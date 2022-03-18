Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / WEC, Le Mans GTE Pro class needs four cars, two manufacturers in 2023
WEC / Sebring Qualifying report

WEC Sebring 1000 Miles: Alpine beats Glickenhaus to pole

Alpine beat Glickenhaus to secure pole position for the opening round of the 2022 FIA World Endurance Championship season at Sebring, while Toyota's best car will start fourth.

Jamie Klein
By:
WEC Sebring 1000 Miles: Alpine beats Glickenhaus to pole

It was Nicolas Lapierre that set the benchmark time aboard the #36 Alpine A480-Gibson grandfathered LMP1 car, the Frenchman setting a 1m47.407s to take the French marque's first pole since last year's Portimao round.

Lapierre's time was 1.3 seconds faster than compatriot Olivier Pla's best effort of 1m48.741s aboard the #708 Glickenhaus 007 LMH in second.

Third-quickest was best of the LMP2 runners, with Nicklas Nielsen posting a sensational time of 1m49.014s aboard the Pro/Am-entered AF Corse Oreca 07-Gibson to grab class pole and third overall.

That was enough to shade the quicker of the two Toyota GR010 Hybrids, the #8 car of Brendon Hartley, by a little under two tenths.

The sister #7 Toyota languished down in seventh overall behind two more LMP2 runners, the two United Autosports cars.

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Jose Maria Lopez's best effort aboard the #7 was a 1m49.581s, putting him behind both the #22 United car of Filipe Albuquerque and the #23 machine of Paul di Resta.

Fourth in LMP2 and eighth overall was the best of the WRT machines driven by Rene Rast, followed by the sister Realteam by WRT car of Ferdinand Habsburg and Robert Kubica in the Prema Oreca.

Dane Cameron set the ninth-fastest time in class aboard the Penske Oreca to put the American squad 13th on the grid for its WEC debut.

The 10-minute Hypercar/LMP2 session came to an early end following a shunt for Fabio Scherer, who is standing in for a COVID-positive Alex Brundle at the Inter Europol Competition LMP2 squad.

 

GTE: Porsche locks out front row

In the GTE Pro class, Porsche's pair of factory 911 RSR-19s swept the top two positions, with the #92 car of Michael Christensen and Kevin Estre securing pole.

Christensen left it until the very end of the 10-minute GTE session to post his best time of 1m57.233s to usurp his opposite number in the #91 Porsche, Gianmaria Bruni, by 0.150s.

Best of the rest was the solo Corvette C8.R driven by Nick Tandy, 0.463s off the pace.

The AF Corse-run works Ferrari 488 GTE Evos propped up the class order, with both James Calado (#51) and team newcomer Antonio Fuoco (#52) setting times slower than the GTE Am pole-sitting TF Sport Aston Martin Vantage.

Ben Keating set a best time of 1m59.204s to grab Am pole, well over a second ahead of Paul Dalla Lana in the NorthWest AMR car. Third-fastest was Brendan Iribe in the #56 Project 1 Porsche.

The sister #46 Project 1 car caused a brief red flag period courtesy of an off for Nicolas Leutwiler.

