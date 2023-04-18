Subscribe
Previous / A legend's top Ferrari Le Mans racers
Le Mans / Le Mans News

Peugeot reveals special livery for Le Mans 24 Hours

Peugeot has presented a special ‘art car’ livery that its two 9X8 Hypercars will use in this year’s Le Mans 24 Hours.

Jamie Klein
By:
Peugeot reveals special livery for Le Mans 24 Hours

The French firm revealed the bold colour scheme that will adorn both of its entries for the World Endurance Championship centrepiece on Monday at the Milan Design Week event.

Spanish artist J.Demsky produced the design, which draws inspiration from the double Le Mans-winning Peugeot 905 of the early 1990s with its choice of colours.

Friday favourite: The Peugeot axis that claimed Group C’s final world title

Peugeot design director Matthias Hossann commented: “The Peugeot 905 is an icon of the 90s whose energy and creativity we wanted to celebrate. J. Demsky shares this passion and this inspiration. 

“The graphic strength of his art, referenced but ultra-modern, transports the Peugeot 9X8 into a universe that mixes street art and technology.

“It's a veritable artistic performance to celebrate both automotive design and the 100th anniversary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.”

Peugeot 9x8 24h Le Mans livery

Peugeot 9x8 24h Le Mans livery

Photo by: Peugeot Sport

The special livery will replace the standard, predominantly grey design used by Peugeot for the regular WEC campaign.

Paul di Resta, Mikkel Jensen and Jean-Eric Vergne will pilot the #93 9X8 for the marque’s first assault on La Sarthe since 2011, while Loic Duval, Gustavo Menezes and Nico Muller share the sister #94 machine.

Peugeot has endured a difficult start to its first full WEC season following a partial season entry last year.  After gearbox problems caused long delays for both cars at Sebring, Duval, Menezes and Muller picked up the team’s best result of fifth in last weekend’s second round at Portimao.

PLUS: The chasm Toyota’s rivals must bridge before Le Mans

Their #94 machine suffered a failure of one of the FIA sensors in the closing stages of the race, which meant it had to reduce power and therefore pace to stay within the prescribed torque curve laid down in the Balance of Performance.

The #93 crew was delayed by a hydraulic leak discovered just before the green flag which forced a change of power steering, and limited it to finishing seventh.

Peugeot sits fifth in the Hypercar manufacturers’ standings, only ahead of minnows Vanwall and Glickenhaus.

Read Also:
shares
comments

A legend's top Ferrari Le Mans racers
Jamie Klein More
Jamie Klein
How Lawson penalty highlights Super Formula rules flaw

How Lawson penalty highlights Super Formula rules flaw

Super Formula
Fuji

How Lawson penalty highlights Super Formula rules flaw How Lawson penalty highlights Super Formula rules flaw

The perfect start for Red Bull's latest F1 hopeful in Japan

The perfect start for Red Bull's latest F1 hopeful in Japan

Super Formula
Fuji

The perfect start for Red Bull's latest F1 hopeful in Japan The perfect start for Red Bull's latest F1 hopeful in Japan

The 2021 disappointment fuelling a Super Formula title hopeful

The 2021 disappointment fuelling a Super Formula title hopeful

Plus
Plus
Super Formula

The 2021 disappointment fuelling a Super Formula title hopeful The 2021 disappointment fuelling a Super Formula title hopeful

Peugeot Sport More
Peugeot Sport
Peugeot introduces gearbox fix for Portimao WEC after Sebring issues

Peugeot introduces gearbox fix for Portimao WEC after Sebring issues

WEC
Portimao

Peugeot introduces gearbox fix for Portimao WEC after Sebring issues Peugeot introduces gearbox fix for Portimao WEC after Sebring issues

Friday favourite: The Peugeot axis that claimed Group C’s final world title

Friday favourite: The Peugeot axis that claimed Group C’s final world title

WEC

Friday favourite: The Peugeot axis that claimed Group C’s final world title Friday favourite: The Peugeot axis that claimed Group C’s final world title

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

Plus
Plus
WEC
Monza

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

Latest news

Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty

Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty

NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties

NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties

NAS NASCAR

NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties

Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023

Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023

ESPT Esports

Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023 Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023

Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties

Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties

NAS NASCAR

Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Plus
Plus
General
Gary Watkins

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The lesser-remembered sportscar exploits of BMW's two-trick pony

The lesser-remembered sportscar exploits of BMW's two-trick pony

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
Gary Watkins

The lesser-remembered sportscar exploits of BMW's two-trick pony The lesser-remembered sportscar exploits of BMW's two-trick pony

Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past

Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past

Plus
Plus
Historics
Gary Watkins

Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Plus
Plus
WEC
Michael Cotton

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Kevin Turner

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes

How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes

Le Mans 2022: The team by team guide

Le Mans 2022: The team by team guide

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

Le Mans 2022: The team by team guide Le Mans 2022: The team by team guide

The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might

The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Gary Watkins

The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might The great Le Mans garagistes that challenged factory might

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.