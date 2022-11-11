Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Armstrong, Caldwell to test for Alpine as both in contention for 2023 WEC drive Next / Toyota willing to sacrifice Bahrain win to Peugeot to clinch WEC title
WEC / Bahrain Qualifying report

WEC Bahrain: #8 Toyota claims pole for title decider, Alpine fifth

Toyota driver Brendon Hartley claimed pole position for the Bahrain World Endurance Championship finale by nearly a second.

Gary Watkins
By:

The New Zealander took his second pole of the year after the Le Mans 24 Hours in June with a 1m46.800s lap aboard the #8 Toyota GR010 HYBRID to knock Peugeot’s Paul di Resta off the top spot in qualifying by eight tenths.

Di Resta posted a 1m47.610s aboard the #93 Peugeot 9X8 to just shade Mike Conway’s 1m47.738s in the #7 Toyota before Hartley set his time.

The point for pole won by the #8 Toyota moves Hartley, Sebastien Buemi and Ryo Hirakawa clear of the Alpine-Gibson A480 crew at the head of the championship going into Saturday’s Bahrain 8 Hours.

The Toyota drivers and the Alpine trio of Nicolas Lapierre, Matthieu Vaxivierre and Andre Negrao were tied on 121 points prior to qualifying.

Gustavo Menezes took fourth position in the second of the Peugeots with a 1m48.334s, which was seven tenths down on team-mate di Resta’s time.

Vaxiviere brought up the rear of the Hypercar class in the grandfathered LMP1 Alpine with a 1m48.343s despite making a second run on a fresh set of tyres.

Norman Nato grabbed pole in LMP2 right at the end of the 10-minute prototype qualifying session for the Realteam by WRT squad.

The Frenchman improved to a 1m50.330s on a second set of tyres aboard his ORECA-Gibson 07 to knock Will Stevens off the pole in the championship-leading Jota ORECA.

#41 Realteam By WRT Oreca 07 - Gibson LMP2: Rui Andrade, Ferdinand Habsburg-Lothringen, Norman Nato

#41 Realteam By WRT Oreca 07 - Gibson LMP2: Rui Andrade, Ferdinand Habsburg-Lothringen, Norman Nato

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Stevens’ 1m50.467s set on his first run stood as the second best time, which was just three hundredths up on Filipe Albuquerque’s 1m50.497s in the #22 United Autosports ORECA.

The Portuguese improved on this second run to a 1m50.445s to go quicker than Stevens, but lost the time to a track limits infraction.

Porsche driver Gianmaria Bruni took the last ever pole position in GTE Pro. The Italian jumped to the head of class times in the #91 Porsche 911 RSR with a 1m56.143s set on his second flying lap.

That gave him a margin of just under three tenths over Antonio Fuoco, whose 1m56.419s sealed second position for the #52 Ferrari 488 GTE Evo.

Michael Christensen took third in the #92 Porsche has he sought to take the point for pole position.

The extra point would have closed the gap on championship leaders James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi to just 10 points and meant Christensen and Estre could seal the title with class victory no matter where their Ferrari rivals finished.

Christensen was initially fastest with a 1m56.439s before just losing out to Fuoco. He pitted for a fresh set of tyres and improved to a 1m56.306s to reclaim second, before the time was deleted for a track limits violation.

Pier Guidi took fourth on 1m56.687s after a spin, while the Chevrolet Corvette C8.R in Nick Tandy’s hands brought up the rear of the five-car class.

Pole position in GTE Am went to Sarah Bovy in the Iron Dames Ferrari. Her 1m59.186s shaded Ben Keating in the TF Sport Aston Martin Vantage GTE by half a second.

The Bahrain 8 Hours begins at 14:00 local time on Saturday.

