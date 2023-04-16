Subscribe
Previous / Ferrari still has tyre degradation lessons to learn ahead of Portimao WEC Next / WEC Portimao: Toyota #8 beats Ferrari to continue winning run
WEC News

Jota Porsche LMDh car to run first shakedown ahead of Spa WEC debut

The British Jota team’s new Porsche 963 LMDh will run for the first time this week ahead of its World Endurance Championship debut at Spa at the end of April.

Gary Watkins
By:
Jota Porsche LMDh car to run first shakedown ahead of Spa WEC debut

Porsche will give the hybrid prototype a shakedown on Wednesday at its Weissach test track as part of the handover to Jota.

Factory driver Matt Campbell, part of the Porsche Penske Motorsport line-up in the IMSA SportsCar Championship, is scheduled to drive the first of the four customer 963s released for 2023 to be delivered.

Reigning LMP2 WEC champion Jota will have Porsche-contracted Antonio Felix da Costa and Yifei Ye present at the test, but it is unclear if they will drive.

The testing rules in place for the WEC limit the car to just one hour of running for a shakedown.

Jota will then take the car to the workshops of the defunct Rosberg team in Germany for final preparations ahead of its race debut in the Spa 6 Hours on 29 April rather than returning to its UK base.

There will be no time for further testing ahead of Spa for the Hertz Team Jota car to be raced by da Costa, Ye and Will Stevens.

Jota co-owner Sam Hignett said: “With time being limited it didn’t make sense to come back to base and Dieter [Gass, the new team principal of the squad’s Hypercar operation] lined us up to use the old Rosberg facility.

“We’ve got quite a lot of testing planned before the Le Mans 24 Hours, though how much we’ll do will be dependent on the availability of spares.

“We need to make sure we go into Le Mans with a full complement of parts.”

Jota Porsche 963

Jota Porsche 963

Photo by: Jota Sport

The second of the four customer 963s, the US JDC-Miller MotorSports team’s example, is due for its roll-out and handover on Thursday.

JDC-Miller, winner of the 2022 Sebring 12 Hours with Cadillac, is working towards a race debut in the IMSA series at the Laguna Seca round on 14 May.

The Proton Competition team will take delivery of its pair of 963s destined for a twin-programme in the WEC and IMSA at a later date.

Proton isn’t scheduled to join the WEC until Monza at the start of July and IMSA until the Road America round in August.

shares
comments

Ferrari still has tyre degradation lessons to learn ahead of Portimao WEC

WEC Portimao: Toyota #8 beats Ferrari to continue winning run
Gary Watkins More
Gary Watkins
Archive: When Mercedes provided a launchpad to an Aussie shooting star

Archive: When Mercedes provided a launchpad to an Aussie shooting star

GT

Archive: When Mercedes provided a launchpad to an Aussie shooting star Archive: When Mercedes provided a launchpad to an Aussie shooting star

Ferrari still has tyre degradation lessons to learn ahead of Portimao WEC

Ferrari still has tyre degradation lessons to learn ahead of Portimao WEC

WEC
Portimao

Ferrari still has tyre degradation lessons to learn ahead of Portimao WEC Ferrari still has tyre degradation lessons to learn ahead of Portimao WEC

How Toyota rendered its Le Mans agony a distant memory

How Toyota rendered its Le Mans agony a distant memory

Plus
Plus
WEC

How Toyota rendered its Le Mans agony a distant memory How Toyota rendered its Le Mans agony a distant memory

Latest news

Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty

Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty

NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties

NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties

NAS NASCAR

NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties

Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023

Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023

ESPT Esports

Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023 Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023

Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties

Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties

NAS NASCAR

Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties

How Toyota rendered its Le Mans agony a distant memory

How Toyota rendered its Le Mans agony a distant memory

Plus
Plus
WEC
Gary Watkins

How Toyota rendered its Le Mans agony a distant memory How Toyota rendered its Le Mans agony a distant memory

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Plus
Plus
WEC
Gary Watkins

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023 Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Autosport Staff

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

Plus
Plus
WEC
Gary Watkins

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay? Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

Plus
Plus
WEC
Gary Watkins

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Gary Watkins

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Plus
Plus
WEC
Michael Cotton

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Kevin Turner

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.