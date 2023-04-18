Subscribe
Previous / Ferrari admits conservative approach at WEC Portimao Next / Peugeot reveals special livery for Le Mans 24 Hours
WEC / Portimao News

Da Costa: "Humble" Jota will treat 963 debut at Spa as test weekend

Antonio Felix da Costa says his Jota Sport team will be “super humble” and treat its World Endurance Championship Hypercar class debut with a Porsche 963 as a test weekend.

James Newbold
By:
Da Costa: "Humble" Jota will treat 963 debut at Spa as test weekend

The British squad is due to shakedown its new LMDh machine at Weissach this week ahead of the third round of the 2023 WEC at Spa on 29 April.

Porsche factory driver da Costa will form part of the squad’s line-up for Spa alongside Ye Yifei and Will Stevens, although Matt Campbell is expected to perform shakedown duties.

The Portuguese explained that he will miss Thursday’s two practice sessions due to Formula E simulator preparation before arriving at Spa on Friday for final practice and qualifying.

The lack of time to prepare the car for the final WEC race prior to the Le Mans 24 Hours means Jota is employing realistic expectations, da Costa explained.

He told Autosport: “We’re going to basically land on a parachute in the middle of the track with new equipment.

“We have to be super humble. We’re going to take Spa as a test, learn as much as we can about set-up, about systems, about running procedures on this car.

“Then it looks like we’re going to have two good tests before Le Mans and I think we can actually arrive in Le Mans with decent knowledge.”

#48 Hertz Team Jota Oreca 07 - Gibson: David Beckmann, Yifei Ye, António Félix da Costa

#48 Hertz Team Jota Oreca 07 - Gibson: David Beckmann, Yifei Ye, António Félix da Costa

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Da Costa, Ye and David Beckmann finished fifth among the LMP2 entries in Sunday’s 6 Hours of Portimao, bringing down the curtain on Da Costa’s involvement in the category.

The defending LMP2 champion said he was “a little bit sad” with his muted race on home turf as “it would have been good to have a nice goodbye” to the ORECA-Gibson 07.

“As a team I think the last 12 races we’ve done together we’ve nailed every single one of them on car balance, on strategy and today we kind of missed out on both,” he added.

“It’s just a shame, being a home race, so many people here watching, supporting. I really wanted to give these guys a great result today and that wasn’t possible.

Read Also:

“We made a few mistakes along the weekend that led to what we had today, but no finger-pointing. We’re one team, we won a lot together, today we lost together.

“I know it’s the last race with this car. Still I want us to analyse exactly what went wrong, especially because we can help the sister car.”

shares
comments

Ferrari admits conservative approach at WEC Portimao

Peugeot reveals special livery for Le Mans 24 Hours
James Newbold More
James Newbold
Jarvis “had to think for myself” to seal Portimao WEC LMP2 win without radio

Jarvis “had to think for myself” to seal Portimao WEC LMP2 win without radio

WEC
Portimao

Jarvis “had to think for myself” to seal Portimao WEC LMP2 win without radio Jarvis “had to think for myself” to seal Portimao WEC LMP2 win without radio

WEC Portimao: Toyota #8 beats Ferrari to continue winning run

WEC Portimao: Toyota #8 beats Ferrari to continue winning run

WEC
Portimao

WEC Portimao: Toyota #8 beats Ferrari to continue winning run WEC Portimao: Toyota #8 beats Ferrari to continue winning run

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

Latest news

Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty

Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty

NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties

NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties

NAS NASCAR

NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties

Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023

Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023

ESPT Esports

Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023 Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023

Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties

Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties

NAS NASCAR

Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties

The chasm Toyota’s rivals must bridge before Le Mans

The chasm Toyota’s rivals must bridge before Le Mans

Plus
Plus
WEC
Portimao
Gary Watkins

The chasm Toyota’s rivals must bridge before Le Mans The chasm Toyota’s rivals must bridge before Le Mans

How Toyota rendered its Le Mans agony a distant memory

How Toyota rendered its Le Mans agony a distant memory

Plus
Plus
WEC
Gary Watkins

How Toyota rendered its Le Mans agony a distant memory How Toyota rendered its Le Mans agony a distant memory

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Plus
Plus
WEC
Gary Watkins

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023 Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Autosport Staff

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

Plus
Plus
WEC
Gary Watkins

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay? Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

Plus
Plus
WEC
Gary Watkins

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Gary Watkins

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Plus
Plus
WEC
Michael Cotton

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.