WEC Bahrain Qualifying Results

Cla # Drivers Car Class Avg Time Gap
1 8 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
New Zealand Brendon Hartley
Japan Ryo Hirakawa 		Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 1'46.800  
2 93 United Kingdom Paul di Resta
Denmark Mikkel Jensen
France Jean-Eric Vergne 		Peugeot 9X8 HYPERCAR 1'47.610 0.810
3 7 United Kingdom Mike Conway
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
Argentina Jose Maria Lopez 		Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 1'47.738 0.938
4 94 France Loic Duval
United States Gustavo Menezes
Switzerland Nico Müller 		Peugeot 9X8 HYPERCAR 1'48.334 1.534
5 36 Brazil Andre Negrao
France Nicolas Lapierre
France Matthieu Vaxiviere 		Alpine A480 HYPERCAR 1'48.343 1.543
6 41 Portugal Rui Andrade
Austria Ferdinand Habsburg
France Norman Nato 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'50.330 3.530
7 38 Mexico Roberto Gonzalez
Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
United Kingdom Will Stevens 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'50.467 3.667
8 22 United Kingdom Philip Hanson
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
United States Will Owen 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'50.497 3.697
9 83 France François Perrodo
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen
Italy Alessio Rovera 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'50.546 3.746
10 44 Slovakia Miro Konopka
Switzerland Mathias Beche
United Kingdom Richard Bradley 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'50.619 3.819
11 23 United Kingdom Alex Lynn
United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United States Josh Pierson 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'50.661 3.861
12 10 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
Ireland Ryan Cullen
France Sébastien Bourdais 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'50.766 3.966
13 31 Indonesia Sean Gelael
Netherlands Robin Frijns
Germany René Rast 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'50.802 4.002
14 1 France Lilou Wadoux
France Paul-Loup Chatin
France Charles Milesi 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'50.857 4.057
15 9 Poland Robert Kubica
Switzerland Louis Deletraz
Italy Lorenzo Colombo 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'51.110 4.310
16 45 United States Thomas Steven
Australia James Allen
Austria Rene Binder 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'51.479 4.679
17 34 Poland Jakub Smiechowski
United Kingdom Alex Brundle
Mexico Esteban Gutierrez 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'51.661 4.861
18 35 France Jean Baptiste Lahaye
France Matthieu Lahaye
France François Heriau 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'51.821 5.021
19 28 Denmark Oliver Rasmussen
United Arab Emirates Ed Jones
South Africa Jonathan Aberdein 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'59.503 12.703
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Armstrong, Caldwell to test for Alpine as both in contention for 2023 WEC drive
Previous article

Armstrong, Caldwell to test for Alpine as both in contention for 2023 WEC drive
Next article

Toyota willing to sacrifice Bahrain win to Peugeot to clinch WEC title

Toyota willing to sacrifice Bahrain win to Peugeot to clinch WEC title
Gary Watkins More
Gary Watkins
Porsche set to rule out customer 963 LMDh entries at Daytona 24 Hours
IMSA

Porsche set to rule out customer 963 LMDh entries at Daytona 24 Hours

AMABA winner Hoggard hopeful Aston WEC test can relaunch career Bahrain
WEC

AMABA winner Hoggard hopeful Aston WEC test can relaunch career

Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past Plus
Historics

Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past

Latest news

Alpine agrees to early F1 contract exit for Piastri
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine agrees to early F1 contract exit for Piastri

Alpine has agreed to end its contract with Oscar Piastri, allowing McLaren's future Formula 1 driver to make an earlier than expected start to life with the team.

Haas's shock Brazilian GP pole reminds us the joy F1 underdogs provide
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas's shock Brazilian GP pole reminds us the joy F1 underdogs provide

OPINION: Even in Kevin Magnussen’s wildest dreams, he never expected to take pole position for Haas at the Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix - he even said so himself. But exactly that scenario played out at Interlagos and offered a reminder of the wonders of a minnow beating the giants fair and square

Last-ever GTE Pro title for Ferrari will be "cherry on cake" - Calado
WEC WEC

Last-ever GTE Pro title for Ferrari will be "cherry on cake" - Calado

James Calado says becoming the last-ever GTE Pro champion will be a “cherry on the cake” for Ferrari after all the past success it has enjoyed in the World Endurance Championship.

WTCR Bahrain: Michelisz wins race 2 as Azcona closes in on title
WTCR WTCR

WTCR Bahrain: Michelisz wins race 2 as Azcona closes in on title

Norbert Michelisz came from seventh on the partially reversed grid to win the World Touring Car Cup's second Bahrain race, as BRC Hyundai team-mate Mikel Azcona closed on the title.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Plus

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, were voted as Autosport's greatest sportscar in 2020 - here's why

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Plus

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause Plus

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

Track limits are the problem that motorsport doesn't seem to be able to rid itself of. But the use of so-called 'sausage kerbs' as a deterrent has in several instances only served to worsen the problem, and a growing number of voices want to see action taken

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2022
The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return Plus

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The Peugeot 9X8 will make its World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend. The French manufacturer has gone radical and will be hoping it doesn’t need to overhaul its contender, as it did with its first Le Mans challenger…

WEC
Jul 8, 2022
Why Peugeot's sportscar return will capture the imagination Plus

Why Peugeot's sportscar return will capture the imagination

OPINION: Peugeot will make its World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend with the 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar that has ignored design conventions by eschewing a rear wing. Its distinctive look will help sportscar racing appeal to fresh audiences as a new golden era is ushered in

WEC
Jul 7, 2022
How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes Plus

How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future Plus

How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Plus

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Autosport hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.