2022 WEC Sebring 1000 miles: Full Hypercar/LMP2 qualifying times

Cla # Drivers Car Class Avg Time Gap
1 36 Brazil Andre Negrao
France Nicolas Lapierre
France Matthieu Vaxiviere 		Alpine A480 HYPERCAR 1'47.407  
2 708 France Olivier Pla
France Romain Dumas
Australia Ryan Briscoe 		Glickenhaus 007 LMH HYPERCAR 1'48.741 1.334
3 83 France François Perrodo
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen
Italy Alessio Rovera 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'49.014 1.607
4 8 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
New Zealand Brendon Hartley
Japan Ryo Hirakawa 		Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 1'49.217 1.810
5 22 United Kingdom Philip Hanson
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
United States Will Owen 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'49.388 1.981
6 23 United Kingdom Paul di Resta
United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United States Josh Pierson 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'49.510 2.103
7 7 United Kingdom Mike Conway
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
Argentina Jose Maria Lopez 		Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 1'49.581 2.174
8 31 Indonesia Sean Gelael
Netherlands Robin Frijns
Germany René Rast 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'49.670 2.263
9 41 Portugal Rui Andrade
Austria Ferdinand Habsburg
France Norman Nato 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'49.688 2.281
10 9 Poland Robert Kubica
Switzerland Louis Deletraz
Italy Lorenzo Colombo 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'50.057 2.650
11 28 Denmark Oliver Rasmussen
United Arab Emirates Ed Jones
South Africa Jonathan Aberdein 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'50.178 2.771
12 38 Mexico Roberto Gonzalez
Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
United Kingdom Will Stevens 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'50.596 3.189
13 5 United States Dane Cameron
France Emmanuel Collard
Brazil Felipe Nasr 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'50.629 3.222
14 1 France Lilou Wadoux
France Sébastien Ogier
France Charles Milesi 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'50.916 3.509
15 35 France Jean Baptiste Lahaye
France Matthieu Lahaye
France François Heriau 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'50.954 3.547
16 10 Switzerland Nico Müller
Ireland Ryan Cullen
Germany Mike Rockenfeller 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'50.955 3.548
17 44 Slovakia Miro Konopka
Switzerland Mathias Beche
Netherlands Tijmen van der Helm 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'51.182 3.775
18 45 United States Thomas Steven
Australia James Allen
Austria Rene Binder 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'51.332 3.925
19 34 Poland Jakub Smiechowski
Switzerland Fabio Scherer
Mexico Esteban Gutierrez 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'51.872 4.465
View full results

GTE qualifying times:

Cla # Drivers Car Class Avg Time Gap
1 92 Denmark Michael Christensen
France Kevin Estre 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 1'57.233  
2 91 Italy Gianmaria Bruni
Austria Richard Lietz 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 1'57.383 0.150
3 64 United States Tommy Milner
United Kingdom Nick Tandy 		Chevrolet Corvette C8.R LMGTE PRO 1'57.696 0.463
4 33 United States Ben Keating
France Florian Latorre
Denmark Marco Sorensen 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 1'59.204 1.971
5 51 Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
United Kingdom James Calado 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 1'59.299 2.066
6 52 Spain Miguel Molina
Italy Antonio Fuoco 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 1'59.388 2.155
7 98 Canada Paul Dalla Lana
United Kingdom David Pittard
Denmark Nicki Thiim 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 2'00.570 3.337
8 56 United States Brendan Iribe
United Kingdom Ollie Millroy
United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 2'00.649 3.416
9 85 Switzerland Rahel Frey
Denmark Michelle Gatting
Belgium Sarah Bovy 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 2'01.140 3.907
10 777 Japan Satoshi Hoshino
Japan Tomonobu Fujii
United Kingdom Charlie Fagg 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 2'01.379 4.146
11 77 Germany Christian Ried
United Kingdom Sebastian Priaulx
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 2'02.079 4.846
12 54 Switzerland Thomas Flohr
Italy Francesco Castellacci
New Zealand Nick Cassidy 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 2'02.264 5.031
13 71 France Franck Dezoteux
France Pierre Ragues
France Gabriel Aubry 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 2'02.800 5.567
14 21 France Simon Mann
Switzerland Christoph Ulrich
Finland Toni Vilander 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 2'03.116 5.883
15 88 United States Fred Poordad
United States Patrick Lindsey
France Julien Andlauer 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 2'03.560 6.327
16 60 Italy Claudio Schiavoni
Italy Matteo Cressoni
Italy Giancarlo Fisichella 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 2'03.726 6.493
17 46 Italy Matteo Cairoli
Denmark Mikkel Pedersen
Switzerland Nicolas Leutwiler 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM    
View full results
shares
comments
WEC, Le Mans GTE Pro class needs four cars, two manufacturers in 2023
Previous article

WEC, Le Mans GTE Pro class needs four cars, two manufacturers in 2023
Load comments
Jamie Klein More
Jamie Klein
Japanese racing legend Kunimitsu Takahashi dies aged 82
Super GT

