squad will end its partnership with Audi in the GT3 arena after 13 seasons at the end of this year.

Porsche unveils latest generation 911 GT3 car
GT GT

Porsche unveils latest generation 911 GT3 car

Porsche has focused on driveability on the new GT3 contender it unveiled ahead of this weekend’s Spa 24 Hours.

Monza Full Access: Episode 2
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Monza Full Access: Episode 2

In the second episode on the Monza round of the FIA World Endurance Championship, the exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the action, the focus turns to practice and garage chatter.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause Plus

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

Track limits are the problem that motorsport doesn't seem to be able to rid itself of. But the use of so-called 'sausage kerbs' as a deterrent has in several instances only served to worsen the problem, and a growing number of voices want to see action taken

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2022
The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return Plus

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The Peugeot 9X8 will make its World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend. The French manufacturer has gone radical and will be hoping it doesn’t need to overhaul its contender, as it did with its first Le Mans challenger…

WEC
Jul 8, 2022
Why Peugeot's sportscar return will capture the imagination Plus

Why Peugeot's sportscar return will capture the imagination

OPINION: Peugeot will make its World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend with the 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar that has ignored design conventions by eschewing a rear wing. Its distinctive look will help sportscar racing appeal to fresh audiences as a new golden era is ushered in

WEC
Jul 7, 2022
How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes Plus

How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future Plus

How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Plus

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Autosport hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory Plus

The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory

Peugeot went radical with the initial plan for its Le Mans Hypercar project, and then stuck to its guns. Here’s how things are shaping up a few weeks before the debut of the 9X8 in next month's Monza World Endurance Championship round

WEC
Jun 1, 2022
How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa Plus

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa

After a chastening opening to the season at Sebring that ended in an enormous accident, Toyota's #7 crew got their World Endurance Championship underway with victory at a treacherously slippery Spa to make up for its sister car's Sebring defeat to Alpine, as Glickenhaus's promising qualifying turned to disaster in the race

WEC
May 9, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.