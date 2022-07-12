Tickets Subscribe
WEC / Monza News

Alpine's Monza win "really important" for WEC title hopes

Nicolas Lapierre says Alpine’s win in the 6 Hours of Monza is “really important” for its World Endurance Championship title bid, as the French outfit stretched its points lead.

Jamie Klein
By:
Lapierre, Matthieu Vaxiviere and Andre Negrao’s second win of the WEC season, following their victory in the Sebring season-opener, means they now lead the way by 10 points with just two rounds left this season at Fuji and Bahrain.

It followed a disastrous Le Mans 24 Hours for the Signatech-run Alpine team, as its A480-Gibson grandfathered LMP1 car struggled for performance following a series of Balance of Performance changes and suffered reliability issues.

Lapierre, Vaxiviere and Negrao were classified fifth in the Hypercar division but claimed the points for fourth as the better-placed Glickenhaus, which took the bottom step of the podium behind Toyota’s pair of GR010 HYBRIDs, was an extra car not entered for WEC points.

Analysis: How Glickenhaus implosion helped Alpine to Monza glory on Peugeot's debut

Speaking after prevailing over Toyota at Monza, Lapierre said: “Second victory of the year, which is great, and really important after the difficult Le Mans we had.

“We knew this race was important because we know the next race at Fuji is not going to be easy for us.

“It’s Toyota’s home soil so we will have to fight hard there. But the car is working well and the team is performing a great level and it’s a great challenge for us.”

Alpine took victory at Monza after surviving a penultimate-hour clash with the #7 Toyota of Kamui Kobayashi.

Vaxiviere, who was at the wheel of the A480 at the time, said the aggression of both Kobayashi and Ryo Hirakawa in the #8 Toyota he'd passed before closing on Kobayashi went “a bit too far”.

“I had two, three laps [racing] with the [#8] car on the straight, there was some move that was a bit dangerous to be honest,” reflected Vaxiviere.

Podium: Race winner #36 Alpine Elf Team Alpine A480 - Gibson of Andre Negrao, Nicolas Lapierre, Matthieu Vaxiviere

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“Then on the last one [with the #7], when we had the contact, I was on the inside and I decided not to change my line. I couldn’t do anything about that.

“Luckily we still finished well and we didn’t have a problem with the car, it’s part of racing.

“At the end we like fair battles. That was a bit too far, but I still enjoy racing Toyota.”

Despite another BoP adjustment in the lead-up to Monza that gave the Alpine an additional 11kW (15bhp), the Gibson-engined car still struggled to match the heavier, more powerful Toyota LMHs on the straights at Monza.

Alpine team principal Philippe Sinault said the team was able to make up for this built-in disadvantage by executing its strategy to perfection in a race peppered with full-course yellow periods and punctuated by a mid-race safety car.

“It was going to be a challenging race as the technical specifications of our prototypes are very different,” remarked Sinault. 

“We knew it would be difficult to overtake our rivals on the straights, so we worked hard on all aspects of strategy: undercuts, full course yellow, tyre management and fuel consumption. We achieved this result step by step from our first laps on Friday.

“The entire team got its act together after Le Mans to put in a flawless performance, as did the drivers with some incredible, even magical moves. All of us can be very proud.”

While Alpine leads the drivers' standings, Toyota maintains the advantage in the manufacturers' race by 15 points - as it can count its best finish from either of its two cars for each race.

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return Plus

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The Peugeot 9X8 will make its World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend. The French manufacturer has gone radical and will be hoping it doesn’t need to overhaul its contender, as it did with its first Le Mans challenger…

WEC
Jul 8, 2022
Why Peugeot's sportscar return will capture the imagination Plus

Why Peugeot's sportscar return will capture the imagination

OPINION: Peugeot will make its World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend with the 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar that has ignored design conventions by eschewing a rear wing. Its distinctive look will help sportscar racing appeal to fresh audiences as a new golden era is ushered in

WEC
Jul 7, 2022
How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes Plus

How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future Plus

How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Plus

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Autosport hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory Plus

The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory

Peugeot went radical with the initial plan for its Le Mans Hypercar project, and then stuck to its guns. Here’s how things are shaping up a few weeks before the debut of the 9X8 in next month's Monza World Endurance Championship round

WEC
Jun 1, 2022
How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa Plus

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa

After a chastening opening to the season at Sebring that ended in an enormous accident, Toyota's #7 crew got their World Endurance Championship underway with victory at a treacherously slippery Spa to make up for its sister car's Sebring defeat to Alpine, as Glickenhaus's promising qualifying turned to disaster in the race

WEC
May 9, 2022
The Chinese sportscar protege targeting a path to the top with Porsche Plus

The Chinese sportscar protege targeting a path to the top with Porsche

Yifei Ye came within one lap of winning the LMP2 class on his Le Mans 24 Hours debut last year, and his eye-catching 2021 has gained Porsche’s interest. With the German manufacturer preparing for a return to the top tier, the Chinese youngster is on the path to join it

WEC
Apr 14, 2022