Japanese racing legend Kunimitsu Takahashi dies aged 82

Super Formula reveals extensive next-gen testing plans
Super Formula

Super Formula reveals extensive next-gen testing plans

How Kovalainen’s F1 "scars" were healed by racing in Japan Plus
Super GT

How Kovalainen’s F1 "scars" were healed by racing in Japan

Nicolas Lapierre More
Nicolas Lapierre
Ranking the 10 best drivers of an F1 junior series stalwart Plus
FIA F2

Ranking the 10 best drivers of an F1 junior series stalwart

What to expect from the LMP1 era's last survivor
WEC

What to expect from the LMP1 era's last survivor

Lapierre rejoins Signatech for Alpine Hypercar class programme
WEC

Lapierre rejoins Signatech for Alpine Hypercar class programme

Signatech More
Signatech
Alpine could stay in WEC in 2022 as grandfathered LMP1 rules extended
WEC

Alpine could stay in WEC in 2022 as grandfathered LMP1 rules extended

WEC opts against further Hypercar BoP changes for Monza Monza
WEC

WEC opts against further Hypercar BoP changes for Monza

Alpine reveals LMP1 contender for WEC top class graduation
WEC

Alpine reveals LMP1 contender for WEC top class graduation

Latest news

WEC Sebring 1000 Miles: Alpine beats Glickenhaus to pole
WEC WEC

WEC Sebring 1000 Miles: Alpine beats Glickenhaus to pole

WEC, Le Mans GTE Pro class needs four cars, two manufacturers in 2023
WEC WEC

WEC, Le Mans GTE Pro class needs four cars, two manufacturers in 2023

WEC Sebring 1000 Miles: Glickenhaus usurps Alpine to lead FP3 times
WEC WEC

WEC Sebring 1000 Miles: Glickenhaus usurps Alpine to lead FP3 times

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Plus
WEC WEC

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Plus

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Team Penske is gearing up for its role in running Porsche’s LMDh programme from 2023 by entering this year's World Endurance Championship with an LMP2 car. Although the team is considering 2022 as a season to learn, it is no less serious about winning than ever - which should make the already fiercely competitive class even more so

WEC
14 h
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Plus

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why two names for the same thing could cloud sportscar racing's new golden era Plus

Why two names for the same thing could cloud sportscar racing's new golden era

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the World Endurance Championship. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Plus

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
Why an F1-snubbed British world champion has no regrets in retirement Plus

Why an F1-snubbed British world champion has no regrets in retirement

He may not have won the Le Mans 24 Hours - falling agonisingly short in 2016 - and didn't get the opportunities in Formula 1 his talents merited. But after calling time on his professional career last month, Anthony Davidson says his pride in his performances with Peugeot and Toyota in LMP1 mean more than the results he achieved

WEC
Dec 17, 2021
Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021 Plus

Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021

Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez scored a second successive World Endurance Championship title in the #7 Toyota, as its new Le Mans Hypercar went unbeaten. Autosport recaps how each of the four classes in the 2021 season were won and picks out the best LMH and GTE drivers

WEC
Nov 28, 2021
The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending Plus

The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending

OPINION: The deeply unsatisfying ending to a brilliant World Endurance Championship GTE Pro battle in Bahrain had Ferrari provisionally heading back from the desert as the victor. But Porsche plans to appeal the outcome, which rests on a number of confusing elements that have yet to be satisfactorily explained

WEC
Nov 9, 2021
How the WEC's heavyweight duel reached its controversial flashpoint Plus

How the WEC's heavyweight duel reached its controversial flashpoint

The Ferrari versus Porsche fight for the World Endurance Championship's GTE Pro title had been a finely-poised affair, right up until Alessandro Pier Guidi's punt on Michael Christensen in the closing stages of the Bahrain 8 Hours handed Ferrari a provisional title, pending Porsche's appeal. Here's how the controversy played out

WEC
Nov 8, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.